Kushner told "Morning Joe" hosts to apologize to Trump or National Enquirer story would run: report https://t.co/OEoM8cIc9m pic.twitter.com/EMud5MKWJw — The Hill (@thehill) June 30, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

our stupid (and prob illegitimate) president is blackmailing people and I'm not shocked at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Taking into account that Scarborough isn't actually a journalist and has no hand im breaking these big stories it makes me genuinely fear for the safety and well being of actual journalists who are doing actual journalism. This is his reaction to an opinion, fuck knows what kind of twisted shit he wants to pull on people who report actual facts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the number of people I see on social media saying shit like "yeah he needs to stay away from Twitter but you can't deny he's doing a fantastic job as president" in response to this makes me lament for mankind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what exactly has he done except for trying to put a muslim ban and tweet in the middle of the night? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These people are living in a delusion. I seriously think they take the fact that he is not black as all the proof they need to think he is excelling at his job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao what has he done? he's flopped on pretty much everything except his racist ban Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah apparently that was a federal crime on Trump's part but I'm sure nothing will become of it. 🙄



Edited at 2017-06-30 07:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is that hair on the guy on the left?



Also, I want them ALL taken down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how did Alexis Michelle get into gov?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She produces everything. It's all her idea. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo it's like a curly tiara Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uuuuhhhhh what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This just keeps getting weirder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh nooooo lawd please don't publish something in your stupid shitty grocery store tabloid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kushner looks like a movie villain. One of those sinister corporate types who speaks in thinly-veiled threats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so from watching this morning joe this morning the tabloid story was something with mikas ex husband? or does anyone know what the exact story is? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Scarborough said this morning that the story was about how he buys a lot of beer or something from the local liquor store? He said he has never bought a beer in his entire life so I don't know if he may have had substance issues and they are trying to infer he has re-lapsed or that he has a new drinking problem, I don't know too much about his personal life, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never thought Alec's impersonation was that good (Anthony Atamanuik really gets to his whiny core) but I appreciate how much it riles the clown president Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, Alec's is just okay but I'm glad it makes Trump seeth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watching that began as funny and then became sad and then turned into physically painful



I'm just so utterly disgusted with the US rn Reply

Thread

Link

it's hard to laugh about this stuff when it's so real Reply

Thread

Link

I hate Trump so much that I can't even stand impressions of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. he's all over the news/TV/media as it is, I can't stand to see impersonations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is fucking hilarious... I hope trump has another meltdown over this. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO he's great! Reply

Thread

Link





also, more on-topic. Even republican states are refusing to co-operate with Trump's sham election commission.

Utah Lt. Gov. will not provide private info to the Trump Election Commission in accordance with Utah laws. pic.twitter.com/4awgsVgzeb — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 30, 2017



Edited at 2017-06-30 08:06 pm (UTC) off-topic but I was just watching CNN and they interrupted with breaking news that there was a shooting at a hospital in the Bronx and they are actively looking for a suspect. this is horrifying and I hope all ONTDers in the area stay safe.also, more on-topic. Even republican states are refusing to co-operate with Trump's sham election commission. Reply

Thread

Link

This makes me so happy. (The voting thing, obviously not the shooting) Seeing states stand up for their citizens and try to stop what is clearly the first step in voter suppression gives me the smallest sliver of hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! And a lot of the ones I've seen are Republican states. Utah, Indiana, Mississippi...it's encouraging. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did anyone watch morning joe 'this morning? i watch the show time to time but i love how they know trump watches there show and it makes him so pissy when they call trump out Reply

Thread

Link

Wait Democrats are backing a bill that would get Trump removed for being mentally incapacitated?



I don't think it will work but I will laugh forever if it does! Reply

Thread

Link