Big Brother 19 Player Megan Lowder Exits Show After PTSD Episode




-Megan severed in the Navy and is a former prison guard.
-She was sexually assaulted while in the Navy.
-Verbal altercations with male players (Josh, Cody, and Mark) triggered a PTSD episode that caused her to be evacuated to a nearby hospital.
-Megan and the production staff mutually decided for her not to return to the game.
-Also dispelled rumors of using racism to further her position in the game. She claims that Jessica referred to an Asian castmate (Alex) as "Panda," though Jessica denied this. (OP's note: Jessica is a bitch regularly calls Alex "Pao Pao", a nickname for BB16's Paola, another Asian cast mate who some say bares a resemblance to Alex... bc they'r both Asian, I guess)

Source
