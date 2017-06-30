Podcast Post!
1. Reply All does a story about...LiveJournal (and Russia)!
They talk about LiveJournal, the popularity of the company in Russia, how people were using LiveJournal to expose corruption, and the eventual sale and move of the company to Russia.
2. The Nerdist Interviews Trey Parker From South Park
He talks about working on Despicable Me 3, working as an actor, and the next season of South Park.
3. Kevin McDonald Interviews Susanna Hoff From The Bangles
Kevin McDonald from Kids In The Hall interviews Susanna Hoff about the origins of The Bangles, punk rock memories, seeing the final Sex Pistols concert, touring with Cyndi Lauper and Queen, and more!
4. Who? Weekly Talks About Hassan Jameel and Acacia Brinley
Lindsey and Bobby talk about Rihanna's makeout partner, Hassan Jameel and his connection to Naomi Campbell. They discuss which Pretty Little Liars cast member has the most star potential. They try to figure out what the point of Acacia Brinley's instagram is (who?). And they look at Mariah Carey's Israel drama!
5. Comedian Pete Holmes Talks To Matisyahu On "You Made It Weird"
The talk about hand jobs, listening to and creating music, spirituality, taking drugs, and more!
6. Star Talk Radio Talks About Hockey!
The hosts take questions about the physics of hockey ( why “freezing the puck” reduces bounce but doesn’t have much of an impact on speed, and whether the law of conservation of energy means a spinning puck will move faster or slower than one that’s not spinning.) and takes a call from Nashville Predators player Colin Wilson who provides a player's perspective on the game and the new technologies that are changing how hockey is played!
7. Marc Maron Interviews Jenji Kohan
Maron interviews Jenji Kohan (Weeds, Orange is the New Black, GLOW) about her influences, unsatisfying writing jobs, and working with Tracy Ullman.
I kept this "true crime" free since we've been having somewhat regular true crime posts lately.
I kept this "true crime" free since we've been having somewhat regular true crime posts lately.
i did start listening to rose buddies tho bc the bachelorette makes me hate myself
As for Jenji, I didn't know she was the creator of Glow! I just started watching that. I love OITNB ofc and Weeds is on my to-watch list.
Edited at 2017-06-30 10:13 pm (UTC)
I should download a couple of podcasts for my flight tomorrow. I'm thinking the most recent Comedy Bang! Bang! with Zouks, Mary Holland and Tim Baltz, and maybe a You Made it Weird with someone I like. Perhaps a Hollywood Handbook, too.
atm i'm subscribed to: ear hustle; death, sex and money, another round, call chelsea peretti; rookie; ctrl alt delete; lovett or leave it; s-town; srsly; dear prudence; with friends like these; the bearded vegans; radiolab; kicking the kyriarchy; the penguin podcast; the new yorker radio hour; pod save the world; pod save america; the book review; made of human with sofie hagen; the guilty feminist; 2 dope queens; book shambles with robin and josie; bon appetit foodcast; rupaul: what's the tee?; sooo many white guys; answer me this!; the read; the allusionist; the sporkful
i have a few more (hdtgm, anna faris is unqualified, doug love movies) that i listen to sometimes depending on who the guest is
what am i missing out on ontd?
Edited at 2017-06-30 10:16 pm (UTC)
do you know pete holmes/you made it weird? he's like an angry version of that. it's a very light/dark or angel/devil kind of dichotomy between the two of them.
Anyone know any good podcasts for DC (animated/live action/movie/whatever) or GoT or any good television based podcasts?
they also used to not be all guys though that's changed recently and i'm waiting on them to fix that asap =/
I swear the last five episodes have all just been the pathetic male love interest explaining shit to the lead female. NOTHING ELSE HAS HAPPENED. JUST THAT FUCKING GUY MANSPLAINING CONSTANTLY. ugh.
bring back The Black Tapes!
For me the voice acting really bugs me, especially Jones. He's just not a very good actor. And the writing is too over the top. They talk like characters from novels, not allegedly normal people having an everyday conversation.
I feel like the people behind Rabbits just aren't as experienced as the other two podcasts and it's showing.
I'm glad The Black Tapes is coming back in August but boo at being a half (and final) season.
I stopped listening to Lore, Tanis, and WTNV. Homecoming was REALLY good. Might start Limetown but idk.