Kpop Post: TOP's update & more
-TOP arrived to his court hearing (june 29th) and plead guilty to his marijuana charges
-He's under two year probation (with a possible 10 month sentence if his probation is violated)
-Prosecution is looking for a second hearing
Hyolyn- Fruity ft. Kisum
Lee Hyori- Seoul
Up10TION-Runner
Choa officially leaves AOA
-Her agency has confirmed that she is leaving the group (as she previously said)
BONUS:
Stellar- Archangels of the Sephiroth ;)
What's been your fav Kpop release so far?
I hope her and her new boo are happy, but I do hope she comes back one day as a soloist
as for TOP, he is pathetic throwing a younger girl under the bus....whatever image he has is over
But yea Top is a huge disappointment, though it's not like he had a great reputation anyways. Him 'dating' a 20 year old just makes him look gross (Korean entertainment is no different than America with famous men dating women considerably younger) and then placing blame. The whole situation with that messy trainee* (last edit I promise) and him is just ugh. I'm really glad he recovered and I hope he works on improving himself, but overall any attraction I had for him is dead.
on top
i am trying to ignore and excuse it by saying he is not thinking straight and his team putting like that as she probably ratled him to get a better deal but that was a no no.
"whatever image he has is over"
funnily i never liked him or even pay attention but the amount of hate he got for this "scandal" and for the attempted suicide make me root for him.
In other news recreational marijuana becomes legal to purchase tomorrow in my state. 🌈
started to follow kpop recently and the amount of hate on those websites made perez hilton and tmz comments section look like saints.
no wonder they are sued left and right.
His dandy look in what seems to be a brand name or bespoke suit, perfected hairstyle, and makeup became topics of criticism.
Comments stated, "In midst of all this he's wearing eyeshadow", "What was he thinking wearing full makeup? He's really out of his mind", ''Look at that eyeshadow... Are you going MV filming?", "That makeup lol crazy", "He managed to get full makeup before coming", "Is he really wearing makeup? Wow.... amazing..."
brave girls-rolling
loona -eclipse
vixx -sanghri
everything from Kard.
i liked a couple songs and kpop groups but wasnt a fan or followed that closely , 2017 made stan.
Kim Lip can't be beat.
Also:
Taeyeon - I Got Love
I - Wish
Subin - Circle's Dream
SOHEE - Spotlight
And Dreamcatcher.
As for TOP, the people wringing their hands over his lawyer coming for the trainee are making me rme, since this situation occurred because she gave him up to reduce her own sentence in the first place. Obviously she didn't seduce him into smoking & that's foolishness but they're both trying to stay out of jail.