Alex Rodriguez has been humbled by his experience dating Jennifer Lopez

Iconic gif!! Iconic Queen!

omg Nikki lmao

He makes my skin crawl. Just seeing his face gives me the heebie-jeebies.



I'm still upset by those pics of him kissing his reflection.



I'm still upset by those pics of him kissing his reflection.

oh goodness. i had to google those images. nagl.

those pictures are a perfect representation of who he is tbh

lol why did i google

Google the A-rod centaur painting while you're at it tbh.

Omg why lol

I used to want to marry him when I was a teenager.....I had serious issues back then.

La Reina Jennifer, you can do better sis!

Yeah, but she consistently chooses not to, so at least she's having fun deflating his ego!

when they break up, this will be why.

The male fragile ego.

lol good, he could use some humbling

Never heard of him. Why is he dating this fug?

girl you should go through his dating history



wait, i might be thinking of jeter. meh



Edited at 2017-06-30 08:17 pm (UTC)

a-rod has quite a list too. but it's not as long as jeter's bc he was married for a bit.

I feel like Jeter also has the advantage of having played his entire career in NY, while A Rod had the illustrious nightlife in Seattle and Arlington in his early career

Yea arod was with marina, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz

i can't tell if op is being being sarcastic or not

it's sarcasm. but now im seeing comments of people saying they didn't know who a-rod was either. so now i dont know ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Edited at 2017-06-30 08:15 pm (UTC)

So this means he will break up with her soon.

yea this breakup is inevitable.

I didn't know who he was until today.

when the tables turn on fuckboys

The two of them together makes so much sense but at the same time makes no sense. How their egos fit in the same room is a miracle.





I will always remember him for the centaur painting and his sunbathing in Central Park before games days. 😂 Reply

i'm still going 'why' at jennifer dating him, especially after his baseball career long-ended



like, who the fuck cares about arod now. lord, how i hated hearing about him when he was on the yankees Reply

He's such trash. Dump him already, porfaaaaaa.

HAHAHHAHAHA wasn't he the one who'd give his hook ups gift baskets and autographed pics of himself?? Or was that someone else...?

lol that was Jeter, of Yeah, Jeets! renown



I'm dying that all of Jeter's fuckery is being put on A Rod rn Reply

HAHAHAHHAA OMG oops!!!!

He's so ugly lol, why is she wasting her time with him

i dont really know who he is either, i thought he and derek jeter were the same person for the longest time

Makes sense tbh. Out of all the different types of celebrities, pop stars generally reach a completely different level.

your icon is perfection lawd. Those pics were boss

IRL Berger

I'm honestly surprised it took them this long to date.

Mte

Is it him or Jeter who has herpes? I can never remember.

Pretty sure its Jeter because he allegedly gave it to Minka Kelly who allegedly gave it to Chris Evans and Wilmer Valderama

Prob both

A-Rod is a piece of work sometimes, but one of his nephews played on my favorite collegiate team for the last three years and seems to be really active in his life. So, I'll always have a soft spot for the guy.

She's one of us!







Anyway I hope she finds long lasting love but if I were her I'd enjoy my millions while shacking up w multiple guys

