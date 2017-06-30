She sings? Reply

Thread

Link

she needs to re-release this. it's a smash waiting to happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i loved this song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmho? What?? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of that stupid "IDK my BFF Jill" commercial from I don't even know how many years ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently not. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all I can think about while looking at that photo is this article I read about how much bacteria festival wristbands can harbor. Reply

Thread

Link

There's got to be some fungus under all those bracelets O.o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ew what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's an old study but I'm sure they're still just as gross a year later https://consequenceofsound.net/2016/0 7/your-festival-wristband-is-a-hotbed-of-n asty-bacteria/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk how anyone can wear them for longer than a day.



It's cut off after the first shower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I can think about while looking at that photo is "Did they add blue food coloring to the water?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's all i think about when wearing one and ive never read an article on it



like rides at amusement parks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard worst. Reply

Thread

Link

that gif

Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like it. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like it and yet I feel like this type of song would wind up on my Spotify discovery playlist and it's like...wow drag me. Reply

Thread

Link





the other day my discover weekly had omg spotify playlists are so fucking shady sometimes.the other day my discover weekly had this song somewhere in the middle and i was jamming so hard until i looked at the artist and was so mad at spotify for a) thinking i was the demo for this and then b) for somehow nailing that I would enjoy it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn this self drag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've grown a soft spot for this girl ever since I heard her father passed away. The death of a parent really changes a person. I can't imagine dealing with that while growing up in Hollywood, surrounded by low-lifes who prey on the vulnerable. Reply

Thread

Link

Plus she was pushed into being a child star and now seems to be mentally... not quite there. I'm rooting for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. She is a mess but I hope she gets better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don’t know anything about this girl but “btw here’s me in a tub” is pretty funny Reply

Thread

Link

It's not the worst song I've heard but it's very repetitive Reply

Thread

Link

"When you worked alone the only thing you could rhyme with go was go." -D Zbornak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It's actually a bop! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl I probably wouldn't change the station if I heard it on the radio Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like the song. but she added nothing to it. it could have been any other girl singing. Reply

Thread

Link

that gif is very upsetting.







also it looks like there is a sad dog's face in her wristbands. Reply

Thread

Link

sounds like some generic shit a Jonas Bro would release Reply

Thread

Link

Well this song went nowhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

michelle's handler's cracking me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The number you have dialed has been disconnected, please hang up. Reply

Thread

Link