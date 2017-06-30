Podcast Post!

does anyone listen to the adventure zone and is anyone dead after ep 66? Reply

i keep wanting to get into TAZ but i'm apprehensive knowing how SERIOUS it apparently gets when i'm so used to listening to the mcelroys as goofballs. does that make sense/does that go away? i wanna give it a try but it makes me feel weird lol.



i did start listening to rose buddies tho bc the bachelorette makes me hate myself

TAZ starts out as all goofs and then veers into a well balanced dramedy around the third arc. now that they're nearing the end of this campaign the joke to serious storytelling ratio has swapped but it feels natural imo. Reply

I've never heard of it! What's it about? Reply

me! justin saying "who" fucking wrecked me. goddamn it griffin Reply

I listen and Im nervous to finish the new episode, I'm stopped 30 minutes in lol Reply

i'm trying soooooo hard to get into it. i've listening to the first three eps a few times just bc i keep zoning out. Reply

I should save the Trey Parker and Jenji Kohan ones for later. I recently watched the... I think 19th season? of South Park... the one with the PC Whole Foods storyline. And I really liked it, I thought it was really good. I never thought I would like South Park.



As for Jenji, I didn't know she was the creator of Glow! I just started watching that. I love OITNB ofc and Weeds is on my to-watch list. Reply

This post brought to you by Blue Apron. Let us do the grocery shopping you lazy piece of shit.





20% off your first box with the codes Jackals Reply

this post is brought to you by Harry's razors. Are you fed up with buying razors at the store, like a fucking pleb? well, jeff and andy sure were. so they bought their own factory (like you do) and now they're trying to get millenials to buy less avocados and more razors.



use offer code "who needs avocados" to get 20% off your first purchase. Reply

This post brought to you by Squarespace. It's super easy, fast, and affordable, even for all you fucking idiots that can't remember simple html. There's someone on hand to answer all your inane inquiries about furry commissions pricing. Design and create a BEAUTIFUL ugly as fuck website that you will NEVER use because let's be real, if you needed a website, you'd have one by now. And it wouldn't be with squarespace.



use offer code "we should have died in the 2000s" to get 20% off your first purchase.



Edited at 2017-06-30 10:13 pm (UTC)

how is blue apron sponsering EVERYTHING? idgi Reply

Omg just the words blue apron trigger me Reply

Oh God. Blue Apron, Squarespace and Squatty Potty sponsor every podcast. Bioclear is starting to show up a lot, too. Reply

This is a great idea for a post!



I should download a couple of podcasts for my flight tomorrow. I'm thinking the most recent Comedy Bang! Bang! with Zouks, Mary Holland and Tim Baltz, and maybe a You Made it Weird with someone I like. Perhaps a Hollywood Handbook, too. Reply

i love zouks so much, marc maron's podcast with him just came out yesterday and it is GOOD. Reply

I ment to listen to Reply ll when it ws mentioned in the lst podcst post Reply

It's consistently one of my favourite podcasts. This episode: https://gimletmedia.com/episode/99-blac k-hole-new-jersey/ was just amazing. It's about a bunch of hackers using an address in New Jersey to rip people off on the internet. It's really really interesting! One of my favourite episodes they've done in a while. Reply

I love Reply All. PJ, Alex and the rest of the team are amazing. Reply

I love their episode about Dr. John Brinkley. You should check it out if you haven't!!! Reply

i'm a podcast addict.



atm i'm subscribed to: ear hustle; death, sex and money, another round, call chelsea peretti; rookie; ctrl alt delete; lovett or leave it; s-town; srsly; dear prudence; with friends like these; the bearded vegans; radiolab; kicking the kyriarchy; the penguin podcast; the new yorker radio hour; pod save the world; pod save america; the book review; made of human with sofie hagen; the guilty feminist; 2 dope queens; book shambles with robin and josie; bon appetit foodcast; rupaul: what's the tee?; sooo many white guys; answer me this!; the read; the allusionist; the sporkful



i have a few more (hdtgm, anna faris is unqualified, doug love movies) that i listen to sometimes depending on who the guest is



what am i missing out on ontd?



i feel like call your girlfriend should be on this list lol Reply

the first podcast i've ever listened to (and the one i've been listening to the longest now) is the smartest man in the world podcast with greg proops. he's got his faults, but i think he #s a good egg. i love that he brings up serious topics, lots of feminist issues. a bit too much baseball for my taste sometimes. but often very funny and informative at the same time. Reply

