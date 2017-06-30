June 30th, 2017, 08:32 pm theemii Watch all 150,966 Game of Thrones deaths in just 21 minutes! ''Valar Morghulis. a compilation of death scenes from season 1 to season 6 in HBO's hit series Game of Thrones.''source Tagged: death, game of thrones (hbo), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
Favourite Death? Most traumatic Death?
Most traumatic Death: Shireen, Hodor, Selyse
Most anticlimatic Death: Tywin (such a great, BIG moment in the books completely ruined) and Doran.
Re: Favourite Death? Most traumatic Death?
most traumatic: shireen for sure! also rickon, i care too much about the bbs. yes at hodor, also lady :( and ros b/c of how sexualised it was even though her character was annoying
most anticlimactic: tommen, mance rayder
Re: Favourite Death? Most traumatic Death?
Most traumatic death: Cat at the Red Wedding, mostly because she had to watch everyone she loved get slaughtered before she completely lost it. So disturbing.
Most anticlimatic Death: Tommen.
Most traumatic: Shireen. Close second: Oberyn because I loved him and truly thought he'd live for the rest of the show lol </3
Re: Favourite Death? Most traumatic Death?
Oberyn's was pretty traumatic yes, especially because of Ellaria's reaction :(
Re: Favourite Death? Most traumatic Death?
Most traumatic Death: Shireen definitely. Also Cat in the books :'( She was one of my fav POV characters. I kinda found Richard Madden hot, so show Robb too I guess.
Most anticlimactic death: Totally agree with both Tywin (they shouldn't mess up the books dialogue for such scenes), Doran's death was useless but then again show Dorne is altogether poorly thought and wasted.
Edited at 2017-06-30 09:20 pm (UTC)
Even during the Red Wedding, it was Greywind's death that got me ;____;