"HAMILTON" INSTRUMENTALS ARE OUT NOW 🙌🏽

I'm seriously so excited about these.



Also I get to see Hamilton again! I got tickets as a birthday present again this year so counting down the days til my show in September! Reply

I'm loving all the Hamilton posts. Throwback to last summer's dominance. I forgot how good all the songs were ffor a hot minute and now I'm obsessed again. Reply

I am just glad that at least the Broadway/Theater tag seems to be working again, so I am getting to see some of these posts! I know I missed so many Lin posts once that tag stopped sending notifications... Reply

Hey there! How is it going? I missed seeing you around. Glad you're back to getting notifications! Reply

Thanks but no thanks. Reply

FUCK YES! Time to drunkenly suck at karaoking to this! Reply

That's fun! Is this something they often do for musicals? I don't think I have ever seen an instrumental version of a soundtrack before.



I finally, finally get to see the show in August (twice!! first in Chicago, right before Karen Olivo leaves, and then in LA a couple weeks later) and I am SO EXCITED!! And of course I will be entering the NYC lottery while I am there next week but obviously my hopes are not very high. Reply

So I know what I'm listening to all long weekend. Reply

God, Lin Manuel Miranda is the most irritating fucker. Hope his career dies. If I hear his dad rap again I will stab my ears Reply

I'm gonna be listening to this all weekend. I can't believe there are people out there that think Lacamoire didn't deserve a Tony for this.



I'm getting sad knowing I'll probably never see the Hamilton tour cast. I've been entering the lottery everyday but it's so glitchy, I've kinda given up. I'm also a little bitter because I have a couple friends and family members who won but refused to take me because I've already seen the show. Not like I didn't introduce the show to them. Reply

Yay! Now I can buy a third Hamilton - related album, lol.



They had the Hamilton instrumentals for a number of songs already last March in a karaoke app that we used for a family day program, and it was glorious. Reply

"And Jonathon Groff with the bike helmet"

Groff: /shrugs



LOL I'm deceased. Reply

where are they on sale? Reply

I have entered the lottery every day for 2 months in Chicago and haven't won. Apparently I like rejection lol. Reply

