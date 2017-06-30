Jay-Z Releases 4:44

ontd- have you had a threesome? Reply

when i was living in korea in 2013..for some reason i went through a group sex phase..so not a threesome per se..more like an 8 or 9 some?

honestly there are so many dicks in the room your head is spinning..you just pause for a second and are like..do i love myself? dear lord wtf is going on LOL...i just remember sucking so much dick my jaw was BURNING Reply

omg hahaha Reply

omfg LMAO Reply

This comment is best comment of 2017 worthy lmaoooo Reply

Lol I feel ya Reply

dead Reply

several. recently I've been hooking up and hanging out with a married couple. they're good fun. Reply

I was invited to join a mfm threesome.



i turned it down - kanye shrug Reply

No but I really want to have one at some point. Current bf doesn't like the idea of group sex so it may never happen. Reply

Several. Some were the best sex I'e ever had and some were the most awkward. Reply

Unfortunately not. I was invited twice into a mmm and a mfm one and my dumb ass turned down the first one and ruined the second one in process Reply

Yes, but i mostly ended up just having sex with the woman. Guy told us that he felt left out...oop Reply

my first sexual encounter was a threesome. there was no PIV on my end tho cause I was still a virgin and really only interested in the girl Reply

narp. i have no interest in it, so i imagine it would have to be a REAL spur of the moment thing where all of a sudden it looked appealing. Reply

with two girls when we were 13/14 and one girl took one of the cooler bottles and shoved it up her v to us other two watch but the other girl was shoving her v in my face and tryna make my tongue go in deeper so i couldn't see a thing Reply

doesn't he make a diss at kim kardashian saying his wife is a queen ? but doesn't he cheat on beyoncé alot or rumored to? Reply

the line about him dissing kim was just a rumor Reply

No that was a fake lyric spread on twitter. People were retweeting lyrics left and right even if they hadn't heard the Songs, so someone tried to play people and spread this false lyric Reply

That was quite a successful Twitter trolling, the fact that never no one has Tidal helped to get it trending Reply

I had low expectations but I'm really enjoying the album so far. A lot better than what I expected. Reply

solange is such a good sister Reply

Yes, Auntie did the right thing. Reply

Nah, unless someone is physically threatening you or someone else, there's no excuse to attack them like that. If Bey wants to be a doormat, that's her choice. Reply

We don't know how nasty he actually got.

As far as I'm concerned someone who gave us 'Losing You' can't be wrong Reply

Only heard Story of OJ on Twitter and its amazing. As long as its on Tidal i'll miss out. As a rule, if you not on Spotify or Google play you don't exist to me Reply

lol same. Sucks he pulled his entire catalog from Spotify. Reply

MFTE about spotify, u dont exist to me if ur not on it. It changed my life tbqh. Reply

Same. If I have to subscribe to a whole different service to listen to your music, no thanks. Reply

Yeah it's the first thing I ask, "is it on Spotify?" Reply

lol same. this sucks for me. Reply

lol I listened the full album on vk in high quality, for free, as soon as it was out Reply

vk has all the full length porns lol Reply

im laughing so fucking hard, literally same. idk ha Reply

Listened to it three times so far, enjoyed it! it has more depth than some of the recent stuff he's released in the recent past. In "smile" when he talks about his mum being gay and her poem at the end, i was like aww wow. "Smile" may get slept on but it's one of my faves off the album. Also listening to Calvin Harris' new album too, it has some good bops tbh.



Edited at 2017-06-30 03:33 pm (UTC)

Are Calvin's song at the same level as feels? Reply

i didn't really get "feels" at first tbh, all that aside, not mentioning pre-released jams like "Slide"; songs like "Skrt on me" (i don't like nicki minaj but this is the strongest thing she's been part of in forever), "Prayers up", "Faking it" and "Hard to love" are good. It's a fun, summer-y solid 10 song album. Reply

The lyrics about his mother and her sexuality were beautiful tbh. Reply

Link





https://streamable.com/frvxd Watch this music video for The OJ Story track Reply

I have so many feelings. A lot of these other rappers are probably contemplating all their life choices right now Reply

wow thanks for sharing Reply

Link





I'm listening to this for the first time and am already sighing at the inevitable barrage of white folks whining about how unfair it is that they can't sing along. Reply

So lame that you can't listen to this album if you've subscribed to Tidal today... wtf man Reply

Yeah, I wasn't going to sign up but what a way to piss off potential subscribers. I don't get that one at all. Reply

Potential subscribers? Lol, no.



More like people only using the free trial to hear new music and then not pay for the services. Reply

wow Reply

It's smart business though Reply

i never liked his flow/voice so i'm never not listening Reply

Wait. Let me get this straight... You don't like his flow/voice but you're always listening to him? Or? Reply

LMAO Reply

This double negative sentence structure.. Reply

why is eminem back from the grave for a feature on this? Reply

Em isn't on this...unless I missed him, and I doubt it. Reply

Oh maybe? I saw on twitter that he might be but clearly not Reply

“The hook is ‘We stuck in La La Land/Even if we win, we gonna lose.’ It’s like a subtle nod to La La Land winning the Oscar, then having to give it to Moonlight."



Ain't that subtle, Jay. Reply

lol mte. I feel like writing out the meaning to each song like this is corny Reply

I think it was for Genius.com's annotations of song meanings, which Idk seems better to me than if he just called up XXL & was like "Hey so uh you want a list of what everything means?" Reply

literally my first thought lmao couldn't be less subtle Reply

wait is this situation the reason solange attacked him in the elevator? while Beyoncé stood by and did nothing? lmao Reply

That would make a lot of sense tbh Reply

Yes Reply

Lol that video still weirds me out. Reply

i'm so over modern minimalist "graphic design" on album covers. Reply

QUEEN OF MAXIMALISM! Reply

yas queen, give me a fucking seizure looking at your album cover while i pop my bussy to sexx dreams Reply

lmfaoo get out of here Reply

lol bitch Reply

ILU today lol Reply

I kind of agree, but this one has nice color Reply

