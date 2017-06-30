ONTD Roundup

just got the chance to thank ilana glazer in person for outing my rapist last year. life is weird sometimes. Reply

Wow💗Hope youre doing ok bb

Wow that's amazing. <3

sending you love & positivity bb

Wait, she outed this person? Sorry, I missed a chapter.

Omg ❤️

Laptop shopping should be fun, but it's just stressing me the fuck out. I'm too indecisive for this shit :/

what do you want in a laptop? what is your budget?

Budget is now $800 since my mom will help me out with it for my birthday.



Budget is now $800 since my mom will help me out with it for my birthday.

I'm switching from a Macbook and I'm mostly nervous because the PCs I've had in the past have slowed down or gone to utter shit after a couple years. Trying to figure out the one that will last me the longest w/ the best performance during the life of the laptop is what's stressing me out lol Here's my thread from yesterday with all the info: http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6754619.html?thread=18359396155#t1835939 6155 Budget is now $800 since my mom will help me out with it for my birthday.I'm switching from a Macbook and I'm mostly nervous because the PCs I've had in the past have slowed down or gone to utter shit after a couple years. Trying to figure out the one that will last me the longest w/ the best performance during the life of the laptop is what's stressing me out lol

i was recently looking for a laptop and did some research. ended up settling for a macbook pro which i have been using since '09

make sure it has more memory than you think you need, especially if it's a mac because you can't add more to those.

I have an HP x360, it was like $700 and its been holding up well for the past year. It's one of those laptops that folds flat into a tablet which is super handy for traveling.

Sorry for no View post today. They haven't uploaded anything yet. I might take a break from posting them.

Whatever you do is your choice

But you are fantastic either way Reply

We appreciate your work. You deserve a break.

i dont watch view, but thank you anyway for being amazing <3

You work hard, sis. <3 You are appreciated

I love your posts but it's understandable if you want a break. Today is going to be crazy tho! Dump blackmailing Mika & Joe and a very ominous tweet from Eric Holder, plus everything else (travel ban/healthcare/etc)

I hate when someone is yelling at me that i sometimes crack up

I can't help it

I can't help it Reply

How often do you get yelled at?? I can't remember the last time someone yelled at me.

Eh monthly i guess

lol i do the same.

LMAO

it's like when someone asks me if something is true or if i'm lying and then i start to laugh...they think i'm lying lol...but i'm not!

It's a defense mechanism for some people. I do it too, lol. I remember one time I was in the car with my ex and his mom was driving, and she pulled over to let some asshole guy around her. And he actually stopped and started yelling at us, and I was laughing the entire time, oops.

We have a short day today because of the long weekend so I am leaving in 1.5 hours!!!



Also I am sad that no one in the Kylie and Kendall post mentioned Suge Knight lowkey threatening Tyga in the TSR comments abt the whole story lmfaoooo I am still laughing Reply

lol wait what

Yay long weekend! Do you have any plans bb?

woo! enjoy your weekend, bb! <3

I went to the Kickstarter headquarters in Brooklyn this week for a work meeting and I'm still not over it. The place is so beautiful it's insane 😍😍😍

the scum who did it is still on the loose. if you've seen him CONTACT THE POLICE.



PLEASE RETWEET THIS AND HELP FIND THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/VDphvmK4gR — Resh (@ReshKay_) 29 June 2017



I'm so mad about that poor muslim girl who got acid attacked by a racist white guy on her twenty first birthday. it happened last week and the media didn't report it till LAST NIGHT.the scum who did it is still on the loose. if you've seen him CONTACT THE POLICE.

Retweeted. Missed the news on what happened since my time is scattered in retail hell.

ty bb



ty bb

JK Rowling RTed her so hopefully this pos will be found soon. He's been fucking updating his fb status. Piece of garbage.

oh my god, the pieces of shit in r/incels were HAPPY about this.

Reply

Also the white guy who shot the teenage in road rage.

I'm eating a wrap with turkey, spinach, strawberries, and poppy seed dressing. It's delicious!! I've never had strawberries with any kind of meat before and was surprised by how it turned on.

Panera has a strawberry and chicken salad with poppyseed dressing that I love. It has blueberries and pineapple in it, too- it's so refreshing and yummy.

Called off from work because I have an annoying headache. I'm not caffeine deprived and not light headed. It feels so strange and kind of worrying. :(

You should probably turn off your computer. Looking at the screen isn't going to help.

I agree with vehicles. You should take a nap

I'll try that again and hopeful it works this time. Thanks.

You should nap and rest

Seconding what everyone else said. Get away from screens, eat something, and drink lots of water.

One thing I really hate about my job? They put our 'picking' speeds on the board, so everyone can see and talk. Yeah, I spend a fair amount of time on picking: produce and meat. The things I've been drilled into taking extra care finding. Along with bread. It's so frustrating at my job. I really need a better full-time option.

I got a text at FIVE AM from some guy saying he got my number of film and tv pro and that he wanted me to be a PA for him. luckily the PA group I'm apart of on FB already alerted everyone that there was a scam going around under different names. I took my number off my profile even though it's only visible to employers.

My summer classes are finally over!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



I know I got an A in one, on the other I have an 11 point margin between A or B, I'm praying I did good on my last paper.



I don't know what do to with myself. I bought a new book from Nalini Singh so I'm enjoying reading for fun again. Reply

Congrats on your grades!

Yay! So proud of you.



Yay! So proud of you.

I haven't read any books by that author. Do you like them?

congrats bb and happy summer vacation!

Congrats on the grades, bb

I got all my tax shit back today and they fucked it up in a minor way. I am not excited to have to talk to them on the phone over this, and I'll be straight up pissed if I have to go down to the tax place and wait in line in this hot ass summer weather since the air conditioning is never on in there.

i get to leave work early to go to a festival we're sponsoring and pass out/drink beer



co-worker who doesn't get to go is thrilled for me lol Reply

Bless you for this because I forgot it was payday until I saw this lmao.

Me toooo and my reimbursement for a sorority conference is coming in on Monday

Lol same bb.

Yasss!!!



Yasss!!!

But then rent is due and I'm like... NOOOOO

Parent

