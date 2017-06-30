Stellar

Kpop Post: TOP's update & more

TOP

-TOP arrived to his court hearing (june 29th) and plead guilty to his marijuana charges
-He's under two year probation (with a possible 10 month sentence if his probation is violated)
-Prosecution is looking for a second hearing


Hyolyn- Fruity ft. Kisum


Lee Hyori- Seoul


Up10TION-Runner


Choa officially leaves AOA
-Her agency has confirmed that she is leaving the group (as she previously said)
choa

BONUS:
Stellar- Archangels of the Sephiroth ;)





What's been your fav Kpop release so far?
