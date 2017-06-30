I think he's so fine. hubba hubba Reply

http://www.earwolf.com/episode/face-o ff-live/ I love listening to him on How Did This Get Made. The Face Off episode had me laughing crying. Reply

that podcast is hilarious. i feel like i've never laughed harder at anything. Reply

The latest episode with Abbi and Ilana was SO funny. That movie sounded like a disaster lol. Reply

There are no words for how much I love him/HDTGM. Sleepaway Camp is probably my favorite episode. Reply

what is the podcast about Reply

that is one of my favorite episodes #facewaterfall Reply

do you watch the movies that they talk about before listening? I've tried to listen to some episodes because i LOOVVEEE Zouks, but i get kind of bored if i've never seen the movie before Reply

I was checking his filmography the other day and I hope the movie he's doing with Tony Revolori is good. Reply

I looooooooooove him Reply

Jason cracks me up. He's the reason I'm going to see The House this weekend.



Also they need to hurry up and upload this week's minisode of HDTGM because I want to know what movie I need to watch for next week. Reply

my also Greek uncle also gets stopped all the time Reply

my dad had a horrific experience at Manchester airport two years ago and I'm pretty sure it's cause they thought he was Arab Reply

he looks old and young at the same time. Reply

Ugh, of course. People are garbage.



I saw The House the other day and it's not great, but it's worth it for him. It's not exactly a stretch of a role for him -- he does indeed call a group of people "dildos" at one point -- but that's fine with me tbh. (Also, Fran the cupcake lady from Gilmore Girls has a cameo and I hope he got to hang out with her.)



I just finished listening to the Ninja Terminator ep of HDTGM a few minutes ago and I was dying @ Jason being like "is Paul MAD at me???" Reply

What exactly is a ninja? Reply

lmao yes! And I loved Abbi & Ilana being so enthusiastic about the feminist sex scenes. I may have to watch this mess. Reply

lol yes! I immediately went to "What exactly is a street fighter?" Reply

I tried twice to get through Ninja Terminator and I couldn't do it. The last time I was like "ok there's probably only like 20 min left I can make it." Nope. AN HOUR LEFT. lol bye. Reply

Zouks!



"What life choices have I made to make me have to finger this beard?"



He's a very funny dude. We see him do improv once a month or so, in a show where he does a monoscene (which means the show is one long scene with the same characters) with one other improvisor, who is a surprise at showtime. He breaks character quite a lot to add in or clarify Mantzoukas specifics (like his germaphobia and love of Harry Potter), but he's so quick and funny that it's forgivable.



I'm not dying to see this - maybe if the reviews are decent, I will check it out, but there are so many other movies I wanna see right now. Reply

The House doesn't look great but I'll probably see it for Zouks & Amy. Reply

I usually make sure I shave before I go through airport security because if I let it grow my Turkish side becomes more obvious and I get "randomly"picked for the extra security checks. Reply

Hahah he was funny in that ep of Broad City where he played a creepy dj Reply

Hdtgm is tje best. Thet need to do Ghosts of Mars and Exit to Eden. Reply

I really want both HDTGM and WHM to eventually do Boxing Helena because it really is such a what the fuck movie. Reply

I'm still waiting for Cool World lol Reply

I love that he's a huge Gilly Reply

