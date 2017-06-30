"HAMILTON" INSTRUMENTALS ARE OUT NOW 🙌🏽
Hellohellohello!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 30, 2017
The Hamilton Instrumentals are NOW ON SALE!
Here's a celebratory #Ham4Ham!https://t.co/SnyLk9aaTw
Surprise Digital Ham4Ham where Lin announces that "Hamilton" instrumentals are out now and freestyles with Black Thought, Stro Elliot, and Jonathan Groff
as an orchestration nerd, i am LIVING!!! lacamoire DID. THAT. 😩
source
Also I get to see Hamilton again! I got tickets as a birthday present again this year so counting down the days til my show in September!
I finally, finally get to see the show in August (twice!! first in Chicago, right before Karen Olivo leaves, and then in LA a couple weeks later) and I am SO EXCITED!! And of course I will be entering the NYC lottery while I am there next week but obviously my hopes are not very high.
I'm getting sad knowing I'll probably never see the Hamilton tour cast. I've been entering the lottery everyday but it's so glitchy, I've kinda given up. I'm also a little bitter because I have a couple friends and family members who won but refused to take me because I've already seen the show. Not like I didn't introduce the show to them.
They had the Hamilton instrumentals for a number of songs already last March in a karaoke app that we used for a family day program, and it was glorious.
Groff: /shrugs
LOL I'm deceased.
"And Jonathan Groff, because I want him here, damn it". could they love each other more omg