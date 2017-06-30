Mariah Carey Can Float in Water

I read this completely wrong at first glance and had a small heart attack Reply

Me too omg! Reply

Lmaooo Reply

My heart could not handle that title, OP. Reply

whoa i did not put that one together that seeing dead sea in the title could really throw someone off.



i'll change it. Reply

Thank you!! My stomach dropped for a second. Reply

I can't swim. Reply

me too :X hate being unable too Reply

my heart skipped for a second jfc Reply

ONTD, can you swim?



I cannot. And I just finished reading The River at Night which fucked me up, ngl.



Edited at 2017-06-30 08:40 pm (UTC) Reply

You should learn bb! You might never have to go swimming but I think it's a survival trait that everyone should know. Reply

If u live near a ycma u can try checking out their lessons Reply

she is so extra i love it Reply

I love swimming

Especially in a heated pool Reply

I can't. I thought I could swim underwater but think I just look like that me of the girl whose butt just bobs on top of the water. Reply

I don't like the way this post is titled. Reply

i changed it. not trying to give ONTD'ers a heart attack there. not with this Queen. Reply

what was the original title? Reply

I was in the swim team like all of high school. breast stroke best stroke. Reply

my fav stroke too. I hate freestyle Reply

yas! 50 yd breast stroke was my shit and the only reason i made varsity lmao. butterfly can choke tho Reply

Whenever I see any social media post by her, I laugh remembering the 12 year old running her pages and photographing her. I wish my niece was like that, instead of the brain dead zombie with the 2 word vocabulary of uhhhh and mhmm. Reply

the dead sea is such a trippy experience the first time you go in Reply

it really is! Reply

She has the best jugs in pop tbh. Reply

Katy Perry though Reply

i misread the title and was very shocked. reread again, then was like oh ok.



ONTD, can you swim?

i can keep my head above water and swim to get to a certain destination, but i cant swim laps :/ id like to do a triathalon at some point, but yea, that whole swimming portion... Reply

It's very salty, right? My skin is already so dry, I don't think that'd be a great move for me.



My grandpa taught me how to swim when I was a little girl. I don't remember not being able to swim, so I can't imagine not knowing how. Reply

Yeah, it's the most salty body of water on earth. I'm not sure about dryness, but the water/mud is supposed to be extremely good for your skin in general. I visited when I was in college and after getting out and rubbing some of the mud on my arms, my skin/feet felt as smooth as a baby's bottom. It was amazing. And weird. The floating thing is so weird. Reply

It is salty, but the water and mud do wonders for the skin - also the sunlight you get there is different than most places and also helps make skin great. I have psoriasis and try to visit the dead sea whenever I'm in Jordan as it's fantastic for my skin. Reply

