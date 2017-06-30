SAG-AFTRA holds meeting to update members on potential actors strike
SAG-AFTRA talks continue under strike threat after member meeting https://t.co/Lmu1cXzzXi pic.twitter.com/TPp46A17YP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 30, 2017
*Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA held two meetings, one with agents (which was a seen as a sign talks with AMPTP might not be going well) and one with several hundred members of the union to clarify the rollbacks AMPTP is asking for, which previously hadn't been reported.
*Among the cuts AMPTP is asking for:
-reducing pickup and dropoff rules for day players, which currently protect them from non consecutive days of employment that preclude other jobs.
-increasing the amount of hours worked before hitting overtime to 10 hours per day
-reducing the turnaround time for 6 day a week shoots from 36 hours to 30 hours. Currently actors who work on productions who shoot 6 days a week have to be given one 36 hour period off (usually over a weekend) in addition to the 12 hour turnaround time each day.
-Short seasons. As with the writers, actors are only getting paid for 10-13 episode seasons but being held without pay and prevented from seeking other work for the same amount of time as if they were making a 22 episode season.
- Transportation expense. Currently union rules require that production pay for lodging and provide a per diem to actors asked to work on productions outside the city of their residence. However, in violation of these rules, productions increasingly have been paying actors a one time relocation fee of $7500, then treating them as if they were a local hire (in other words, not paying a per diem or providing lodging.) The $7500 often only covers move in expenses (security deposit, first and last month's rent, etc) leaving the actor to foot the full bill for both of their residences during production.
-The two sides also seem far apart on funding the union's pension plan, residuals for streaming services, and a basic wage increase of 3%.
*The current actors contract expires at midnight tonight, although if a deal is close the union can ask for a couple 24 hour extensions.
*If no deal is reached, a strike could be in full swing by the second or third week in July, just when most fall TV series are going back into production.
Source
Do you think a strike will actually happen? Will Andrea Zuckerman stand her ground, or will she back down on her demands? Or can it all be resolved over a heart to heart at the Peach Pit? Stay tuned!
well that sucks
-reducing the turnaround time (the number of hours of rest that must be given from the time you leave set for the day until your first call on set the next day) from 36 hours to 30 hours.
considering the amount of time per day and days per week most actors and actresses are on set during production, those are seriously shitty and unfair requests. I know us normal people are always like "oh an actor's life is so easy" but if those were rules my real world job was trying to enforce and change, I'd be pissed too.
Edited at 2017-06-30 02:03 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-30 02:11 pm (UTC)
I mean I guess no one NEEDS it (except maybe hospital employees) but a lot of regular people get weekends off and that's 48+ hours of rest between work. and probably those people work 7 or 8 hour days for 5 days a week. actors usually work 12+ hour days and work on the weekends if the production schedule calls for it. if I was used to a day and a half off between shifts and someone wanted to simultaneously cut that back and decrease my OT pay, I'd be kinda salty.
Daily, SAG rules require you get a 12 hour turnaround time. So if you work on a show that shoots Monday-Friday, you have to get 12 hours between set calls. If you work until 2AM, they can't call you in again until 2PM.
If you work on a show that shoots 6 days a week (and some do) at some point during the week they have to give you one 36 hour turnaround time, and a 12 hour turnaround time the other days.
but that's just me being bitter
Hmm? They need to rest for 36 hours?
It's not a daily thing, it's a weekly thing for a six day a week shoot. Basically what it means is daily, they have to give you a 12 hour turnaround time. So if you get released at 2AM, they can't call you back to work at 6AM. They can't call you back until 2PM.
If you are on a show or movie that shoots 6 days a week, they also have to give you *one* away period of 36 hours. So a show shoots on a Saturday, they can't call you in on Sunday.
If they do call you in, it's called a forced call and the production has to pay a penalty--either your daily pay rate or about $900-$950, whichever is less.
Only relevant to OP's note.
And no way Brandon would REALLY have been happy if they got together.
*old woman yells at cloud*
/Toronto at the same time is bananas. Atlanta New Orleans too for the TVDTO crew.
Especially shitty if you get written off unexpectedly you probably don't have savings if you put it all into living.
Who are they negotiating with? Studios? I need someone to spell this out for me.
I just keep thinking how the summertime is blockbuster time. A lot of money would be lost if these films aren't fully promoted.
This strike would affect work on television and movies...so any actor who wanted to work on those projects would be barred from it if they are a member of the union.
They are negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is an organization that represents the majority of television and film production companies. There are too many production companies for SAG to have contracts with individually(I mean, think about when you go to the movies and there are all those production companies before the title) so AMPTP is a collective that represents the production companies, so they come up with one contract for all the production companies with SAG.
If you go to the source it reads that the AMPTP are asking that the weekend rest time of union members be shortened from 36 hours to 30 hours.
"A source who was present at the Wednesday night meeting said that the union described AMPTP proposals that included loosening drop and pickup rules that protect day players, for instance, from non-consecutive days of employment that preclude other jobs; moving to a ten hour day before overtime kicks in; and reducing weekend turnaround — i.e., rest time — from 36 hours to 30."
Edited at 2017-06-30 03:02 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-30 03:13 pm (UTC)