NBC's The Carmichael Show Has Been Cancelled :(

I tried to watch this but I couldn't get through one episode bc of the laugh track.



That being said, he's talented and funny, and I hope he does more stand-up specials.

You fucking kidding me???? I'm pissed!



We need more black sitcoms!

did you watch it? it was barely a sitcom.

I've watched every episode. How is it barely a sitcom?

Every episode was a "very special" episode and it was all so heavy handed.

I do not agree.



But besides not agreeing the reasons you gave doesn't mean something is barely a sitcom. It just wasn't a sitcom you personally found to be one.



What criteria would make it a sitcom to you? Reply

All White cast living in a city with a sizeable Black community, but barely featuring any.

Reply

NOOOOOO I LOVE THIS SHOW!

Reply

First Powerless and now this, I defy you, NBC!!!!



At least he stopped it on his terms though. I hope Lil Rel gets other stuff soon Reply

I liked this show, don't love the laugh track. But I really loved this cast and Jerrod is really talented so I hope he finds another show.

Oh no, I love this show. Loretta Devine is a comedic genius.



Reply

Ugh this sucks. I just got into this show and it's so funny :(

Maxine is ONTD in real life.



Maxine is ONTD in real life.

I was ROLLING on the nigga episode last week.

I'm also so attracted to Jerrod.

why do network stations do this?

Why? It says it's a sizable hit?

NBC was having negotiation issues with the shows production company the last two seasons so I guess they just decided to wash their hands.

FUCK! I just got into this show too!



FUCK! I just got into this show too!

Between this and Downward Dog, TV is giving me a big old Fuck You this week.

damn this sucks because its not even because of the ratings

that's too bad bc it's probably the best traditional sitcom that's been on network tv in years

This show was just growing on me. I am literally heartbroken.

I knew the show didnt have very long when Amber West Stevens continuously kept retweeting fans in the shows hashtag talking about how great the show was. Ken Jeong tried doing the same thing and it didnt work either.

They didn't do much press for the shows tbh.



They didn't do much press for the shows tbh.

I knew Dr. Ken was cancelled bc I hardly see ppl talk about it and the only person promoting the show was Ken.

It was good to start with when it seems like they were making progress with their relationships etc then they changed the style to one long debate where they essentially stay in one room debating some hot topic with a couple comedic lines thrown in and then it just got tideous.

