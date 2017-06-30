sri

Jay-Z's mom comes out as lesbian


In the song, "Smile" from Jay-Z's new album 4:44, Gloria Carter features along with Jay as they discuss her sexuality.
The lyrics are:

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” "Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he adds before asserting, “Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.” - Jay-Z's verse.

Gloria Carter's verse: “Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?” “In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that’s what you want them to see."  “The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it’s time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.”
Congrats to Gloria!

Very moving. Too bad Jay-Z ain't shit for "eat the cake, anna mae" line in Beyonce's self-titled!
