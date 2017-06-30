Halle Berry Clarifies Her Oscar Comments

Honestly was she wrong? It doesn't even seem to have helped her that much. Reply

She's not wrong. Not at all. Reply

Right? I'm always baffled by people who drag her or make fun of her career. She's a black woman working in a very racist industry. In a way she's even lucky to have found a "niche" acting in moderately priced but cheesy thrillers that make good money at the box office. And having seen some of her smaller indies she's actually a really good actress but it's not like people are writing dynamic interesting roles for middle aged black women. Most of the big name writer-directors don't even write roles for women except for the occasional one for a 20 something white woman.



Viola Davis talked a lot about how 90% of what she gets offered is poor crack mom and I bet it's the same for Halle. Reply

ikr and people always bring up her 'bad reputation' but how much of that is also tied to her race? Reply

Halle probably gets offered the opposite of viola, the trophy wife married to a rich white man who's having affair with a younger women.



So, basically the opposite of the rich man's wife I realized lol



Hopefully she can get something good again.



Do you think J Lo gets first pick at current films halle does or nah? They seem like they're her type.

Agree, I'm sure the roles she's offered are all terrible, especially as she ages. Reply

She wasn't. I don't even know why she's clarifying, tbh. Anyone with an iota of nuance would be able to understand what she meant. I feel like people have this expectation that every statement someone makes be so safe (and edited through several layers of PR) that they fail to comprehend the very real emotion and purpose of the statement in the first place. Reply

I didn't think it needed clarifying tbh. Reply

mte, what else could she have possibly meant? Reply

agreed...she said what she said. Reply

No "black celebrities" tag? Reply

not really needed since she has her own tag, i was under the impression we used the ethnicity/nationality tags for the people who don't have a tag of their own. Reply

I just think because this post isn't just about her but also about black issues in entertainment that the tag should be used, but I see where you're coming from. Reply

there are people who didn't understand her comments in the first place? i agree with her entirely and i can't imagine how she must feel to be the last woman of color to win that award (and probably be fawned over as a novelty by white hollywood liberals who then went on to make all white movies and vote for all white award winners), or how it must feel to see firsthand the progress in the industry slip backwards. Reply

I thought what she meant seemed pretty clear from the beginning.



"I'm really hoping that more women of color are able to start producing and writing and directing. Not just being the dancing bear but making opportunities for ourselves. I really wanted to be a part of this, because I think it's about time for women to be empowered. For many years men have always occupied these roles."





Hell yes, but I wish she'd put her money where her mouth is and worked with more black women. The only women directors she's worked with so far have been white I believe.



I love Ava DuVernay but I wish people would stop acting like she's the only black woman director out there. There aren't many but there are enough to support financially and get behind.



Edited at 2017-06-30 05:45 pm (UTC)

I love Ava DuVernay but I wish people would stop acting like she's the only black woman director out there. There aren't many but there are enough to support financially and get behind.

mte Dee Rees, Amma Asante, Gina Prince Blythewood, Kasi Lemmons etc are all out there doing it and could use support as well. She could reach out to them and they could build projects together because she has the recognition now to do so Reply

Even those women are all doing really well. Tanya Hamilton, Victoria Mahoney, Julie Dash, Tina Mabry all only had one film and have so far been unable to get another one off the ground. Halle's a producer, I wish she would work with some of them! Reply

i feel like all anyone has to do is look at the queen sugar directors for some inspo. ava has been it absurdly easy to see past just her as an option. Reply

I feel like it was fairly clear what she meant in the first place. People will be willfully obtuse just to be a contrarian, ISTG. Reply

I don't understand why she needed to clarify this tbh. Reply

because people jump to get offended without looking for context Reply

Because white people and their feelings. Reply

she made perfect sense the first time Reply

Help other actresses of color? Truth be told it hasn't helped her at all, when white actresses get the reward the best scripts are thrown at them and producers are knocking down their door.



Halle hasn't gotten a good role since, just as Dorothy Dandridge's roles faded after her nomination. Reply

Eh no need for clarification. It was clear what she was saying Reply

I hope she has success in producing and directing. Reply

She's right. Also something mentioned before is how the POC woman is depicted a certain kind of way in the media. They win awards for playing stereotypes and while I am not going to deny the need for them to work, so they take whatever goes their way, it really speaks on the issues we still have. Being portrayed as angry and/or hypersexaulized, is still the main trope. Reply

Mte

I can't think of a poc who won an oscar for a non stereotypical , degrading role... Jose ferrer? For cyrano is the only one that I can think of Reply

This didn't need clarifying. Also it's refreshing to see someone who achieved success, see themselves as the exception and not the norm. Reply

Ikr Salma Hayek needs to take a page from Halle's book. Reply

what did salma say? Reply

salma sucks Reply

