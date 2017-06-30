Calvin Harris Talks Taylor Swift Breakup

Uh, I don't think he owes an apology here. He didn't insult her as such, and she was acting like a grade A fucking brat. Reply

This. I hate her but during this time and Hiddleswift, my hate finally had a reason for being lol Reply

He was mad after a breakup...it happens Reply

I miss hiddleswift drama. I'm gonna go reread that Tom Hiddleston piece from GQ again cause that shit was hilarious Reply

Lmao i just read that yesterday and it was glorious Reply

Hiddleswift was bananas Reply

It was disheartening but entertaining as fuck. Reply

NEVER 4GET! Reply

"The sentence drifts off into oblivion." Mmmmmk.



I imagine that it's gotta be difficult to have a public relationship, but if that's a big thing for you, don't date Taylor Swift?? Reply

I'm getting rather petty at work, but people are forcing me to because they suck. I'm blind coping the VP and president when it takes me more than two emails and a phone call (which is over two weeks of time) to get a response. It should not be that hard to get my job done. So I get being petty because it can also get shit done. Like get unresponsive people in trouble because do your effing job. Reply

To WHOM is this response addressed to? Reply

WTF? Also keep doing that, you'll probably land in some hot water with your co-workers. Vinegar and honey. Reply

the admin assistant in my dept is fucking terrible and we have to cc our boss for everything, even if the email is about how we need more paper clips. I feel you!!



(btw the boss is the one who told us to include them on all emails) Reply

The sentence drifts off into oblivion



Lol Reply

He still isn't shit for being like "um no I would never do a song with her" WHILE PROMOTING THE SONG HE DID WITH HER. bye Reply

I need more detailed details. Reply

I need an expose Reply

Fall petty Taylor drama works just as well for me. Reply

pumpkin spice petty Reply

Lol he says he was keeping the relationship private and that the public drama only happened after they broke up? Lies. We all remember all the cringey Tayvin shit. It wasn't a "I <3 TS" tank top, but it happened! Reply

I'll never forget all the matching outfits they wore out Reply

OMG< those beach pictures were such a gift.



I miss T Swift relationship attention whoring. It was always A+ times. Reply

LMAO rih vs taylor in that gif Reply

chemistry level = 0% Reply

This chick is so extra 24/7, I fucking love it. Reply

Like that time when he wrote that dumbass tweet with the "my girl saved the music industry" or something... Hmm at his revisionism. Reply

idk... taylor is an expert at spectacle and public humiliation but taylvin was boring without being totally private. we got cringe vacation instas but not cringe vacation pap shots, y'know?



Edited at 2017-07-01 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

I live for the way she chews them up and spits them out honestly Reply

I can't stand her or her music but that is like the only likable thing about her, I wish she dropped the good girl act tho bc I think I would respect her more if she owned up to being a snake. Reply

so do I... I always see people knocking on it and I'm like "no, you guys, not only is she a man-eater, but she shares the deets... this is what we want." Reply

If only she didn't play up the true love schtick.



Edited at 2017-06-30 11:15 pm (UTC) Reply

She annoys the shit out of me, but she really comes through with the fun drama. Reply

she just always picks the most vanilla, boring, unattractive men so it's hard to be like GET THAT DICK GIRL cause...meh Reply

"I'm a positive guy" says the bitter and vengeful ex. Why don't I believe him? Reply

you know men aren't always the issue.. Reply

how was he bitter and vengeful? taylor had her team go after him and belittling his work at that Reply

His break-up with Rita and holding back her album. But you're right about Taylor.



Edited at 2017-06-30 10:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Mm well he lied and said he wrote the song and music when it was Taylor who did, he just did the production... which forced him to have to come back out and admit he didn't write it.



There was no reason for her to reveal the secret though, she should've thought of that when they made an agreement to keep her writing involvement secret. Reply

Because he was always dragging people on Twitter. Not just Taylor. Remember when he got into a feud with Zayn? Reply

the slide is up ya'll, I'm kind of looking forward to her 4th of july shenanigans



fans are so creepy. i'm surprised she doesn't have security hiding in bushes tbh Reply

isn't this a old pic? i feel like this is from last year Reply

My friends parents live in Westerly and we always visit during the summer bc Rhode Island beaches are the best, Taylor's house is gorgeous but yeah she def needs security there 24/7 bc it's easy to access. Reply

I need this to be super OTT - I Heart TS needs topping. Reply

this was horror movie realness Reply

I can't wait to see Toe all loved up! Reply

these are quotes from his interview last september. also he needs to trim the beard.. he's looking rough now :( Reply

