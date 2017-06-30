Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Alex Rodriguez has been humbled by his experience dating Jennifer Lopez


  • Says he used to think he was somebody but now whenever he's with J.Lo people think he's her bodyguard

  • When they went to the Met gala together everyone just screamed at him to get out of the way so they could take pictures of her

  • Turns out this A-Rod dude is a baseball player and a big deal in his own right (who knew?)

source
