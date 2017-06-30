Kpop Post: TOP's update & more

ffs Ugh poor TOP. So frustrating that people continue to be prosecutued for fucking marijuana. Doesn't help that in some countries if you say you smoke weed they can't fathom how you can use such a ~*dangerous*~ substance. Reply

I didn't realize before this that if you're Korean, you can be prosecuted for smoking weed even if it's legal in the country you're smoking it in. that's so strict, it's ridiculous. Reply

will TOP have to do over his military service, or can he just finish the time he has left? Reply

redo entirely. Reply

wow, that sucks for him Reply

I don't think he'll have to redo. He obviously won't be in the police band, but they've assigned him to another unit. I'm sure when he gets the for sure sentence, he'll either go back there or be a public service officer. Reply

I am oddly happy Choa left AOA since their future was so rocky after their Japanese debut flopped and those historical comments by the other members, I mean she busted her ass making them happen and they completely took advantage of her......she spent the majority of her 20s being an unpaid idol to some shitty company and got dust in return since they kept pushing Seolhyun instead of the both of them



I hope her and her new boo are happy, but I do hope she comes back one day as a soloist



as for TOP, he is pathetic throwing a younger girl under the bus....whatever image he has is over Reply

The same young woman selling lsd who was a repeat offender and ratted him out for a lighter sentence? Nah fuck her. Reply

I agree with all of this, I'd love to see Choa as a soloist and ultimately in a happier place in her life ❤️



But yea Top is a huge disappointment, though it's not like he had a great reputation anyways. Him 'dating' a 20 year old just makes him look gross (Korean entertainment is no different than America with famous men dating women considerably younger) and then placing blame. The whole situation with that messy trainee* (last edit I promise) and him is just ugh. I'm really glad he recovered and I hope he works on improving himself, but overall any attraction I had for him is dead.



Edited at 2017-06-30 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

didn't she place the blame on him first? I thought that's how it got uncovered, because she threw him under the bus first Reply

Yep she threw him under the bus first Reply

he was def.unstable given he was/is depressed and she is not innocent but he should have said nothing.

i am trying to ignore and excuse it by saying he is not thinking straight and his team putting like that as she probably ratled him to get a better deal but that was a no no.





"whatever image he has is over"

funnily i never liked him or even pay attention but the amount of hate he got for this "scandal" and for the attempted suicide make me root for him.



Reply

You can't throw someone under the bus if they threw you under first. It would be different if they got caught together, but that's not what happened Reply

theres no loyalty when it comes to legal situations like this, most people would throw their significant others or friends under the bus when faced with such a harsh sentence. especially since shes likely the one who turned him in in the first place. i don't fault either of them, and hes sus asf for hanging around a woman so much younger than him. Reply

UHM YES AT HYORI. i truly dont like new kpop and loving that these queens, BoA and Hyori are showing how its done. Reply

Praying for TOP.

In other news recreational marijuana becomes legal to purchase tomorrow in my state. 🌈 Reply

who are the random, barely pixelated people? Reply

reporters probably Reply

the woman looks like a news reporter (if that's her hand with the cell phone, getting a statement). guy could be security? Reply

I'm still reeling from that post where people were "joking" about his intentions regarding his overdose and the allegations that he tried to take his own life because he wanted to get out of military service. Reply

i coul not believe the kind of poison people were/are writing about him. no emphaty so ever.glad he is looking better and hope he gets the help that obviously needs.

started to follow kpop recently and the amount of hate on those websites made perez hilton and tmz comments section look like saints.

no wonder they are sued left and right. Reply

Yea that post really pissed me off Reply

is TOP getting any mental health for this? Can you force people into psych care in Korea because at the least he needs someone monitoring his medications. Reply

I think the hospital said he was going to get mental health help. Reply

Damn, the non Choa/Seolhyun/Jimin AOA members are going to be shit out of luck if that group ends up breaking up. They barely have any public recognition. Reply

What caught some netizens' attention the most wasn't his sincere apology but his physical appearance. Netizens pointed out that T.O.P looked completely different from the way he left the hospital in early June.



His dandy look in what seems to be a brand name or bespoke suit, perfected hairstyle, and makeup became topics of criticism.



Comments stated, "In midst of all this he's wearing eyeshadow", "What was he thinking wearing full makeup? He's really out of his mind", ''Look at that eyeshadow... Are you going MV filming?", "That makeup lol crazy", "He managed to get full makeup before coming", "Is he really wearing makeup? Wow.... amazing..."





Reply

lol they will find any reason to be mad Reply

This was hilarious to me. Like is he supposed to show up to court in jeans and a T-shirt. Maybe some PJ's and a sport coat. They are always fucking outraged and I don't understand how they function. Like there is real shit going on in the world and they lose their minds over someone looking proper for court. GTFOH. Reply

they're insane. you know that if he'd shown up looking less than put together, they'd be criticising him for ~seeking sympathy of whatever. Reply

g dragon-entitled,cherry bomb nct,really really-winner(the biggest surprise),

brave girls-rolling

loona -eclipse

vixx -sanghri

everything from Kard.



i liked a couple songs and kpop groups but wasnt a fan or followed that closely , 2017 made stan. Reply

That new mv by Lee Hyori is great. Lovely song. Reply

I never got into AOA, but group implosions seem to be happening at a more frequent rate, maybe just because there are more groups. The ones I still care for are more or less intact and if they aren't I still have the old hits,



As for TOP, the people wringing their hands over his lawyer coming for the trainee are making me rme, since this situation occurred because she gave him up to reduce her own sentence in the first place. Obviously she didn't seduce him into smoking & that's foolishness but they're both trying to stay out of jail. Reply

People like to act "tough" as if they wouldn't sing like a bird if they were facing prosecution for something. I honestly knew next to nothing about him previously but this vitriol directed at him is making me root for him. Reply

I used to live in Korea (American citizen though) and their laws/views on marijuana were ridiculous, as it is in many countries. I remember once this girl at my school was like "Ayy y'all I got some bud!" and I was like "Bitch, no you don't. Someone sold your ass oregano because finding weed in this country is like finding a unicorn". Reply

TOP is still my dude and this whole situation is so shitty. He was doing so well in the military too. He'll bounce back. Reply

Camo is my favorite Kpop release of the year!!!! Queen BoA slayed e'erbody! Reply

i feel very guilty that the only reason i care or even know about the TOP thing is that he's the hot one from big bang. but not that guilty. Reply

