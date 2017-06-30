Jay-Z's mom comes out as lesbian

That's great for her! Reply

congrats to her! Reply

this is nice Reply

Yay congrats sis <3



my friend's uncle just came out to his family, he's in his mid-50s. He thought his siblings and nieces/nephews would reject him because they're Christians but everyone is being really supportive apparently, which must be such a relief for him. I can't imagine spending so many decades of your life feeling like you have to hide part of yourself. What a terrible burden. :( Reply

wow beautiful story. older people coming out really gets me emotional. <3 Reply

saaaame. have you ever seen beginners? it's so beautiful. Reply

Me too. I was an absolute wreck watching these two older black gentleman getting married after being in love for decades - it was so beautiful.



Reply

a friend of the family just came out in his late 50s too. he has two daughters, one has been pretty good about it but the other is super strained and very cold to him now. she seems to see it as her dad has ruined her mom's life. Reply

Good for her! Reply

Sew sweet.



I bet his thoughts on gay men are wildly different 😉 Reply

What kind of comment is that? He's accepting of his mom and saying "it doesn't matter who loves who"



It's beautiful, really. It's on you if you have to try to find something negative about this tbh Reply

Why do you bet that? Reply

I'm gonna hope it's solely off him being a straight man and not what I'm thinking it could be. Reply

I'm a gambler, babe. Reply

He's spoken out in support of marriage equality for years. Reply

Well, we know what he thinks about domestic violence. Reply

Good for ha! I recently came out as bisexual to my friends (family is a different story) and I have never been happier! I've been boy-crazy af though ever since finally allowing myself to be and I never realized how obsessed with men I actually am it's kinda bad cause they're all scum including myself. Reply

aww dont say that, I know its ONTD, but still.. you'll figure it out! Reply

Lol ty bb <3 Reply

Aw congratulations! Good for you mate! My coming out as bi had little to no effect on my family, did it thrice over a course of 5-6 years, then I just gave up lol Reply

congratulations to you. :) Reply

Congrats to you! I'm the same, been out to my friends for years but haven't with my family yet. I'm pretty sure they'd be fine with it but it just feels like so much work and I also haven't had a relationship so there's no point... but good luck to you when/if the day comes!! Reply

hey congrats! welcome to the bi club. Reply

ya girls are so great but dick is fun too



i feel happy for u bi the way Reply

Enjoy that vitamin D!!!! Reply

Wrap it up and keep it right and tight. Reply

lmao, drag urself! Reply

And for visibility, there was also an ex-NFL player that came out and it seems like it got a lot of attention That's great for her!!!And for visibility, there was also an ex-NFL player that came out and it seems like it got a lot of attention https://www.outsports.com/2017/6/20/158 35374/ryan-ocallaghan-gay-nfl-new-englan d-patriots-kansas-city-chiefs

OMG i read the article, got me teary eyed. That was such a good read and coming out story. Bless his soul <3 Reply

Yep, I like how detailed it was like the part he went to a local event with his first(?) boyfriend a month after the Michael Sam story, no one reported on it and in hindsight he could see he wasn't ready. And how his nieces and nephews love his house since it's the one with the pool lol. I'm glad he's been getting a lot of support~ Reply

Good for her! Reply

Congratulations to her! This is so wonderful. The stories of people coming to terms with their sexuality and coming out later in life make me so happy. Reply

same Reply

congrats to mom! also, is thespian the only word that rhymes with lesbian? Reply

had to pretend so long she's an equestrian Reply

As a lesbian equestrian I approve Reply

Kardashian Reply

It must be since it was already used in his 1998 song "If I Should Die"



"gettin' shorties like a thespian

had an episode with two lesbians got a fetish for that" Reply

That's awesome! Congrats to her! ❤️💛💙💜💚 Reply

Good for her!



I didn't get why people found it so hard to understand that some family members are lgbtq, until my friend's mom came out as a lesbian, it was really hard for him and i've known his mom for a long time too. It was just weird to find out she has some sort of sexuality...idk... i never saw it coming. Eventually my friend understood and accepted it and while he's one of the most open minded persons i know, it took him a while. i guess it's always more confusing for the family. Reply

awww congrats to her Reply

