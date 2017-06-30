June 30th, 2017, 05:05 pm evillemmons Jason Mantzoukas' Beard Gets Him Stopped at the Airport Jason Mantzoukas chats with Seth about his beard maintenance and playing yet another scumbag character in The House and how often he gets stopped at the airport.sourceAirport stories? Tagged: comedy / comedian, interview, race / racism Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6767 comments Add comment
I was checking his filmography the other day and I hope the movie he's doing with Tony Revolori is good.
Also they need to hurry up and upload this week's minisode of HDTGM because I want to know what movie I need to watch for next week.
I saw The House the other day and it's not great, but it's worth it for him. It's not exactly a stretch of a role for him -- he does indeed call a group of people "dildos" at one point -- but that's fine with me tbh. (Also, Fran the cupcake lady from Gilmore Girls has a cameo and I hope he got to hang out with her.)
I just finished listening to the Ninja Terminator ep of HDTGM a few minutes ago and I was dying @ Jason being like "is Paul MAD at me???"
"What life choices have I made to make me have to finger this beard?"
He's a very funny dude. We see him do improv once a month or so, in a show where he does a monoscene (which means the show is one long scene with the same characters) with one other improvisor, who is a surprise at showtime. He breaks character quite a lot to add in or clarify Mantzoukas specifics (like his germaphobia and love of Harry Potter), but he's so quick and funny that it's forgivable.
I'm not dying to see this - maybe if the reviews are decent, I will check it out, but there are so many other movies I wanna see right now.
I love that he's a huge Gilly
I've only watched the Gilmore Guys videos were he was a guest (after listening to HDTGM), the two "Gilmore Guys" are kinda annoying but Mantzoukas makes it worth it