DEEP BLUE SEA 2 in the works at Syfy

I love this dumb fucking movie I watch it every time it's on TV, I'll watch this dumb sequel too.

This is going to be so bad. Can't wait!

I remember getting this and the Rachel Weisz drama of the same name confused and yes I can be that dumb.

Blue is the Warmest Color?

Ohhh I've not heard of that one.

I remember seeing a poster for it once in a local theater and was all "why does this movie make me think of sharks?" But it's a romantic drama about a woman who has an affair with an ex-RAF pilot that destroys her marriage and sanity.

Deep Blue Sea is entertaining af but I don't want this at all.



Siffy makes some godawful movies that aren't even entertainingly bad in an ~ironic~ way.

I LOVED the first one. Samuel L Jackson's big speech scene remains my favourite lol I'm here for this idc

This movie traumatized me as a kid, I have entire sections of it mentally blocked out and I still can't finish it entirely.



Edited at 2017-07-01 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

I love Deep Blue Sea so much



Especially on summer nights when I can't sleep and it's on some random local channel.



I don't think I've seen an unedited version lol. Reply

I will never forgive Saffron for being a dumbass and not just cutting her hand a little deeper and dropping the blood in the water.

It still pisses me off how she was originally going to survive, but then the writers felt her character was the "real villain" and deserved to be punished. Like... how was she the real villain? She was trying to cure Alzheimers. She didn't purposefully create a bunch of super smart sharks and set them on her colleagues. She also didn't give them the power to defy physics like they could in the movie, but whatever.



I can't believe I still get butthurt over this movie XD

They couldnt call this shit something else?

this is literally my favorite trashy movie ever, like I even bought it even though it's on constantly

I doubt this will live up to the original but I'll give it a judge-y watch

syfy? nooooo.... this shit deserves to be seen on the big screen!



i feel like syfy will be too wink-wink-nudge-nudge, part of the reason i liked deep blue sea was bc of how serious some of the actors seemed to take it lmao Reply

I hate to sound like some travel snob but trust me, via handbasket is the best way to visit hell.

Not even a theatrical release? Syfy? Have we learned nothing from Syfy's Lake Placid and Anaconda sequels?



I'll probably watch because I love shark movies, but I assume it'll be bad like all of Syfy's original movies.

I hope this is amazing. I'll watch it either way.

Hmm. I unironically love that movie. It's so camp yet tense.

I love that movie, I also remember watching Making The Video with LL Cool J for that song he released off this film.



"Deepest bluest my head is like a sharks fin" Reply

HAT



HIS HAT IS LIKE A SHARK'S FIN



omg i'm dying

I'm in. Totes watching it.

Yas! I loved this movie growing up, even though it kinda traumatized me. Cheesy as hell, but suspenseful.

This movie was so fun. I saw it twice in theaters when I was little.

This traumatized me as a kid but I still watched it like 3 or 4 more times after that?

Thinking about it now gives me the chills.

Reply

