"Babashook” Music Video Gives ‘The Babadook’ a Drag Makeover

This would be cool for Halloween but I'm not feeling it.

The gay community indentifies with the Babadook~ is such a reach lmao

I love it, but can someone explain how the Babadook came to be associated with the gay community? Doesn't it represent depression and grief in the movie...?

It was accidentally included in the LGBT category on Netflix and the internet will meme anything.

LOL, ok a friend did say this but I just thought "Surely there's more to it than that..."

No that's basically it. You give the internet an inch and they will always go an extra mile and then some

No, that was a photoshop & part of the meme. It literally just started by some dude fucking around and making a text post about the babadook being a gay icon, and it went from there.

Netflix accidentally put it in the LBGT section or something

commented above: LOL, ok a friend did say this but I just thought "Surely there's more to it than that..."

A tumblr post

Ppl posted screenshots of the Babadook being listed under LGBT movies on netflix and the joke took off from there.



netflix fucked up it's categories, this tumblr post went viral and the rest is history

"the B in LGBT stands for Babadook" its even funnier because people are more inclined to believe that babadook is real rather than bisexuals

The amount of times i've been told that I'm Actually a lesbian who can't coope w her sexuality is...yuuuuuge.

(i'm bi, btw)

(i'm bi, btw) Reply

lmao

LOL that Room 237 is a (great!) Stanley Kubrick documentary. Why no LGBT-Kubrick memes, kids??

Here comes the bi wank 😏

omg this is killing me LMAO

depression and grief is gay culture

lol, I was wondering if it was because both carry such a stigma and society makes you keep gayness and mental illness in the closet, but now I feel dumb putting any thought into it aside from a tumblr meme....

thank goodness this meme died so fast lmao

Well Pride month is basically over so it was only natural lol.

ENOUGH. GAYS



Edited at 2017-06-30 08:12 pm (UTC) Reply

i mean the meme was funny, but stop please

Is missi Pyle well enough known to name your drag persona after.

Way to ruin the meme lmao bye

My bf told me that some of the people dressing up as the Babadook remind him of blackface and now that's all I can see. This meme was never funny regardless

I saw a few Babadooks at Pride in Toronto and I get why it became a popular, but like any meme it doesn't take long before everyone does too much and it goes from "Enough!" to being fun to "Enough!"

w/e the meme was hilarious

ok no but jinkx kinda lives for this so

