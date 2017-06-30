Seth NASCAR

SAG-AFTRA holds meeting to update members on potential actors strike




*Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA held two meetings, one with agents (which was a seen as a sign talks with AMPTP might not be going well) and one with several hundred members of the union to clarify the rollbacks AMPTP is asking for, which previously hadn't been reported.

*Among the cuts AMPTP is asking for:



-reducing pickup and dropoff rules for day players, which currently protect them from non consecutive days of employment that preclude other jobs.

-increasing the amount of hours worked before hitting overtime to 10 hours per day

-reducing the turnaround time for 6 day a week shoots from 36 hours to 30 hours. Currently actors who work on productions who shoot 6 days a week have to be given one 36 hour period off (usually over a weekend) in addition to the 12 hour turnaround time each day.

-Short seasons. As with the writers, actors are only getting paid for 10-13 episode seasons but being held without pay and prevented from seeking other work for the same amount of time as if they were making a 22 episode season.

- Transportation expense. Currently union rules require that production pay for lodging and provide a per diem to actors asked to work on productions outside the city of their residence. However, in violation of these rules, productions increasingly have been paying actors a one time relocation fee of $7500, then treating them as if they were a local hire (in other words, not paying a per diem or providing lodging.) The $7500 often only covers move in expenses (security deposit, first and last month's rent, etc) leaving the actor to foot the full bill for both of their residences during production.

-The two sides also seem far apart on funding the union's pension plan, residuals for streaming services, and a basic wage increase of 3%.


*The current actors contract expires at midnight tonight, although if a deal is close the union can ask for a couple 24 hour extensions.

*If no deal is reached, a strike could be in full swing by the second or third week in July, just when most fall TV series are going back into production.



Do you think a strike will actually happen? Will Andrea Zuckerman stand her ground, or will she back down on her demands? Or can it all be resolved over a heart to heart at the Peach Pit? Stay tuned!
