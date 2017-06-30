Mariah Carey Can Float in Water
Floating pon de Dead Sea #israel pic.twitter.com/JSd5QuPuxz— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 30, 2017
Mariah Carey took to social media to Tweet an exclusive photo of herself floating while swimming in the Dead Sea in Isreal. Another picture of Mimi and her adventures behind the cut!
#deadsea #israel pic.twitter.com/8Ir4gMgZkj— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 29, 2017
ONTD, can you swim?
Sources: 1 | 2
i'll change it.
I cannot. And I just finished reading The River at Night which fucked me up, ngl.
Edited at 2017-06-30 08:40 pm (UTC)
Especially in a heated pool
ONTD, can you swim?
i can keep my head above water and swim to get to a certain destination, but i cant swim laps :/ id like to do a triathalon at some point, but yea, that whole swimming portion...
My grandpa taught me how to swim when I was a little girl. I don't remember not being able to swim, so I can't imagine not knowing how.