wtf... she sounds amazing... Reply

Thread

Link







OR WAS THAT LIP SYNCING TOO?





#mystery lmao i bet she rehearsed that very difficult song so much to prove she sings liveOR WAS THAT LIP SYNCING TOO? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What You Need as the 3rd single #confirmed Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao every time someone questions her live singing, she sings happy birthday



i remember when my friend asked if she could still sing few years ago here, someone provided the receipt of her singing happy birthday lmao i can't Reply

Thread

Link

OK wow, I wonder if by not singing her own high breathy songs in a head voice for so long, her natural singing voice from when she was younger that's much more chest voice might be coming back. Reply

Thread

Link

Tears falling as I fall down in a slow circle and die tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't heard that saying in yeaaaaaaaaaaars. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Vocal queen! That lower register! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg next Whitney, y'all! Serving VOCALS!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Yas Queen Reply

Thread

Link





WORK Reply

Thread

Link

she sounds good actually, why does she lip sync Reply

Thread

Link

Im honestly laughing so hard at that deep soulful happy birthday, contrasted with her then elementary school cheerleading squad scream of "LETS GIVE IT UP FOR JACOBBBB!!!!!" Reply

Thread

Link

Queeeeeen Reply

Thread

Link

Vocals-ney! I can't believe how great she sounds, tbh. Myah Marie is out of a job! Reply

Thread

Link





i told yall i stan a VOCALIST but yall didnt believe me. Reply

Thread

Link

forevahhhh Queen. Reply

Thread

Link