Jackie Chan Is Facing Criticism For Playing A Vietnamese Character




Critics of the Oscar winner's casting in The Foreigner are pointing out the fact that Chan, a Chinese man, is playing a Vietnamese character. The Foreigner involves Chan's character, Quan, a Vietnamese immigrant in London, looking for vengeance after his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack.

A rep for the film explains that the Chan's character in the film is actually Chinese. However, The Foreigner is set to include plot twists and mysteries surrounding Quan's real identity. Though the movie is based on a book by Stephen Leather, certain details have been changed in its adaptation.

