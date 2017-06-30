Jay-Z admits he cheated on Beyonce and calls Kanye out
-Jay Z admitted to cheating on Beyonce and that Solange attacked him in the elevator for that while Beyonce watched
"You egged Solange on, knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away / I didn't even know what else to say. Never go Eric Benét / I don't even know what you woulda done, in the future, other [sic] playing football with your son,"
-He apologizes:
"Look, I apologize, often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you, I harass you out in Paris / Please come back to Rome, you make it home / We talked for hours when you were on tour / Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone / Said: "Don't embarrass me," instead of "Be mine" / That was my proposal for us to go steady / That was your 21st birthday, you mature faster than me / I wasn't ready, so I apologize / I've seen the innocence leave your eyes / I still mourn this death, I apologize for all the stillborns."
"And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?" he says.
“I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich /"
On Kanye:
“You dropped outta school, you lost your principles/ I know people backstab you, I feel bad too/ But this fuck everybody attitude ain’t natural.” He goes on, “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/ But you got hurt because you think KumbaYe/ You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?/ ‘Fuck wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’/ But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”
Have you ever been cheated on and how did you deal with that if you were?
How bout you take responsibility for your own actions instead of just blaming her you ho
MTE
Typical asshole man
Hmmmm.
Also I can't embed but Eric Benêt responded lol
But it also takes a lot of strength to do that, too.
rme he continues to be trash.
Also, rumor has it she got preg while they were dating but she miscarried too.
What a piece of shit he is
what a fucking shocker.
and he needs to stop with the "let me alone becky," he must have got confused thinking he was in his wife's movie "obsessed"
lmfao didn't even catch that