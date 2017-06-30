Bella Thorne's New Single "Just Call" (featuring Prince Fox) Is Out!
#justcall is out on @Spotify and @iTunes let's get it to #number1 !!! And and btw here's me in a tub pic.twitter.com/evDp2bPT7e— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 30, 2017
all I can think about while looking at that photo is this article I read about how much bacteria festival wristbands can harbor.
yeah it's an old study but I'm sure they're still just as gross a year later
https://consequenceofsound.net/2016/0
7/your-festival-wristband-is-a-hotbed-of-n asty-bacteria/
It's cut off after the first shower.
like rides at amusement parks
the other day my discover weekly had this song somewhere in the middle and i was jamming so hard until i looked at the artist and was so mad at spotify for a) thinking i was the demo for this and then b) for somehow nailing that I would enjoy it
also it looks like there is a sad dog's face in her wristbands.