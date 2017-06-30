An Inside Look at 'Killjoys' Season 3 + 'Killjoys' Social Media + Premiere Post
😎
Maccabees rave 🤘🏽
Pree face #7. "Goodbye Red" from S2 Ep. 10 (at the last minute, we decided the red lip was too much so it's not in the episode.)
A little look at Pree from tomorrow's season premiere of "KILLJOYS" June 30 at 8.
TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT! KILLJOYS PREMIERE! Pree final outfit shot.
Bonus Pree #8: a makeup that never made the cut- weird but fun. Here we go my loves!! Tonight Killjoys Season 3 begins.
In an alt universe, #Pree & #Zeph are buds and enjoy vacays in Taipei, getting their feet munched by fish. #Killjoys #spinoff @thomallison pic.twitter.com/IQV8hKVm2G— Kelly McCormack (@kelmccormack) June 28, 2017
Tonight's #killjoys S3 premiere brought to you by many amazing depts...and some frucking cold location scouting... pic.twitter.com/coE0lNPwWB— Michelle Lovretta (@lovretta) June 30, 2017
I'm so excited about the #Killjoys season 3 premiere at 8pm on @SpaceChannel and @SYFY I wet myself. Here's photographic evidence. #Clown pic.twitter.com/Jhol5QtvnL— Aaron Ashmore (@AaronRAshmore) June 30, 2017
Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6
New season starts now on SyFy and Space!
as I sit here talking to myself
I missed the first 12 minutes. Who are they kidnapping?
And I'm not entirely sure yet.
This is what I get for trying to be unspoiled~~
Like...his cousin.
I like this lady with johnny.
MY MAN
I have had episode 3x02 on my laptop for a over aweek, I should watch it soon.
I saw Thom in downtown Toronto recently, chilling at a patio restaurant. I can now check 1.5 killjoys cast members off. (Where are you Mayko before I move again)
Oh it wasn't real 😭
Big bro what you doing? I was just starting to like you
Season one and two are only ten episodes each though so it's a pretty easy / quick binge.
Glad you enjoyed it so far!
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:53 am (UTC)
anyway, so happy fancy and pree were with them, but i just want my bbs back together again.