Some of my faves are Reply All, We Hate Movies, My Dad Wrote a Porno, Flashforward, Science Vs, Embedded, Heavyweight, Homecoming, Pop Culture Happy Hour. Reply

homecoming new season is happening!! woo Reply

My Dad Wrote a Porno is so amazing. It's the only podcast that causes me to talk out loud while listening. I'm just like "Damn it, Rocky, that's not how the cervix works!" Reply

Also, Sailor Business if you're into Sailor Moon. Reply

Science VS! Reply

You Made It Weird - similarly with your latter ones, I listen to the ones of people he has on that I know but I like the topics they can get into... sometimes its nothingness, sometimes comedy, death, growing up, religion... Ive both laughed and cried in public because of some epidoes. they tend to be longer which I like for traveling. Reply

i really wanted to like 2 dope queens and sooo many white guys, but ... i just have to admit it ... ugh ... i do not like phoebe. at all. i think she's incredibly unfunny and everything she says, every joke she makes, seems forced and awkward to me. i'm so sad because i really like the genre's she works in. Reply

Throwing Shade Reply

i had no idea who marc maron was until now, but i love him on GLOW so i'm gonna give that podcast of his a listen. Reply

You have to skip like 15 minutes in to each episode because he just talks nonsense about himself before the actual interview starts lol. But he does some really amazing interviews. Take a listen to some of his past ones (Obama's was really good). He's got an interview style that really lends itself to most people really opening up about stuff.



Edited at 2017-06-30 10:16 pm (UTC)

Listen to Robin Williams ep if you can handle it Reply

ommmmmmmg he does really really really good interviews. whenever he has an interview with someone i know/like i get really excited.



do you know pete holmes/you made it weird? he's like an angry version of that. it's a very light/dark or angel/devil kind of dichotomy between the two of them. Reply

i just listened to that who weekly ep. their confusion over youtube stars is so ontd-y, lol Reply

If you are a Buffy fan, you should listen to Buffering The Vampire Slayer. SOOOOOOO good.



Anyone know any good podcasts for DC (animated/live action/movie/whatever) or GoT or any good television based podcasts? Reply

idk about DC specifically but I like the talking comics podcast for all comics stuff. they go week by week so some weeks have a lot of marvel and some weeks a lot of dc, depending on what's been released that week. they always talk about the comic book movies/netflix tv shows though.



they also used to not be all guys though that's changed recently and i'm waiting on them to fix that asap =/ Reply

I love slashers and The Hysteria Continues has been my go-to podcast for the last two weeks. They review mostly retro slashers (i.e., the best ones). It's nothing groundbreaking, but it's nice to see someone share in my niche interest. Reply

Rabbits was so good for the first few episodes but it took a left turn and went downhill FAST.



I swear the last five episodes have all just been the pathetic male love interest explaining shit to the lead female. NOTHING ELSE HAS HAPPENED. JUST THAT FUCKING GUY MANSPLAINING CONSTANTLY. ugh. Reply

the long pauses on Rabbits drive me crazy. sloppy editing



bring back The Black Tapes! Reply

agreed on both counts. I was totally on-board for Rabbits initially but I think a great concept has been undermined by poor execution.



For me the voice acting really bugs me, especially Jones. He's just not a very good actor. And the writing is too over the top. They talk like characters from novels, not allegedly normal people having an everyday conversation.



I feel like the people behind Rabbits just aren't as experienced as the other two podcasts and it's showing. Reply

The only thing I've listened to this summer has been We Hate Movies, My Dad Wrote a Porno, and the Nickelodeon podcast.



I'm glad The Black Tapes is coming back in August but boo at being a half (and final) season.



I stopped listening to Lore, Tanis, and WTNV. Homecoming was REALLY good. Might start Limetown but idk. Reply

Tanis has gotten so dull this season. The "twist" was really obvious. Reply

I didn't even make it that far. I felt like it dragged. Reply

I just started Limetown and it's pretty good, I like listening to fiction podcasts when I go to bed at night, specially if they're a bit creepy. Reply

i have a huge list of podcasts i keep meaning to listen to (looking at you campaign) but usually I just default to my faves which is anything mcelroy (except the stuff Travis does on his own (sorry buddy) and we hate movies Reply

I binged a few eps of the Vanished podcast and I really dig it. There's one called Sworn and the story is chilling and mysterious but I don't really care for the delivery. What really pisses me off is the Convicted podcast because the eps have been derailed. At first I thought the host had a cold, but it seems she's dealing with something serious. I want to be understanding, but I am also a dick who is fascinated by the story and after like a 3 week delay I wish she'd pass it along to someone to get the ball rolling again. Also, I am kinda uneasy with her seeming to believe the subject is innocent. Maybe she knows something we don't yet, but I prefer the narrator to be more neutral until everyone is on the same page. Reply

