Jay-Z Releases 4:44
Jay-Z released his thirteenth solo album, 4:44, last night exclusively to Sprint and Tidal customers. The album is basically Jay-Z's response to Beyoncé's album, Lemonade, and includes lyrics like: "And if my children knew / I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame," Jay-Z says in song's closing verse. "'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / 'You risked that for Blue?'" He also references the famous line in "Sorry" where Beyoncé sings: “Looking at my watch, he shoulda been home / Today I regret the night I put that ring on ... He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.” Jay-Z raps: “I’ll fuck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky! / A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”. The album will be available on Apple Music and Spotify after a week of exclusivity on Tidal.
ONTD, have you ever cheated?
