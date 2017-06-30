Diners, Drive-ins, and Lies: The Truth Behind Fieri’s Donkey Sauce

where the hell is that last screenshot from omg Reply

Thread

Link

A guy fieri themed porno? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Din-hoes, dry in, and wives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have no idea tbh, but i'm gonna take a wild guess and say its his reaction to seeing a yolk being split in two Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his reactions to eggs are so OTT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will never be over that NYT review of his restaurant Reply

Thread

Link





post finally got thru! post finally got thru! Reply

Thread

Link

Sorry. if I catch your posts, you need to have bullet points in there because that shit is my pet peeve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no worries! it was pretty bare when i first submitted it. stupid article, tho, sis?! can you not recognize genius when u see it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's an article about donkey sauce.







donkey sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it like a rite of passage for young boys to wear terrible hats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is going on Reply

Thread

Link

lmao, you are killing me with all your comments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is a cute little family run diner up the street from me. He filmed there and now it's always fucking busy and tourists stand outside and take pictures. It is ANNOYING!!! Reply

Thread

Link

oh, so SORRY it's annoying for you, but i'm sure that family-owned place is reveling in fact that their small diner is now enjoying a ton of new customers that they probably never would've gotten without the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were busy before. But now the wait for a seat is CRAZY!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is him serving garlic mayo and calling it donkey sauce supposed to be scandalous? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure there's at least one person who thought donkey sauce was made with something that come out of a donkey. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's annoying but DDD is fun to watch because I love fooooooooooood Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly. Some of those places have been around forever and are making stuff the exact same way their grandmas made it. I think it's really cool. Plus, if I'm ever in one of those places, I'll know a nice local place to try to eat eat. I'd rather support them than TGI Fridays or some other chain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donkey sauce may be the least appetizing food name ever. Reply

Thread

Link







also

DONKEY SAUCE??also Reply

Thread

Link