David Harewood bored with his character on Supergirl
-While being interviewed by a fan of the show at Supanova-con, David Harewood (Martian Manhunt/Cyborg Superman) lets loose with his displeasure of the writing on Supergirl
-He hates playing Cyborg Superman. Goes on to say that the mask is cheap, costume is cheap, and storyline is cheap.
-Writers told him he was playing Cyborg Superman but never bothered to give any backstory to the character: how/why he became Cyborg Superman
-Is instantly bored and checks out whenever he has to play the character
-Enjoys playing Martian Manhunter but frustrated by how depowered the character is on the show
-Would love to actually play the character physically instead of him being CGI but understands the makeup process would probably be way to long
A picture of Juliana Harkavy shooting promotional material in her new suit has leaked
-There was debate as to whose side Black Siren should side with in the Error finale
-In the end they had her side with Chase as she owed her freedom to him
-Was not happy with Malcolm Merlyns death
-Thought the character deserved a better death
-Has not been given a new contract so does not plan on being back
Arrow's whole last season was trash. I have very little hope for this season but Katie Cassidy is coming back so I might watch.
Even not in Hollywood, gotta be careful about how you show your disappointment with your job or you might be out of one. I've seen it happen way too many times.
Juliana's costume kinda reminds me of Black Canary's costume from Smallville, though I guess only cause of the shorter sleeves, gloves and the yellow(?) accents.
At least it looks nothing like Sara's or Laurel's.
Also I was sad when Selfie was cancelled because he was perfection in it.
and omg that Teri/Dean pic! so glad that they seem to be friends again. they were probably one of the best, if not THE best, versions of lois and clark.
Speaking of amazing chemistry, Teri and Dean had the best imo, and are definitely my fave version of Lois and Clark.
Hated that Monel dude.
as for david, I like that he gives no fucks and lbr, the whole cw dc lineup is schwarbage.
David deserves WAY WAY better than this show.
Supergirl really just doesn't know what to do with J'onn or James tbh.
Sad that the cw did this to the show. I only watched 1A tho so lol.
Because of my schedule I'd end up watching Agents of SHIELD and Supergirl on the same night and it really illustrated the difference between a low-budget superhero show that takes risks with its storylines and characters and one that takes NONE.
eta: i saw that david quote yesterday and it made me sad. he deserves better writing. it's not just cyborg superman though... j'onn doesn't get much to begin with either
Don't watch Error, but not surprised John is bitter, even if Malcolm should have died years ago.
i love it when actors go all in after they were booted, and even when they're still there.