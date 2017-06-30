Jay-Z's mom comes out as lesbian
JAY-Z's mom Gloria Carter comes out as a lesbian on his new song "Smile" - read the lyrics! https://t.co/xY1gfTc8G8— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 30, 2017
In the song, "Smile" from Jay-Z's new album 4:44, Gloria Carter features along with Jay as they discuss her sexuality.
The lyrics are:
“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” "Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he adds before asserting, “Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.” - Jay-Z's verse.
Gloria Carter's verse: “Living in the shadow / Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?” “In the shadows people see you as happy and free / Because that’s what you want them to see." “The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me... Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be / No harm for them, no harm for me / But life is short, and it’s time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.”
Congrats to Gloria!
Source
Very moving. Too bad Jay-Z ain't shit for "eat the cake, anna mae" line in Beyonce's self-titled!
my friend's uncle just came out to his family, he's in his mid-50s. He thought his siblings and nieces/nephews would reject him because they're Christians but everyone is being really supportive apparently, which must be such a relief for him. I can't imagine spending so many decades of your life feeling like you have to hide part of yourself. What a terrible burden. :(
I bet his thoughts on gay men are wildly different 😉
It's beautiful, really. It's on you if you have to try to find something negative about this tbh
i feel happy for u bi the way
And for visibility, there was also an ex-NFL player that came out and it seems like it got a lot of attention https://www.outsports.com/2017/6/20/158
"gettin' shorties like a thespian
had an episode with two lesbians got a fetish for that"
I didn't get why people found it so hard to understand that some family members are lgbtq, until my friend's mom came out as a lesbian, it was really hard for him and i've known his mom for a long time too. It was just weird to find out she has some sort of sexuality...idk... i never saw it coming. Eventually my friend understood and accepted it and while he's one of the most open minded persons i know, it took him a while. i guess it's always more confusing for the family.