Podcast Post!

1. Reply All does a story about...LiveJournal (and Russia)!

They talk about LiveJournal, the popularity of the company in Russia, how people were using LiveJournal to expose corruption, and the eventual sale and move of the company to Russia.

2. The Nerdist Interviews Trey Parker From South Park

He talks about working on Despicable Me 3, working as an actor, and the next season of South Park.

3. Kevin McDonald Interviews Susanna Hoff From The Bangles

Kevin McDonald from Kids In The Hall interviews Susanna Hoff about the origins of The Bangles, punk rock memories, seeing the final Sex Pistols concert, touring with Cyndi Lauper and Queen, and more!



4. Who? Weekly Talks About Hassan Jameel and Acacia Brinley

Lindsey and Bobby talk about Rihanna's makeout partner, Hassan Jameel and his connection to Naomi Campbell. They discuss which Pretty Little Liars cast member has the most star potential. They try to figure out what the point of Acacia Brinley's instagram is (who?). And they look at Mariah Carey's Israel drama!

5. Comedian Pete Holmes Talks To Matisyahu On "You Made It Weird"

The talk about hand jobs, listening to and creating music, spirituality, taking drugs, and more!

6. Star Talk Radio Talks About Hockey!

The hosts take questions about the physics of hockey ( why “freezing the puck” reduces bounce but doesn’t have much of an impact on speed, and whether the law of conservation of energy means a spinning puck will move faster or slower than one that’s not spinning.) and takes a call from Nashville Predators player Colin Wilson who provides a player's perspective on the game and the new technologies that are changing how hockey is played!

7. Marc Maron Interviews Jenji Kohan

Maron interviews Jenji Kohan (Weeds, Orange is the New Black, GLOW) about her influences, unsatisfying writing jobs, and working with Tracy Ullman.



I kept this "true crime" free since we've been having somewhat regular true crime posts lately.
