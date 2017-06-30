Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park leaving Hawaii Five-0
'Hawaii Five-0' Stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park Exiting Ahead of Season 8 https://t.co/9vzhYDdl2l #H50 @danieldaekim pic.twitter.com/f8A2Q1QMzD— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2017
Having been with the series from the beginning, both Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are leaving H50. Their exits will be explained in the season eight premiere. Chin was given an offer to start a task force in San Francisco while Kono was on a plane to investigate a child sex trafficking ring. According to Variety, they were seeking pay equality and didn't get it.
This better be the last season because Alex keeps talking about leaving and just a show with Danny (as much as I love him), Grover, and Jerry seems a little boring.
that is so shitty. CBS is truly the worst.
I think the last time I really watched was when Ian Anthony Dale and Daniel Henney had a small arc.
I got tired of leads back and forth.
fuck that. i'm only gonna watch SWAT for shemar moore. nothing else. well, and elementary, whenever the fuck they air it (i anticipate a person of interest-style schedule, where they burn off all the eps in the space of 2 months).
fuck that entire network.
i need a round up with the stupid shit CBS has done this year. so far the CBS Boss Defends Lack of Women in New Fall lineup and Casts White Actors in Roles Meant for Black and Latinx Actors in New Pilot among other shady things.
Also I'm still upset about Malia. :-/
I'm not even suprised that CBS would pull this shit.
I hope she & Daniel get better shows that treats them properly but I'm not holding my breath ugh