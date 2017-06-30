Halle Berry Clarifies Her Oscar Comments




context
She says her historic Best Actress victory in 2002 "meant nothing" because it didn't seem to open the door for women of color in Hollywood, as she hoped it would.

"Of course it meant something, you saw me up there I was speechless. I guess I'm just disappointed that there has not been another woman of color in 15 years that has stood on that stage like I did that night. That's just wildly disappointing for me. I hope that in the next years to come, someone else stands there and we continue to evolve and grow and that more projects are made for women of color because the more work we have, the better, and the more chances we have to be there."

"I'm really hoping that more women of color are able to start producing and writing and directing. Not just being the dancing bear but making opportunities for ourselves. I really wanted to be a part of this, because I think it's about time for women to be empowered. For many years men have always occupied these roles."

source
Tagged: