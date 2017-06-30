Big Brother 19 Player Megan Lowder Exits Show After PTSD Episode
July 1, 2017
-Megan severed in the Navy and is a former prison guard.
-She was sexually assaulted while in the Navy.
-Verbal altercations with male players (Josh, Cody, and Mark) triggered a PTSD episode that caused her to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.
-Megan and the production staff mutually decided for her not to return to the game.
-Also dispelled rumors of using racism to further her position in the game. She claims that Jessica referred to an Asian castmate (Alex) as "Panda," though Jessica denied this. (OP's note: Jessica
I hope she's okay now ugh
also alex would NEVER spell caltoru, jessica and her dick on a lifeless body cody can go ASAP pls
Also not happy with
[Spoiler (click to open)]Paul is save for 3 weeks
that sucks for her, but i'm glad she was able to leave and get help and be in a better environment.
I hope she's okay though. I first read what happened this morning and was like "giiiirrl" (they were saying she'd been the one to refer to Alex as "Panda" but had pinned the blame on Jessica). It sucks she had to leave but I hope she's getting/feeling better. I'm unsure of this season so far :-/
shout out to EMDR therapy for curing my PTSD tho
People are compared to other housemates ALL the time,let's not.
Josiah was called Deven.
All the lily White guys from the south are lumped together.
People legit called Paul Donny last year because of the beard.
Girls in past seasons have gotten the same or much worse treatment. Even girls I don't particularly enjoy, like the Nicoles and the Rachels. I think Josh's "outburst" (which I use quotations for because it was fake as fuck) was him deflecting from his own actions, and I believe Megan was already on people's radar and that's why he chose her. That said, I don't think his actions would have seemed SO random had it not been the second episode. Even if he had a legit reason, we'd never know because it was off feeds. So it seems like "hey, nice to meet you" "I hate you, die".
Like I don't doubt that she has PTSD or was assaulted, but I'm not going to readily accept that those are her reasons for leaving just because it sounds better than "she got caught in a lie and left".