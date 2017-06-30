CanaryCry

David Harewood bored with his character on Supergirl



-While being interviewed by a fan of the show at Supanova-con, David Harewood (Martian Manhunt/Cyborg Superman) lets loose with his displeasure of the writing on Supergirl

-He hates playing Cyborg Superman. Goes on to say that the mask is cheap, costume is cheap, and storyline is cheap.

-Writers told him he was playing Cyborg Superman but never bothered to give any backstory to the character: how/why he became Cyborg Superman

-Is instantly bored and checks out whenever he has to play the character

-Enjoys playing Martian Manhunter but frustrated by how depowered the character is on the show

-Would love to actually play the character physically instead of him being CGI but understands the makeup process would probably be way to long





A picture of Juliana Harkavy shooting promotional material in her new suit has leaked





-There was debate as to whose side Black Siren should side with in the Error finale
-In the end they had her side with Chase as she owed her freedom to him








-Was not happy with Malcolm Merlyns death

-Thought the character deserved a better death

-Has not been given a new contract so does not plan on being back







