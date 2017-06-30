Diners, Drive-ins, and Lies: The Truth Behind Fieri’s Donkey Sauce
Guy Fieri admits that Donkey Sauce is just aioli https://t.co/IFZNCHJ4wh pic.twitter.com/VQzBt1PGiZ— Eater (@Eater) June 27, 2017
Donkey Sauce: Origin Story
In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine, Fieri revealed that the name Donkey Sauce came about while he was working on a Carnival Cruise ship. He told a fellow chef: “you have to put sauce on the burgers or you're a jackass.” The other chef — not understanding what Fieri meant — asked: “Jackass? What is a jackass?” At which point Fieri explained that a jack ass was a donkey. Then the other chef responded: “Oh, so it's donkey sauce.” And so began the journey on the long winding dirt road to Flavortown!
Now in a recent interview with Thrillist, Fieri discusses what Donkey Sauce actually is:
”If we called it aioli, does that make it sexier? It's aioli. This goes back to that exact comment that I said in the beginning: it's about moderation. I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It's a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food, yet probably not the most beneficial except for flavor, probably the least beneficial, but it does have its place. All food has its place.”
