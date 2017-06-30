June 30th, 2017, 05:01 pm crazyfirecrotch Adele cancels last dates on her tour due to damaged vocal cords pic.twitter.com/nMB7xcK7BD— Adele (@Adele) June 30, 2017Adele cancels last dates on her tour due to damaged vocal chords. source= https://twitter.com/Adele/status/880934056938151937 Tagged: adele Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 185185 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:13 am (UTC)
Yeah, Celine was my first thought. How is this new generation not following her lead? Be smart with your literal money maker!
Céline once had damaged her vocal chords, a looong time ago, and she needed surgery. Ever since then she's been super careful all the time and always does her best to take care of it
Drake has cancelled more shows than Adele.
"'If you listen to Adele’s voice, she’s basically screaming and yelling all the time,' says Langley, who observes that she doesn’t seem to know how to modify her chest voice to properly hit the high notes that she belts out. 'It’s an absolutely lovely, well-positioned voice, and she’s making millions of dollars. People love the way she sings, but it’s dangerous.”
As Langley explains it, the eight-time Grammy winner is also guilty of something called 'high-larynx singing,' which, he says, 'is notoriously bad.' By analyzing the shape of Adele’s mouth and the position of her head at certain points in her performances, he can tell that the larynx is in the wrong position for singing. 'It’s very stressful on the vocal chords,' he explains."
it's too bad b/c she has such a gorgeous tone. hopefully she'll take some time to work on her technique!
Compare the way she sings with the FLAWLESS technique of someone like Streisand and you can just tell even if you don't know much about singing.
Skip to 2:20 and watch for a bit. She's basically yelling and look how tense everything is.
Now watch a few minutes of this technique. You don't even need to know WHY it's better, you can just FEEL it:
Adele doesn't have proper control over her voice - Streisand is fully in control and it shows.
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:48 am (UTC)
tourshow
Pretty much
songs are being re-recorded as we speak. Rita has started all over on her second album a fifth time.
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:47 am (UTC)
ONTD kept trying to come for ha - meanwhile i ignored them and swayed back and forth to "I Miss You." still do.
Ken Querns Langley is a big Adele fan. He’s also a Philadelphia-based vocal instructor, with additional studios in New York and London. Langley spent two decades studying the voice and the last 10 years training professional singers and repairing damaged voices, and he says that a nice long break from recording and touring is exactly what Adele needs.
Langley believes that the very vocal quality of Adele’s voice and the way she’s been trained to sing were factors in her voice problems, which required serious surgery in November. “If you listen to Adele’s voice, she’s basically screaming and yelling all the time,” says Langley, who observes that she doesn’t seem to know how to modify her chest voice to properly hit the high notes that she belts out. “It’s an absolutely lovely, well-positioned voice, and she’s making millions of dollars. People love the way she sings, but it’s dangerous.”
The headline was shady tho. It was from 2012 so I wonder what damage has been done since then. http://www.phillymag.com/news/2012/02/1
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:18 am (UTC)
When it sounds "effortless" then you know it's right. You know they've got control over their breath and voice. There's no straining or pushing.