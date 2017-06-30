Big Brother 19 Player Megan Lowder Exits Show After PTSD Episode

megan. :( bb production is shady and i hope they do her justice on the episode explaining why she leaves. Reply

Poor her :( I hope she is ok

She SERVED in the navy...? "severed"????



I hope she's okay now ugh

so much has happened since feeds went up wtf



also alex would NEVER spell caltoru, jessica and her dick on a lifeless body cody can go ASAP pls

Also not happy with

Also not happy with

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Paul is save for 3 weeks I heard about it and thought it was due to more unwarranted hate from the guys.Also not happy with

WTF. He's a fucking POS.

I don't watch the live feeds but based on the tv edit, it seemed like she was getting verbally attacked for no reason.

You know damn well they rigged it bc their twists are ALWAYS loose balloons.

They didn't have to rig it. They kept the voting open for only a few hours so people on the internet couldn't organize and vote for someone else and of course the person people are familiar with is going to automatically get the most votes.

I don't watch big brother USA but I have ptsd and it fucking sucks. I hope she's okay :(

this makes a lot more sense then the idea that she just DOR'd because she couldn't take the heat like it was suggested/speculated. they've never let someone leave just because they wanted to.



that sucks for her, but i'm glad she was able to leave and get help and be in a better environment.

Honestly I figured Josh would go home first considering he lost his damn mind over NOTHING OMG.



Honestly I figured Josh would go home first considering he lost his damn mind over NOTHING OMG.



I hope she's okay though. I first read what happened this morning and was like "giiiirrl" (they were saying she'd been the one to refer to Alex as "Panda" but had pinned the blame on Jessica). It sucks she had to leave but I hope she's getting/feeling better. I'm unsure of this season so far :-/

jesus. this is bad all around. CBS shouldnt be casting people with mental health issues for big brother. and i cant imagine going on a show like that when i was still having flashbacks. eek





shout out to EMDR therapy for curing my PTSD tho

i have PTSD too and i've started EMDR with my therapist. that's good to hear it's helped you. i feel more hopeful now.

same here.

Does it help with disassociation? Or only triggers?

I'm surprised they even cast her cause during the audition and vetting process they have to get a medical clearance of all forms including mental health

oh no, that's awful :( i hope she's doing better. i haven't even started this season and am still unsure if i actually will watch.

Okay I'm sorry but Alex DOES look like Pow Pow

She does, like....



People are compared to other housemates ALL the time,let's not.



Josiah was called Deven.



All the lily White guys from the south are lumped together.



People legit called Paul Donny last year because of the beard.



Reply

yeah, I don't think this is really as bad

I think there's a difference between people on the outside who don't her saying it (especially on this show where there's literally only 20 tired character-types they think are castable) and people who actually live with her and have gotten to know her calling her Pao Pao.

I had hope for this season but like...the abuse that some of these women have been getting so far from the men is gross. Josh basically screaming at/attacking Megan for no reason, Cody just telling Megan "I don't like you" and putting up her and Jillian because Jillian is friends with Megan?

In fairness, without feeds it's hard to tell if things are or aren't "for no reason". I don't think Josh had much reason, but Cody saying "I don't like you" I can live with, considering I don't know what built up to that. Also, it's better than the typical bullshit reasons people pull out when that's basically their actual reasoning.



Girls in past seasons have gotten the same or much worse treatment. Even girls I don't particularly enjoy, like the Nicoles and the Rachels. I think Josh's "outburst" (which I use quotations for because it was fake as fuck) was him deflecting from his own actions, and I believe Megan was already on people's radar and that's why he chose her. That said, I don't think his actions would have seemed SO random had it not been the second episode. Even if he had a legit reason, we'd never know because it was off feeds. So it seems like "hey, nice to meet you" "I hate you, die". Reply

This is so sad :( hope she can get some support and feel better

So, we're going to just accept this excuse because it ticks all the sympathy boxes? I mean, c'mon.



Like I don't doubt that she has PTSD or was assaulted, but I'm not going to readily accept that those are her reasons for leaving just because it sounds better than "she got caught in a lie and left".

Oh no how horrible! I'm not watching this season but damn, it feels like the producers might have exploited her :/ like they knew of her condition but said fuck it, let's let her play and see what happens.

I'd leave too if I had to share a house with Josh who can't control his emotions, and Cody, the human version of Grumpy Cat.

shouting men trigger my PTSD episodes like nothing else, so I rly feel for her. hope she's got some good support and feels better soon!

