Her technique has always been sloppy so I'm really not surprised. She already had vocal chord surgery once. Girl needs to learn how to sing properly. Even queen Celine still works with a vocal coach.



I will never forget a video I watched of Celine going through her vocal exercises and going to the doctor, etc. Shit was intense and you can tell she really takes care of her voice like the instrument that it is, fine tuning, check ups, etc. Mariah and Adele should take notes. Reply

Not only that, but 121 tour dates is insane! I also imagine she probably doesn't go to the extreme lengths that other singers like Mariah do to protect their voice throughout the day and night. Reply

What are some examples of the things they do? Reply

vocal chord policy over here Reply

Yeah, Celine was my first thought. How is this new generation not following her lead? Be smart with your literal money maker! Reply

yea she shouldn't be having problems like this at such a young age. Twice now this has happened Reply

It makes me sad because adele has such a lovely voice



Céline once had damaged her vocal chords, a looong time ago, and she needed surgery. Ever since then she's been super careful all the time and always does her best to take care of it Reply

Honestly idk how people can buy tickets to unreliable artists like Adele, Janet etc. I'd have too much anxiety leading up to the show. Reply

his nibbling this piece of chocolate while making fun of her ballad singing is KILLING me Reply

Him saying, "She's not coming. She's not coming." Oh man. Why isn't he bigger on youtube? Reply

when he said "red velvet" i fell out Reply

she did 120 shows without any problems. Reply

I've never heard talk of her being unreliable. Reply

Aside from a show in Phoenix last year where she had to cancel a date and reschedule this tour went off without a hitch. Reply

I mean you can't blame someone for getting sick. She's only rescheduled one US date this tour and postpone/cancel these last two. Prior to that she cancel her US tour because of vocal surgery.



Drake has cancelled more shows than Adele. Reply

unreliable? she did 119 + 2 Wembley stadium 2days ago :| Reply

Log off. Reply

unreliable? I'd say 120 shows is pretty damn good Reply

From what? Reply

Shit technique. Reply

IMO it's all about breathing & relaxing. You should never push too hard. Just be patient and trust that the shit will emerge. Reply

Does she still smoke? I have no idea why any professional singer would still do that, especially in 2017 Reply

Last I heard, she quit smoking a little while back Reply

Ah, well that's good Reply

she only smokes that fine Simon Konecki diq Reply

i'm surprised it took this long to damage her vocal cords considering poor technique Reply

As someone who doesn't know anything about singing, why is her technique poor? Reply

"'If you listen to Adele’s voice, she’s basically screaming and yelling all the time,' says Langley, who observes that she doesn’t seem to know how to modify her chest voice to properly hit the high notes that she belts out. 'It’s an absolutely lovely, well-positioned voice, and she’s making millions of dollars. People love the way she sings, but it’s dangerous.”



As Langley explains it, the eight-time Grammy winner is also guilty of something called 'high-larynx singing,' which, he says, 'is notoriously bad.' By analyzing the shape of Adele’s mouth and the position of her head at certain points in her performances, he can tell that the larynx is in the wrong position for singing. 'It’s very stressful on the vocal chords,' he explains."



You can REALLY see it when you compare how she sings to other artists. She's honestly not great live (from videos I've seen - I've never been to a concert). She strains really badly (high-larynx). It's like she's got this very tight throat and she's not really supporting it properly. People love the tone of her voice and I think it kind of masks how unstable her vocals can really be.



Compare the way she sings with the FLAWLESS technique of someone like Streisand and you can just tell even if you don't know much about singing.



Skip to 2:20 and watch for a bit. She's basically yelling and look how tense everything is.





Now watch a few minutes of this technique. You don't even need to know WHY it's better, you can just FEEL it:







Adele doesn't have proper control over her voice - Streisand is fully in control and it shows.







She's already had surgery once, sis. You'd think she would have learned a second time around. Reply

ur right. ur fave wouldn't cancel. she'd just lipsync her tour show Reply

Marina doesn't lip sync. Reply

Omg I just watched the interview with this woman. I love her. Reply

Same story just a different year Reply

Damn, Britney's "Happy Birthday" really must have her shook! Reply

Omg lmao Reply

Pretty much Reply

the industry is on LOCKDOWN Reply

everyone is second guessing their vocals



songs are being re-recorded as we speak. Rita has started all over on her second album a fifth time. Reply

aw. poor queen. ❤️ Reply

I kinda feel bad for her a bit tbh I think she really is a genuine person but like...she'll be fine lol Reply

That really sucks Reply

Damn, y'all are brutal. Reply

Like how can you hate Adele?! Reply

I don't hate her. I just wish she would have chose better singles. Reply

Yeah, I can't think of a moment where I've actively disliked her. Reply

because I was subjected to RUMOR HAS IT RUMOR HAS IT RUMOR HAS IT RUMOR HAS IT twice a day every day at work for three years. Reply

Parent

Mte. She used to some dumb shit but it looks like she's changed for the better.



Seriously, people are way harsh here. Reply

vibora blanca stans who are threatened by the queen Reply

tho i critique her singing technique, i love her! she has a beautiful tone & such a cute personality Reply

ONTD kept trying to come for ha - meanwhile i ignored them and swayed back and forth to "I Miss You." still do.



Damn, had no idea ONTD was so full of vocal professionals. Almost as many doctors and mental health specialists! Reply

lol Reply

ONTD is the vocalist equivalent to this GIF right now: Reply

Nailed it! Reply

perfect analogy Reply

That's every ONTD post lol. Reply

lmao Reply

Ken Querns Langley is a big Adele fan. He’s also a Philadelphia-based vocal instructor, with additional studios in New York and London. Langley spent two decades studying the voice and the last 10 years training professional singers and repairing damaged voices, and he says that a nice long break from recording and touring is exactly what Adele needs.



Langley believes that the very vocal quality of Adele’s voice and the way she’s been trained to sing were factors in her voice problems, which required serious surgery in November. “If you listen to Adele’s voice, she’s basically screaming and yelling all the time,” says Langley, who observes that she doesn’t seem to know how to modify her chest voice to properly hit the high notes that she belts out. “It’s an absolutely lovely, well-positioned voice, and she’s making millions of dollars. People love the way she sings, but it’s dangerous.”



The headline was shady tho. It was from 2012 so I wonder what damage has been done since then.



Edited at 2017-07-01 01:18 am (UTC) I googled if Adele has poor technique bc these comments. It was kind of interesting since I know nothing about singing.The headline was shady tho. It was from 2012 so I wonder what damage has been done since then. http://www.phillymag.com/news/2012/02/1 5/adele-hiatus-learn-to-sing/#gJVJW7LdWw 7X5QT0.99 Reply

Honestly, once you watch artists who have great technique then you can't unhear/unsee poor technique - even if you aren't a professional. Just watch Streisand, Sarah Vaughan, even Tori Kelly!











When it sounds "effortless" then you know it's right. You know they've got control over their breath and voice. There's no straining or pushing. Reply

Sis is still on tour? Damn, slay a bit. Reply

