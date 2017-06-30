NBC's The Carmichael Show Has Been Cancelled :(
.@nbc’s The @CarmichaelShow won’t be returning for a fourth season (UPDATE) https://t.co/vw6AMxkGOg— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 30, 2017
- The star of the show, Jerrod Carmichael, broke the news via twitter before NBC could announce the news.
- Jerrod released a statement to Deadline: “For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show,”
- The show had ran on NBC for 3 seasons and became a sizeable hit for the network.
- Talks broke down between NBC and the shows producer 20th Century Fox TV.
I'm just sad I won't get to see Tiffany and Lil Rel on my TV weekly :(
That being said, he's talented and funny, and I hope he does more stand-up specials.
We need more black sitcoms!
But besides not agreeing the reasons you gave doesn't mean something is barely a sitcom. It just wasn't a sitcom you personally found to be one.
What criteria would make it a sitcom to you?
At least he stopped it on his terms though. I hope Lil Rel gets other stuff soon
I was ROLLING on the nigga episode last week.
Between this and Downward Dog, TV is giving me a big old Fuck You this week.
I knew Dr. Ken was cancelled bc I hardly see ppl talk about it and the only person promoting the show was Ken.