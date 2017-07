I enjoyed the series and really liked Logan as Sam. Reply

Yeah I think I liked her more than Tessa Thompson which is crazy cause I love Tessa Thompson, but Logan was just more endearing and likable in the role. Plus the movie is kinda poorly written and all over the place in general. Reply

awesome. they better give me the Joelle episode! Reply

Right?! I was offended we didn't get one. I liked her a lot! Reply

mte Reply

good, i loved this show. god reggie and troy are sooooooo fine jfc Reply

love the movie and the show! so glad this got renewed Reply

Yess this almost makes up for some of the shitty decisions netflix has been making.



Can't wait for the neckbeard breakdown part 500 over this. Reply

I'm gonna start this soon. Reply

I'm finally gonna check it out this weekend! Reply

Finally some good news from Netflix! Reply

Good, I loved it. But what happened to Reggie and the season finale were too real. I cried. Reply

Yayyyy! I loved this show so much more than the film which was kind of a disappoint to me. It was just way more entertaining and better fleshed out in TV form. Coco is my fav which I think is an unpopular opinion but I always gravitate towards the mean girl-esque characters lol. Reply

A lot of people I talk to about this show love Coco, I don't think you're a minority. Coco is levelheaded and calculated unlike Sam. Reply

I loved coco Reply

Yes! Completely agree. The show completely surprised me because I really didn't like the movie but fell in love with the show. I liked watching the issues play out a bit more. Reply

When she was getting head and smoking that golden joint, I was so fucking inspired. ICONIC, tbqh! Reply

i totally agree about show > film. the film was sooo slow paced imo and the show did an amazing job at not being that way. Reply

Gimme more Defamation in s2. Reply

Yassss!



More Logan Browning 😍😍😍😍 Reply

yas i really liked the show and reggie and troy are hot af Reply

