DEEP BLUE SEA 2 in the works at Syfy
The plot is "someone expirements on bull sharks and it all goes to hell in a handbasket.". No premiere date or cast have been announced.
Siffy makes some godawful movies that aren't even entertainingly bad in an ~ironic~ way.
Especially on summer nights when I can't sleep and it's on some random local channel.
I don't think I've seen an unedited version lol.
I can't believe I still get butthurt over this movie XD
I doubt this will live up to the original but I'll give it a judge-y watch
i feel like syfy will be too wink-wink-nudge-nudge, part of the reason i liked deep blue sea was bc of how serious some of the actors seemed to take it lmao
I'll probably watch because I love shark movies, but I assume it'll be bad like all of Syfy's original movies.
I hope this is amazing. I'll watch it either way.
"Deepest bluest my head is like a sharks fin"
HIS HAT IS LIKE A SHARK'S FIN
omg i'm dying
NO THANKS
Thinking about it now gives me the chills.
I love shark movies, the sea is fucking terrifying so I'm 100% here for that