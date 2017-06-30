Jackie Chan Is Facing Criticism For Playing A Vietnamese Character
Jackie Chan faces backlash after the trailer for his new movie The Foreigner. Thoughts? 866-969-1969 https://t.co/vhmvKYyuLR #TheShow— Covino & Rich (@CovinoandRich) 30 juin 2017
Critics of the Oscar winner's casting in The Foreigner are pointing out the fact that Chan, a Chinese man, is playing a Vietnamese character. The Foreigner involves Chan's character, Quan, a Vietnamese immigrant in London, looking for vengeance after his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack.
A rep for the film explains that the Chan's character in the film is actually Chinese. However, The Foreigner is set to include plot twists and mysteries surrounding Quan's real identity. Though the movie is based on a book by Stephen Leather, certain details have been changed in its adaptation.
source
Edited at 2017-06-30 04:49 pm (UTC)
However, a spokesperson for the movie has told Teen Vogue that Chan's character is actually Chinese and that the storyline has mysteries surrounding his real identity, including his ethnicity.
Someone correct me if I'm wrong, I obviously haven't read the book
Edited at 2017-06-30 05:05 pm (UTC)
However, a spokesperson for the movie has told Teen Vogue that Chan's character is actually Chinese and that the storyline has mysteries surrounding his real identity, including his ethnicity.
Why not make this a female role and get Maggie Q at least?
I know because of the treatment of the Hoa people (Chinese ethnics in Vietnam), my dad's disillusioned by the country but my mom still identifies as Vietnamese.
I'm preaching to the choir, but to be fair to Vietnam, the war fucked it up and delayed the entertainment scene with it.
Edited at 2017-06-30 04:58 pm (UTC)
My family is from Vietnam but we're actually Chinese ethnically.
Edited at 2017-06-30 05:02 pm (UTC)