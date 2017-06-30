Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leaving Hawaii Five-0

Not entirely surprised about Grace considering they dodged the question every time they were asked about Kono coming back but still, WHAT THE FUCK.



This better be the last season because Alex keeps talking about leaving and just a show with Danny (as much as I love him), Grover, and Jerry seems a little boring.



Edited at 2017-06-30 06:09 pm (UTC)

Plus Scott has hated being in Hawaii for years which is why Danny is always disjointed from the rest. Reply

Is that why he randomly won't appear on an episode? I've noticed that a few times. Reply

How do you hate being in Hawaii? Is he not with his family or something? Reply

Both Alex and Scott seem so unsatisfied with how the series been trating their characters lately, I can see this being the last season Reply

Waaaahhhhh! They're my fave but the show has been pretty garbage for a while now and Alex O'Loughlin is leaving after 8. Reply

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park were seeking pay equality with Hawaii Five-0 co-stars and did not get it. https://t.co/ZIpfOP5k9B — Daniel Holloway (@gdanielholloway) June 30, 2017

oh Reply

Well of course. CBS is full of shit. Reply

Link

not surprised coming from CBS tbh. Reply

Link

huuuuuuge surprise! cbs continues to lead in being a shit employer Reply

Link

Wow, fuck this network. Reply

Link

It's strange how all these situations commonly happen on CBS shows vs other networks'. Is CBS just that unaccomodating? And why does it always happen with women and PoCs? Reply

Link

Les Moonves is a piece of shit. That's all you have to know. Reply

OMG



that is so shitty. CBS is truly the worst. Reply

Link

SMH Reply

Link

not surprising but still infuriating omg Reply

Link

Ugh not shocking Reply

Link

Fucking CBS Reply

Link

That's just so shitty Reply

Link

WHAT? How can they not have equal pay from day one? CBS is the epitome of shitty. Reply

Link

This makes me so upset. Both have been with the show since the first episode and are just as essential to the plot and often have more screen time than some of the leads. At this point, Caan is seemingly out every other episode. It's absurd to me that they won't give Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park equal pay. Very disheartening. Reply

Link

ughhhhh so fucking ridiculous, I'm only watching because of them! Steve and Danny are fine, but Kono and Chin are way hotter. Reply

Link

Of course Reply

Link

Ugh. The entire diversity just went out the window (minus Grover). I wish the show was Daniel dae and Alex primarily. Danny has been useless for years. Reply

about time

I think the last time I really watched was when Ian Anthony Dale and Daniel Henney had a small arc.

I got tired of leads back and forth. Reply

welp there go my only two reasons for watching. boo-urns. Reply

they both deserve so much better. how shitty that CBS thinks that beige male lead with the 5 flop shows deserves more money than DDK :/ Reply

Seems like they should cancel the show then.

fuck it cancel it tbh Reply

meanwhile CBS picks up new shows 99% of which are led by white men.



fuck that. i'm only gonna watch SWAT for shemar moore. nothing else. well, and elementary, whenever the fuck they air it (i anticipate a person of interest-style schedule, where they burn off all the eps in the space of 2 months).



fuck that entire network. Reply

I literally have to wait till its on hulu to binge the season for Elementary. Reply

Link

you're better off tbh, elementary is almost made for binging imo Reply

Link

i never seen this show before but FUCK CBS.



i need a round up with the stupid shit CBS has done this year. so far the CBS Boss Defends Lack of Women in New Fall lineup and Casts White Actors in Roles Meant for Black and Latinx Actors in New Pilot among other shady things. Reply

I only watched this for DDK and Grace Park, but they never got enough screen time to make sitting through the other characters worth it. Hopefully they'll both get better roles when they leave. I loved Chin as a character and it was always so disappointing that his story-line seemed so lacking, even when they gave him something to do it seemed shallow. At least compared to Danny and Steve who I didn't care about. It always seemed to be about them both with Chin and Kono on the sidelines until they remembered they were supposed to be main characters and threw them a bone for an episode or two.



Also I'm still upset about Malia. :-/ Reply

i used to watch this show years ago! alex's hotness kept me hooked even when the storylines werent that great, but then at some point i just lost interest. its a shame that they are leaving for such horrible reason. its not even that they are minor characters, but they are treated like nothing. shame on you CBS! Grace is beautiful and talented, i hope she finds some great gigs after this. Reply

Everytime I tried to watch this show for my bb Grace she was never fucking on or we'd get 5 minutes of screen time and the cast seemed just so beige after the early seasons.



I'm not even suprised that CBS would pull this shit.



I hope she & Daniel get better shows that treats them properly but I'm not holding my breath ugh Reply

