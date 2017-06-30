Piper and Leo

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leaving Hawaii Five-0




Having been with the series from the beginning, both Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are leaving H50. Their exits will be explained in the season eight premiere. Chin was given an offer to start a task force in San Francisco while Kono was on a plane to investigate a child sex trafficking ring. According to Variety, they were seeking pay equality and didn't get it.

