Olivia de Havilland suing Ryan Murphy and co regarding Feud

-Her lawyers says FX and Ryan's production company did not ask for permission to use her name and image
-Say the series puts words in her mouth that are contrary and inaccurate to the reputation she has built over her 80 year career i.e specifically refusing to engage in gossip mongering about other actors.
-Says the show portayed her in a false light to sensetionalize the series.

Yaas Kween!! Take this devil down a peg or two. Giving all of us a present for her 101th birthday tomorrow
