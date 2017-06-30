leo messi got married!
#Messi y #Antonella se casaron formalmente ante cientos de invitados estrella. Pasadas las 20 horas, la pareja dio el sí con beso incluido pic.twitter.com/Uh9VBy9gnj— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) July 1, 2017
Football superstar Leo Messi married his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in their hometown Rosario, Argentina today.
The bride and groom
Messi and Antonella, husband and wife👰🏼🤵🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y9oReaCUcW— The Catalan Giant (@TheCataIanGiant) July 1, 2017
Messi and Antonella in their wedding #LaBodaDeMessi pic.twitter.com/LkFRsiqLdz— The Catalan Giant (@TheCataIanGiant) July 1, 2017
Lionel Messi and Antonella share a kiss as husband and wife #fcblive [md] pic.twitter.com/bpcBS0sWhV— FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 1, 2017
#LaBodaDeMessi así salían a saludar Lio y Antonela después de dar el "Sí" https://t.co/D1RS20IH01 pic.twitter.com/e1RMWPsFHy— infobae (@infobae) July 1, 2017
Congratulations to Lionel and Antonella Messi on getting married.. pic.twitter.com/bwWqnwRSyu— Leo Messi (@messi10stats) July 1, 2017
The guests
#LaBodaDeMessi @shakira no salió a la red carpet pero posó para las fotos pic.twitter.com/QjAP2yd3CR— Radio2 AM1230 (@radio2rosario) July 1, 2017
¡Desfile de estrellas!— TDN (@tdn_twit) June 30, 2017
Los invitados de #LaBodaDeMessi pic.twitter.com/eG946fle9k
Luis Suárez with his wife Sofia Balbi at Lionel Messi's wedding #fcblive pic.twitter.com/N66niwOeCy— FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) July 1, 2017
Xavi 💙❤#LaBodaDeMessi #MessiWedding #MessiBoda pic.twitter.com/mRwIwgdiyz— #Messi30ㅤ (@piqu3sident) June 30, 2017
El ex capitán e ídolo del @FCBarcelona_es, Carles Puyol y su llegada a #LaBodaDeMessi @mundoleodeportv pic.twitter.com/nTssfAasR3— DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) June 30, 2017
Sergio Agüero y Karina "La Princesita", presentes en #LaBodaDeMessi. pic.twitter.com/9TWGwDfuo5— DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) June 30, 2017
El ex compañero de la "Pulga", Samuel Eto' listo para #LaBodaDeMessi@mundoleodeportv pic.twitter.com/ChHff3Ndky— DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) June 30, 2017
La Selección #Argentina 🇦🇷 en #LaBodaDeMessi— Maxi Kronenberg (@maxikron) July 1, 2017
Demichelis, Guzman, Biglia, Chiquito Romero, Nico Vázquez (actor), Pocho Lavezzi y Mascherano pic.twitter.com/DRgPyXEHYZ
Los actores argentinos @vazqueznico y @gimeaccardi son otros de los invitados a la #BodaMessi https://t.co/EOwJwnDvq4 pic.twitter.com/yiPQmsmS5N— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) June 30, 2017
