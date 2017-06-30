Jackie Chan Is Facing Criticism For Playing A Vietnamese Character

I just thought he was repping the Hoa community, but hmmm.... Reply

that was my thought too. i have friends who trace their lineage back to china, but their family fled and settled in vietnam. when they came to the states, they identify as vietnamese.



hmm...i think there are more role for chinese actors than for vietnamese actors in general (?), so idk, maybe he should have given it to a vietnamese actor? Reply

Well, if it's part of the story then is this ok? He's supposed to be a spy, right? And then at the end you find out his true identity and you discover he's actually Chinese? idk Reply

Hey spoilers Reply

It's literally in the post Reply

Haha sorry just going by what the post is saying I have no idea 😰 Reply

Yup.



However, a spokesperson for the movie has told Teen Vogue that Chan's character is actually Chinese and that the storyline has mysteries surrounding his real identity, including his ethnicity. Reply

But the book they adapted it from, is the character actually Vietnamese and the movie added their own "twist" to cast Jackie? Reply

wasn't this story originally called 'the chinaman', though? i just assumed his character was chinese because of that Reply

But his character is Chinese, so what's the issue here? Reply

So is the character actually Chinese or Vietnamese??? Lmao I'm so confused. Reply

IT SOUNDS LIKE he is Vietnamese for a lot of the movie but then there's a twist that he's actually Chinese bc of his true identity?? And his nationality is part of the plot. Reply

wait so is the character in the book actually chinese or was that detail added in to justify chan's casting? Reply

I did some digging and can't find anything stating that in the book he's actually Chinese. (EDIT: though he could be ethnically Chinese) That detail may have been added to the movie. Apparently, in the book he owns a Chinese restaurant, so he's nicknamed "The Chinaman."



Someone correct me if I'm wrong, I obviously haven't read the book



In the book it seems like he was just Vietnamese with a background being in the Viet Cong who eventually switched side and ended up as a refugee. He owned a Chinese restaurant. So while I don't think it worked, I think The Chinaman was probably some sort of statement. That's just based on the summary I read. Reply

The first part is correct

However, a spokesperson for the movie has told Teen Vogue that Chan's character is actually Chinese and that the storyline has mysteries surrounding his real identity, including his ethnicity. Reply

so his character is a spy who turns out to be Chinese. Reply

at least the role didnt go to emma stone or matt damon? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Does the Viet American community really care? I speak for a small population but all of the Viets I know go to other Asian entertainments to relate to (Chinese dramas, Kpop, Japanese Anime, etc). Vietnam doesn't really offer much entertainment besides plagiarized Western pop music. I know this sucks for Viet American actors but it's not like we didn't accept Jackie Chan before to represent Asians in Hollywood. If this is a complaint from a Viet actor I'm behind it but if it's a white Oscar critic calling shit out, like please keep it to yourself. Reply

As a Vietnamese person, I care about this. 1) it's problematic enough that a lot of people actually think Vietnam is part of China (yes really) 2) we get so little representation as you said that they even gotta make this Vietnamese character "actually" Chinese in the end (per the post) and 3) that this is gonna involve Jackie Chan, someone who's excused and turned an ignorant eye to China's bullshit as a country, when for a thousand years and even til today China continues to try to exert its profoundly sick imperialism over Vietnam.



Why not make this a female role and get Maggie Q at least? Reply

Of course the Vietnamese people are sensitive about the state between China and Vietnam. The kind of backhanded stuff they talk shit about each other is so racist, their hatred is apparent as communities sometimes. It's an incredibly touchy subject.



I know because of the treatment of the Hoa people (Chinese ethnics in Vietnam), my dad's disillusioned by the country but my mom still identifies as Vietnamese. Reply

I would also add the current political relationship and power dynamic (which really dates back centuries) between Vietnam and China also plays a role too. Reply

I thought he was a Vietnamese man in London tho Reply

The criticism started from actual Vietnamese people and other Asian American allies. To the point you given - it kinda sucks that we have to rely on other country's entertainment. And within American media alone, I get excited for Asian Americans appearing on screening, but even more excited when it's someone Vietnamese as it's already rare enough. But I'm also in the mixed bag in this position cause there aren't many Vietnamese actors out there that that they would give a 50mil movie to (that's not to say, there isn't the talent out there. I can already think of names.) And according to my friends in Vietnam, Viet people in Vietnam too are really hungry for their own stuff.



I'm preaching to the choir, but to be fair to Vietnam, the war fucked it up and delayed the entertainment scene with it. Reply

ethnically Chinese, nationally Viet? Reply

Basically. It's not hard to believe that can happen because my parents are ethnically Chinese despite they were born and identify as Viet before the Vietnam war forced them out. They mostly kicked out Chinese ethnics during that era.



LOL. There are Chinese ethnic people who live in and grew up in Vietnam.



My family is from Vietnam but we're actually Chinese ethnically. Reply

Okay so according the spoilers in this post the character is actually Chinese so what is the problem Reply

Don't tell anyone, but Jackie is Hongkongese irl. Reply

He doesn't even identify as Hong Konger since he's all up in the Chinese Government butt. Reply

maybe wait till the movie is out to get offended Reply

I wonder if white sjw were the first to call out the casting problematic without actually knowing what was going on.



Mte. Like we can speak for ourselves Reply

Actually, I saw plenty of Vietnamese Americans (and other Asian American allies) start this conversation. Reply

