David Harewood bored with his character on Supergirl

The writing on Supergirl has been not good for a while. I personally dont think they use the characters with powers as well as they should I agree with everything he said and hope he gets a part in the future that he is satisfied with.





Arrow's whole last season was trash. I have very little hope for this season but Katie Cassidy is coming back so I might watch.

LOIS AND CLAARRRKKKKKK



I didn't watch the video so I don't know how it was actually said/conveyed but David better be careful. Don't bite the hand that feeds.

Even not in Hollywood, gotta be careful about how you show your disappointment with your job or you might be out of one. I've seen it happen way too many times.



Juliana's costume kinda reminds me of Black Canary's costume from Smallville, though I guess only cause of the shorter sleeves, gloves and the yellow(?) accents.

At least it looks nothing like Sara's or Laurel's.

OMG, Teri & Dean have made up?! I'm so happy I teared up a bit.

Damn. I can't watch this show anymore. I tried catching up but even with fast-forwarding I couldn't do it. This show has turned into trash, and it was cute fun in S1. David Harewood deserves better than the crap that is S2.



Also I was sad when Selfie was cancelled because he was perfection in it.

ugh i miss selfie sfm. i will forever be bitter.



and omg that Teri/Dean pic! so glad that they seem to be friends again. they were probably one of the best, if not THE best, versions of lois and clark.



I miss Selfie as well, it was a cute show and they had insane chemistry. I'm still pressed we never got to see them get together.



Speaking of amazing chemistry, Teri and Dean had the best imo, and are definitely my fave version of Lois and Clark. Reply

The first season of Supergirl was cheesy fun but you can definitely tell they CW-fued the second one.

Hated that Monel dude.



Hated that Monel dude. Reply

Bad idea if you want to keep your job, bro.

TERI AND DEAN <333 my fav lois and clark, that show was my happy show for so long



as for david, I like that he gives no fucks and lbr, the whole cw dc lineup is schwarbage.



the cw ruined supergirl. rip

ngl I was always wondering how they got an actor of his caliber on that show.

Actors will let a lot slide for a network gig. Though he really should have jumped ship like Calista when they left CBS.

David deserves WAY WAY better than this show.

Merlyn's death was really underwhelming, but it was way past time for the character to go.



Supergirl really just doesn't know what to do with J'onn or James tbh. Reply

He's not lying. I can't remember exactly which episode it was but it was one of the most recent ones, and that cyborg eye prosthetic legit looked like one of those cheap, poorly made, obviously fake prosthetics you get at Spirit for 12.99. It was so clearly heavily raised above his face and I'm pretty sure it was peeling away in one of the corners lol It completely commandeered my attention with how shit it was, like I was just thinking 'what the actual fuck' the whole time he was on-screen.

Is David gonna get a Calista contract next season?



Sad that the cw did this to the show. I only watched 1A tho so lol. Reply

I had to give up on Supergirl. The writing was never great to begin with, but after the CW move they legit stopped trying.



Because of my schedule I'd end up watching Agents of SHIELD and Supergirl on the same night and it really illustrated the difference between a low-budget superhero show that takes risks with its storylines and characters and one that takes NONE. Reply

It's too bad Supergirl turned right to shit

i'm not crazy about the sleeves / gloves on dinah's suit but other than that i don't hate it. i'd love if the accents were yellow/gold. and a fan who met her at the con last week said she's gradually lightening her hair for the role. i'm excited for her.



eta: i saw that david quote yesterday and it made me sad. he deserves better writing. it's not just cyborg superman though... j'onn doesn't get much to begin with either



I'm glad that he's calling the writers / whoever's calling the shots out. Season 2 was ridiculous.

OMG David, don't hold back, tell us how you really feel. I appreciate his honesty (even if it might get him in trouble) and I agree. Cyborg Superman looked cheap as hell and just existed and they always depower Martian Manhunter.

Don't watch Error, but not surprised John is bitter, even if Malcolm should have died years ago.



Don't watch Error, but not surprised John is bitter, even if Malcolm should have died years ago. Reply

i don't watch any of these shows so i didn't realize martian manhunter was in any of them. do i even want to know what he looks like?

