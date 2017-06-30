Dutch

An Inside Look at 'Killjoys' Season 3 + 'Killjoys' Social Media + Premiere Post



Maccabees rave 🤘🏽

Pree face #7. "Goodbye Red" from S2 Ep. 10 (at the last minute, we decided the red lip was too much so it's not in the episode.)

A little look at Pree from tomorrow's season premiere of "KILLJOYS" June 30 at 8.

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT! KILLJOYS PREMIERE! Pree final outfit shot.

Bonus Pree #8: a makeup that never made the cut- weird but fun. Here we go my loves!! Tonight Killjoys Season 3 begins.






New season starts now on SyFy and Space!
