green light

Calvin Harris Talks Taylor Swift Breakup



With the anniversary of Swiftmas in July™ upon us, Calvin Harris opened up about his meltdown on Twitter about a year ago following his breakup with Taylor Swift. If you don't remember, Calvin was asked if he would ever work with Taylor on a song while they were still dating, and he said "You know, we haven’t even spoken about it. I can’t see it happening, though". Swift's team then leaked that she had co-written "This Is What You Came For" under a pseudonym. Harris responded on Twitter with: "I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though, and initially [Swift] wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex-BF down for something to do. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it." However, Calvin is now saying he regrets the series of tweets in the following statement to GQ:

Source

ONTD, do you miss having a summer of petty Taylor drama?
Tagged: ,