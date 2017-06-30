Olivia de Havilland suing Ryan Murphy and co regarding Feud
-Her lawyers says FX and Ryan's production company did not ask for permission to use her name and image
Olivia de Havilland sues FX over unauthorized use of her identity in 'Feud: Bette and Joan' https://t.co/en0NsFhDsI pic.twitter.com/w1H2xtHTgq— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) June 30, 2017
-Say the series puts words in her mouth that are contrary and inaccurate to the reputation she has built over her 80 year career i.e specifically refusing to engage in gossip mongering about other actors.
-Says the show portayed her in a false light to sensetionalize the series.
Source
Yaas Kween!! Take this devil down a peg or two. Giving all of us a present for her 101th birthday tomorrow
Legally, she can only claim they libeled her (which seems to be what she's doing).
Edited at 2017-06-30 09:55 pm (UTC)
i know someone who went to the lessons and carols service at the american cathedral in paris where olivia always does one of the readings, and i'm so jealous
GOOD. Fuck him and his shitty portrayals of women forever (like, yeah, I know there actually were major OTT problems between them irl, but he always seems to like portraying ~catfights and turning women against each other, so I side-eyed this series all along). Go back to just casting all the scarily identical white gay dudes you wanna bang.
