You can be the King but watch the Queen Conquer: Wonder Woman tops the DCEU box office

Lmao Reply

I cackled then snorted Reply

Yay! Loved this movie. Saw it twice



OT

Spider-Man premiere post? Reply

Watching Wonder Women's ascension has been incredible.



People thought it would open at 65$ mil. Then after it was released they were like "Well maybe it has a shot at $200 mil". Now it's looking solid for $400 mil.



ALSO this is going to be the first year since 2013 that a woman directed film is among the top 10 highest grossing films of the year. Get it Patty! Reply

DC better fucking try to keep on Patty for Wonder Woman 2 at the very least if not more movies. Reply

I want her to ask for more money, but I don't want her to be passed over because she was "too demanding." Reply

2013? Geez :( Reply

it's great to hear it's doing so well but that statistic is also so sad Reply

I knew sth was up when the tracking kept going up to 85-90 mil, and now look.



I'm so glad it's successful, if those shits at WB dare to dismiss this as a coincidence and a one-off because 'people were waiting for the first female superhero movie and none after this will be successful' or don't give Patty Jenkins her due, I am done with them. Reply

Yasssss



Hands down my favorite super hero movie Reply

I need this to come out on iTunes like yesterday. Reply

The best part of this is that all three of the other DCEU films opened way bigger than WW. This is what happens when you hire good writers/good directors. Wonder Woman has been impressive with the way it keeps chugging along, but those other films really did shit numbers considering how big they opened. Reply

this just shows that a good story sells. word of mouth is what carried this film forward, not opening weekend hype. isn't WW not even released in some countries yet? i hope its international numbers catch up since it's still last there but i'm crossing my fingers. Reply

This pleases me.



Reboot the DCEU around Wonder Woman and other DC ladies. Reply

yey Reply

I dislike how much money suicide squad made Reply

Thank god it got banned in China. Who knows how much more it would've made. Reply

Is that Ben Affleck in that gif? Reply

ya Reply

Good, meanwhile other DCEU properties are like: Reply

#goals



i loved the Joker and Harley's relationship in Suicide Squad! Reply

this scene makes no fucking sense to me. "would you live for me?" WELL SHE IS LIVING EVERY GODDAMN DAY SO LIKE WHAT??? and why the fuck does she need to jump into the acid? which apparently just removes dye from your clothes? and i still never ever got why the fuck would an accomplished and hot doctor fall for a crazy uggo Reply

Because she was mentally ill too?



Idk ss is a lot of things and I don't wanna defend it but Harley and joker makes sense in a terrible, abusive way. Lots of amazing women end up with abusuve douchebags, happens every day unfortunately Reply

I have to agree. I mean I can buy the relationship but the acid thing....WTF kind of acid is that which does nothing but take pigment apart? How is there no permanent damage? Other than it magically fixed her eyesight? She needed glasses then jumped into acid and -poof- no more glasses. I don't get it.



That said, I didn't hate the movie. Reply

This scene made me LOL in the theater. They were trying to make their relationship all edgy and both just coming out looking just dumb as shit. Reply

i thought margot was awful as harley tbh lol, idg all the hype over her. she looked hot but that was it



will was the only one acting worth a damn in this movie Reply

