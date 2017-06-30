Halle Berry Clarifies Her Oscar Comments
EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry clarifies Oscars diversity comments & opens up about the importance of being your own boss. https://t.co/mMVPAKyQdq pic.twitter.com/2d2B7b76y1— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) 30 juin 2017
She says her historic Best Actress victory in 2002 "meant nothing" because it didn't seem to open the door for women of color in Hollywood, as she hoped it would.
"Of course it meant something, you saw me up there I was speechless. I guess I'm just disappointed that there has not been another woman of color in 15 years that has stood on that stage like I did that night. That's just wildly disappointing for me. I hope that in the next years to come, someone else stands there and we continue to evolve and grow and that more projects are made for women of color because the more work we have, the better, and the more chances we have to be there."
"I'm really hoping that more women of color are able to start producing and writing and directing. Not just being the dancing bear but making opportunities for ourselves. I really wanted to be a part of this, because I think it's about time for women to be empowered. For many years men have always occupied these roles."
She's not wrong. Not at all.
Right? I'm always baffled by people who drag her or make fun of her career. She's a black woman working in a very racist industry. In a way she's even lucky to have found a "niche" acting in moderately priced but cheesy thrillers that make good money at the box office. And having seen some of her smaller indies she's actually a really good actress but it's not like people are writing dynamic interesting roles for middle aged black women. Most of the big name writer-directors don't even write roles for women except for the occasional one for a 20 something white woman.
Viola Davis talked a lot about how 90% of what she gets offered is poor crack mom and I bet it's the same for Halle.
So, basically the opposite of the rich man's wife I realized lol
Hopefully she can get something good again.
Do you think J Lo gets first pick at current films halle does or nah? They seem like they're her type.
Right?!
Hell yes, but I wish she'd put her money where her mouth is and worked with more black women. The only women directors she's worked with so far have been white I believe.
I love Ava DuVernay but I wish people would stop acting like she's the only black woman director out there. There aren't many but there are enough to support financially and get behind.
This!
Halle hasn't gotten a good role since, just as Dorothy Dandridge's roles faded after her nomination.
I can't think of a poc who won an oscar for a non stereotypical , degrading role... Jose ferrer? For cyrano is the only one that I can think of