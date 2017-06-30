Once I had a skin tag on my butt cheek that got huge and I was having some issues with it so I went to the local med office and they removed it the same day. Swear to god, when I got up, it look like he had slaughtered a pig. Turns out the tag had developed its own artery, so it took twice as long as it should have. He numbed me to remove it but after a few hours, it wore off and sitting on my ass hurt so bad. It was hella uncomfortable until the stitches were out. CSB