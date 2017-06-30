"Babashook” Music Video Gives ‘The Babadook’ a Drag Makeover
Drag queen Pissi Myles did a music video homage to LGBTQ icon The Babadook.
"I think queer people have always identified with the isolation and power of the monster or villain in a horror movie, especially when they’re as fabulous as Babadook. As a gay person, there have always been people who made me feel like my actions were wrong or evil, when I knew that I was just pursuing my goals and desires. While many movie villains actually do have bad intentions, I’ve always had an understanding for the villain and their plight for understanding."
Major disrespect to the gay community to be associated with such garbage.