You can be the King but watch the Queen Conquer: Wonder Woman tops the DCEU box office
-Wonder Woman has officially become the HIGHEST GROSSING DCEU film domestically
-Wonder Woman – $330.533 million
-Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – $330.366 million
-Suicide Squad – $325.100 million
-Man of Steel – $291.045 million
People thought it would open at 65$ mil. Then after it was released they were like "Well maybe it has a shot at $200 mil". Now it's looking solid for $400 mil.
ALSO this is going to be the first year since 2013 that a woman directed film is among the top 10 highest grossing films of the year. Get it Patty!
I'm so glad it's successful, if those shits at WB dare to dismiss this as a coincidence and a one-off because 'people were waiting for the first female superhero movie and none after this will be successful' or don't give Patty Jenkins her due, I am done with them.
Hands down my favorite super hero movie
Reboot the DCEU around Wonder Woman and other DC ladies.
Idk ss is a lot of things and I don't wanna defend it but Harley and joker makes sense in a terrible, abusive way. Lots of amazing women end up with abusuve douchebags, happens every day unfortunately
That said, I didn't hate the movie.
will was the only one acting worth a damn in this movie
wonder woman 2 (with patty directing) is gonna make a billion dollars, calling it now.