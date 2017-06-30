leo messi got married!

That last that thumbnail of a video clip… Who the fuck wears such tacky ass trashy see-through shit to a goddamn wedding??? Reply

lmao if cristiano ever gets married i wonder how he's gonna top a red carpet. how over the top. Reply

he'll make Mariah look like an amateur Reply

I love Antonela's dress. She looks gorgeous.



Cracking up at there being a red carpet at a wedding, though. Reply

Congrats, I guess.







PAY YOUR TAXES ASSHOLE. Reply

Antonella's skin stone always looks so weird to me. Is it a permanent tan? It's like it doesn't match her hair or something. I like how her dress looks.



I can't deal with Shakira doing the least with her hair for an event like this and wearing the dress she had on for a magazine photoshoot, considering her net worth is higher than 80% of the guests... Humble millionaire queen of bad styling. Reply

Link













Edited at 2017-07-01 03:25 am (UTC) she dyes her hair lighter.... thats her skintone Reply

Link

Allegedly Antonella doesn't like her so she probably said fuck it Reply

Link

Knowing Shakira, she didn't try much because that's how she is in general when it comes to fashion, especially during this era. But I think she probably didn't walk the red carpet with PQ and go for an amazing gown or anything like that to avoid stealing the spotlight. It's their wedding, but she's still Shakira, so she probably doesn't want to give any tabloid fodder. Reply

Link

because Antonela was friends with Piqué's former gf, and he cheated on her with Shaki, so they're sworn enemies Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-07-01 02:48 am (UTC) Whenever his face shows up anywhere all I can think TAX EVASION MESS Reply

and how he threw his own father under the bus Reply

Link

I love all the tackiness yesssss @ my queen daniella Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-07-01 02:49 am (UTC) Luis Suarez can try all he wants with that haircut and beard but he will always be racist Ratatouille! Reply

Link

that's one peculiar-looking set of ears, my goodness.... Reply

Link

He's a fucking POS. Reply

Link



Sis, NAWT cool at the lack of use of a cut. I hate this motherfucker and his face is almost as awful as his insides.

That said...

BOOM!https://t.co/QAXR65CT0D pic.twitter.com/rl7jTHmpsI — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) July 1, 2017

Reply

Link

His whole head is a disaster Reply

Link

racist AND cannibal Reply

Link

a red carpet hahhah I cant believe it Reply

Great dress, great red carpet lol Reply

Lol he would have a red carpet at this wedding.



And honestly whenever I see a picture of Luis Suárez I cringe a little because one of my friends has been dating a guy for a while now and when I met him the only thing I could think of is that he looked just like this douchebag. Reply

I can't stand him but this is sweet; much happiness to them.



Also? PAY YOUR TAXES, ASSHOLE. Reply

Tacky Reply

Taxes Reply

This is so fucking tacky, I love it. Reply

Lmao I thought of this too. Loved this show tbh. Reply

Link

I liked when he had blonde hair Reply

all the WAGS look really pretty Reply

Shakira didnt even try lol Reply

Link

I don't consider Shakira is WAG, her networth higher and much more famous than her husband ... I dont think she care much about these ladies. Reply

Link

They had a red carpet? (I'm Argentinian, but let me borrow a Mexican word) That's so naco. Reply

muy grasa todo Reply

Link

i wonder why it took them so long to get married, considering they're childhood sweethearts Reply

i can't believe she choose that hair for her wedding, she wears it like that every day. she's pretty but also very basic, i've said this and i'll say it again, she's latina 101 Reply

everything was so tacky Reply

This royal wedding tbh. Also seeing Xavi, Puyol, and Eto'o together again made me a bit emotional ngl. Reply

wheres neymar?



that red carpet is so extra Reply

Link



He was there showing us his awful new hair Reply

Link

god, barca men are fug Reply

Link

the tackiness i expected Reply

ugly, boring dress. as expected from this tacky girl Reply

