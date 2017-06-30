Olivia de Havilland suing Ryan Murphy and co regarding Feud

and she turns 101 tomorrow Reply

QUEEN

WAIT. She's turning 101??! What kind of sorcery is this! Just looking at her, I thought she was in her 80s.

born in 1916

I hope I look as good as her when I get older!



I hope I look as good as her when I get older!

Omg what the fuck is her secret!?!?

U go girl.

How dare that man go after this flawless queen!

yesss

BOW!

We are unworthy! Reply

Happy early 101th to her, as well. Glad she's going after him, hahaha.

Is Feud any good?



Is Feud any good? Reply

I enjoyed it. I'm a huge classic Hollywood buff so that's why

Ryan Murphy admitted in April that he never contacted de Havilland about #FeudFX because he didn't want to intrude https://t.co/iybwXnbptG — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2017

How did they think they could get away without getting her permission??? Isn't that like literally required? Or did they think since she was a public figure they could do what they wanted?

or did they not even check to see if she was still alive?



or did they not even check to see if she was still alive? Reply

It's not required at all. There's unauthorized bios all the time.



Legally, she can only claim they libeled her (which seems to be what she's doing).



Edited at 2017-06-30 09:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Do you think Lifetime got permission for all of their iconic movies? BH 90210/Britney Spears/etc

The Madonna one is particularly great.

Ooh. I smell Feud: Ryan v. Olivia

If Murphy keeps on fictionalising fairly recent history, this is probably going to happen to him a lot. Good

this legal-minded queen, remember how she destroyed the studio system? we should all bow

Do you have any article about this? Sounds fascinating!

thanks :)

Yas. It's a shame she's not seen as more iconic by the general public

is that a recent pic of her? i could only hope to look as good as her.

Stellar icon. I'm obsessed with that movie on both an intellectual and a truly shallow level (I want Elaine's overcoat with the rainbow lining!).

Wouldn't it be 101st? Or is it 101th?

101st

Pronounced (one) hundred and first Reply

Yeah I don't get where 101th came from y'all are fucking with my mind!!!

I don't know why but this made me laugh a lot. I think it's 101th.

Oop, 101st.



Oop, 101st.



Edited at 2017-06-30 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Good for her, I guess! I did love CZJ's portrayal of her though. LOL.

i'm automatically team olivia tbh



i know someone who went to the lessons and carols service at the american cathedral in paris where olivia always does one of the readings, and i'm so jealous Reply

destroy Ryan!!!

Good for her. Apart from the presumption of not contacting her (fuck you Murphy), whatever CZJ was doing on that show did not resemble Olivia de Havilland in any way.

For real. I feel like they counted on a lot of people not knowing what she looked like, but it definitely wasn't CZJ

YASS



SUE HA Reply

GOOD. Fuck him and his shitty portrayals of women forever (like, yeah, I know there actually were major OTT problems between them irl, but he always seems to like portraying ~catfights and turning women against each other, so I side-eyed this series all along). Go back to just casting all the scarily identical white gay dudes you wanna bang.

The premise of his first show "Popular" was based on the popular blonde girls feuding with the unpopular brunette girls, with the twist being that the two leaders of the cliques become step-sisters and have to try to get along.

It's interesting to see her in the news now, since a new version of "My Cousin Rachel" is out now, and Olivia was in the original. (Side note: For some reason Rachel Weisz playing a character named "Rachel" bothers me a bit.)



Edited at 2017-06-30 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

YAS drag ha! Olivia is truly one of the last connections to Old Hollywood we have left. A queen.

good. i can't wait to see how much the british royal family stop him from doing with the divorce. he has no idea what he's getting into with them and he just shouldn't. dick.

YAS QUEEN SLAY. For real tho CZJ was horrible as her I would sue too lol

good. someone need to take ryan murphy down several notches.

They couldn't have picked someone who resembled her less. No shade to CZJ- she did fine, but she's very tall and willowy looked about 8 feet tall on the show.

Go Google "Olivia de Havilland 1978."



Go Google "Olivia de Havilland 1978." Reply

Take him down, Olivia!

Fuck him up, Queen!

