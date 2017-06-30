Tebow: T-Mobile Commercial #1

NBC's The Carmichael Show Has Been Cancelled :(


  • The star of the show, Jerrod Carmichael, broke the news via twitter before NBC could announce the news.

  • Jerrod released a statement to Deadline: “For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was 13. Now, I’m excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show,”

  • The show had ran on NBC for 3 seasons and became a sizeable hit for the network.

  • Talks broke down between NBC and the shows producer 20th Century Fox TV.


Source

I'm just sad I won't get to see Tiffany and Lil Rel on my TV weekly :(
