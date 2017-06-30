SAG-AFTRA holds meeting to update members on potential actors strike

As with the writers, actors are only getting paid for 10-13 episode seasons but being held without pay and prevented from seeking other work for the same amount of time as if they were making a 22 episode season.







increasing the amount of hours worked before hitting overtime to 10 hours per day

-reducing the turnaround time (the number of hours of rest that must be given from the time you leave set for the day until your first call on set the next day) from 36 hours to 30 hours.



considering the amount of time per day and days per week most actors and actresses are on set during production, those are seriously shitty and unfair requests. I know us normal people are always like "oh an actor's life is so easy" but if those were rules my real world job was trying to enforce and change, I'd be pissed too.



I also think people forget that the majority of SAG actors aren't...Tom Cruise or Jennifer Lawrence. I think something like 95% of them are normal people with day jobs, or random not famous name actors who make about the same salary as someone with a normal job, and that's who a lot of these changes are going to affect the most. Like, if Tom Cruise had to pay for two houses for a couple months of production no big deal, but for a non multimillionaire actor, that would be a big deal.



Edited at 2017-06-30 02:11 pm (UTC)

who needs a day and a half of rest between work though?? Reply

I mean I guess no one NEEDS it (except maybe hospital employees) but a lot of regular people get weekends off and that's 48+ hours of rest between work. and probably those people work 7 or 8 hour days for 5 days a week. actors usually work 12+ hour days and work on the weekends if the production schedule calls for it. if I was used to a day and a half off between shifts and someone wanted to simultaneously cut that back and decrease my OT pay, I'd be kinda salty. Reply

It's not every day. It's a weekly thing for a 6 day a week shoot.



Daily, SAG rules require you get a 12 hour turnaround time. So if you work on a show that shoots Monday-Friday, you have to get 12 hours between set calls. If you work until 2AM, they can't call you in again until 2PM.



If you work on a show that shoots 6 days a week (and some do) at some point during the week they have to give you one 36 hour turnaround time, and a 12 hour turnaround time the other days. Reply

Thanks for explaining, I was wondering how it worked. And that's not at all unreasonable if you're working 16 hour days. Reply

i was gonna say that they should suck it up, since normal people working real jobs don't get that much rest in-between work days, and then i remembered reading about supernatural actors working 16-20 hour days, so i guess i can see why they'd need more than normal rest periods. Reply

According to another commenter, it's 12 hours most days, which is less than the 15 hours you get if you work 9-5. Reply

I'm such an asshole my first thought was ugh if they strike, Comic Con is gonna be a shitshow Reply

We can be assholes together, cause I thought that a few days ago too when I posted about this. Actors aren't going to be allowed to do any promotion of they are on strike, so no Comic Con appearances (unless they want to go on their own dime and just walk the floor.) Reply

I didn't even think of that until now :( Reply

i wonder if the nearing emmy nominations won't make a few people reluctant to be vocal about this (unless voting's already done) Reply

That transportation stuff is bullshit. If you've got to relocate from La to NYC or vice versa, $7500 ain't gonna cover first last and security on shit. Reply

And if the actor "relocates" to film in NYC, but goes back to LA during the hiatus or to work on other projects, they are now completely responsible for their travel back to NYC to resume filming. Also I know someone who did the relocation from LA to NYC and they got way, way less than $7500 - and this was a huge network show. Reply

i feel like i wanna blame rdj for this bc he made them pay to relocate his entire fucking house lol

but that's just me being bitter Reply

come gather round children, it's high time ye learned... Reply

now do classical gas! Reply

LOL Reply

Damn :/ Reply

Hmm? They need to rest for 36 hours?

I feel like it makes more sense if it's 36 hours between two consecutive first calls? Reply

By rest, they mean time away from the set.



It's not a daily thing, it's a weekly thing for a six day a week shoot. Basically what it means is daily, they have to give you a 12 hour turnaround time. So if you get released at 2AM, they can't call you back to work at 6AM. They can't call you back until 2PM.



If you are on a show or movie that shoots 6 days a week, they also have to give you *one* away period of 36 hours. So a show shoots on a Saturday, they can't call you in on Sunday.



If they do call you in, it's called a forced call and the production has to pay a penalty--either your daily pay rate or about $900-$950, whichever is less. Reply

this makes much more sense. Thank you! Reply

Ah wow. I wondered about the per dime/relocation situation for a while now especially cause of the CW actors 99% of them don't live in Canada. Wtf to maintain a place in LA/UK and Vancouver

/Toronto at the same time is bananas. Atlanta New Orleans too for the TVDTO crew.



Especially shitty if you get written off unexpectedly you probably don't have savings if you put it all into living. Reply

Answers one of my burning questions tho bc I always wondered if it was more their agents or the studio why actors could relocate to super expensive cities at a drop without freakin out on Craigslist. Explains why so many are roommates too Reply

An actor's strike would be for everyone, right?



Who are they negotiating with? Studios? I need someone to spell this out for me.



I just keep thinking how the summertime is blockbuster time. A lot of money would be lost if these films aren't fully promoted. Reply

Pretty much. There are different subsets inside the union, like right now people who do voiceovers for video games have been on strike for a few months, and back in 2000 people who work mostly on commercials went on strike.



This strike would affect work on television and movies...so any actor who wanted to work on those projects would be barred from it if they are a member of the union.



They are negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is an organization that represents the majority of television and film production companies. There are too many production companies for SAG to have contracts with individually(I mean, think about when you go to the movies and there are all those production companies before the title) so AMPTP is a collective that represents the production companies, so they come up with one contract for all the production companies with SAG. Reply

The way this has been written above is misleading "reducing the turnaround time (the number of hours of rest that must be given from the time you leave set for the day until your first call on set the next day) from 36 hours to 30 hours."



If you go to the source it reads that the AMPTP are asking that the weekend rest time of union members be shortened from 36 hours to 30 hours.





"A source who was present at the Wednesday night meeting said that the union described AMPTP proposals that included loosening drop and pickup rules that protect day players, for instance, from non-consecutive days of employment that preclude other jobs; moving to a ten hour day before overtime kicks in; and reducing weekend turnaround — i.e., rest time — from 36 hours to 30."



