Alex Rodriguez has been humbled by his experience dating Jennifer Lopez
No, that's not Jennifer Lopez's security guard—It's her boyfriend and Alex Rodriguez is sick of the confusion: https://t.co/MAqybDSwvu pic.twitter.com/TpvzgIpMRD— E! News (@enews) June 30, 2017
- Says he used to think he was somebody but now whenever he's with J.Lo people think he's her bodyguard
- When they went to the Met gala together everyone just screamed at him to get out of the way so they could take pictures of her
- Turns out this A-Rod dude is a baseball player and a big deal in his own right (who knew?)
I'm still upset by those pics of him kissing his reflection.
wait, i might be thinking of jeter. meh
I will always remember him for the centaur painting and his sunbathing in Central Park before games days. 😂
like, who the fuck cares about arod now. lord, how i hated hearing about him when he was on the yankees
He's such trash. Dump him already, porfaaaaaa.
I'm dying that all of Jeter's fuckery is being put on A Rod rn
She's one of us!
Anyway I hope she finds long lasting love but if I were her I'd enjoy my millions while shacking up w multiple guys