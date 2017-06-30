Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Twin Names Revealed
Beyoncé and JAY-Z May Have Name Their Twins Rumi and Sir: Report https://t.co/oyaDducOHc— People Magazine (@people) June 30, 2017
After giving birth a couple of weeks ago, the world may finally know the names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new twins. The couple filed trademarks on the two names: [Spoiler (click to open)]Rumi Carter & Sir Carter.
Thoughts, ONTD?
awful
Sir Sir Carter
oh shi-
What if this is some kinda Illuminati/MK Ultra symbolic name alluding to Sirhan Sirhan O_O
unless the girl is called sir?
MEFT
Are you fucking kidding me.
Cute gif.
interesting
Changed my mind, I love Sir.
Edited at 2017-06-30 08:27 pm (UTC)
Whenever i hear the name rumi now i can only think of the famous poet and his ~mystical friendship with shams
i hope they have a nickname otherwise that poor kid is going to be so confused for a while when they start going out irl and hear people called sir
Edited at 2017-06-30 08:57 pm (UTC)