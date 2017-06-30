WonderWoman

You can be the King but watch the Queen Conquer: Wonder Woman tops the DCEU box office




-Wonder Woman has officially become the HIGHEST GROSSING DCEU film domestically

-Wonder Woman – $330.533 million

-Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $330.366 million

-Suicide Squad – $325.100 million

-Man of Steel – $291.045 million

