LOL Blair would have crushed Seth. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she was married to Ryan Reynolds???? Reply

Thread

Link

That's Blake Lively Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not seeing the difference. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's selena Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the other one from gossip girl is southern belle goop? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is the one that didn't marry on a plantation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her former costar is ahahaha 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i keep forgetting they're married and have a kid together. cute couple. Reply

Thread

Link

Adam looks fine Reply

Thread

Link

the scruff is really helping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Always. I can't BELIEVE he's pushing 40 like wut? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has always been super hot to be, esp. his voice tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks aight



you're throwing fine around a little recklessly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NNNNNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o m g Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL @ this awkward question. They're so cute together. Reply

Thread

Link

aww, that's cute <3 Reply

Thread

Link

so funny how big this show was



i remember watching the first ep and never going back Reply

Thread

Link

they are sooo cute Reply

Thread

Link

They are a really cute couple. Reply

Thread

Link

They look so cute together. Reply

Thread

Link

conscious charitable coupling! Reply

Thread

Link

Where is your second album, Leighton?? Reply

Thread

Link

they're sooo cute! Reply

Thread

Link

I never really liked Seth but this version of him, scruuffy and less whiny, I can totally like. Reply

Thread

Link





Seth is whiny lol but it's his whininess and complete narcissism that made him such a funny character! I love him so much! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same he was annoying and way he treated summer and anna soured me. ryan > Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*the way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ryan was def far more superior. seth prob had the shittiest character development on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was a prick too imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seth is hands down one of the worst characters to ever grace our tvs. There's a reason why he didn't have any friends. Ryan deserved better. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

when i was like 12 and the show was first on i was in love with seth but i re-watched with my little sis years later & he irritated the shit out of me lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link