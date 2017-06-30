damn there really were a lot of animal deaths in S1 Reply

Do you think excessive violence is big problem in media? Reply

Favourite Death: Ramsay

Most traumatic Death: Shireen, Hodor, Selyse

Most anticlimatic Death: Tywin (such a great, BIG moment in the books completely ruined) and Doran.

favourite: would go joffrey over ramsay b/c we didn't actually get to see ramsay die

most traumatic: shireen for sure! also rickon, i care too much about the bbs. yes at hodor, also lady :( and ros b/c of how sexualised it was even though her character was annoying

most anticlimactic: tommen, mance rayder Reply

Favorite:





Most traumatic death: Cat at the Red Wedding, mostly because she had to watch everyone she loved get slaughtered before she completely lost it. So disturbing.



Most anticlimatic Death: Tommen. Reply

+1 to all of these. Catelyn's death was easily the worst for me. Reply

I kind of wish I liked Talisa more because that scene would've been even more effective. But Robb :( poor wolf king Reply

for all the terrible writing, this show really does have some good scenes here and there. This was AMAZING Reply

ALSO LOOk how small he is! Reply

and hes crying for her, im getting emotional Reply

I am so ready for him to kick ass this season Reply

Both me and my mom missed the fact that Tommen had died. Nothing was happening on the screen so we just lost focus and then suddenly there was Cersei with his corpse. Reply

it's a shame because it could've been such a good scene if we'd spent a little more time with Tommen. I always felt so bad for him but he seriously got shafted. Reply

I never hated Tommen like so many did. To me, he was like a live-action Butters Stotch. Reply

He was really tragic tbh. Such a nice kid who was stuck in really shitty circumstances. Reply

I agree! I thought people were so mean about his death with all the memes. He's just a kid who liked kittens. :/ Reply

Favorite: Ramsay, Sansa's little smile was SO satisfying



Most traumatic: Shireen. Close second: Oberyn because I loved him and truly thought he'd live for the rest of the show lol </3 Reply

Ramsay's death also marked Sansa's official descent into the Dark Side!!



Oberyn's was pretty traumatic yes, especially because of Ellaria's reaction :( Reply

Favorite Death: Ramsay was too satisfying! Also Joffrey.



Most traumatic Death: Shireen definitely. Also Cat in the books :'( She was one of my fav POV characters. I kinda found Richard Madden hot, so show Robb too I guess.



Most anticlimactic death: Totally agree with both Tywin (they shouldn't mess up the books dialogue for such scenes), Doran's death was useless but then again show Dorne is altogether poorly thought and wasted.





Edited at 2017-06-30 09:20 pm (UTC)

Shireen's death is still the most heartbreaking for me.



I've watches game of thrones all the way through but had a hard time making it through 4 minutes of that video.. Reply

damn, i watched all of it. i had forgotten how bloody and violent this show is Reply

To be honest, the only times I've actually been sad and teary-eyed is when the direwolves die.



Even during the Red Wedding, it was Greywind's death that got me ;____; Reply

can't wait for this overrated show to end. Reply

