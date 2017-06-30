Sailor Moon Crystal to Adapt Dream Arc as Two Films!

that's great but how do I get to see them?! ;____; Reply

FUCK THIS SHIT Reply

what :( Reply

Crystal is an unbalanced mess. First we get 26 episodes treated as one season, released bimonthly online. Then a year later we get a 13 episode season III released weekly on TV with three different openings and endings. Now a year later we're told we're getting the fourth arc as two movies to be released ???. Can't wait for them to announce Stars as a traveling puppet show or something equally stupid, lol Reply

Way to put even less effort into your toy commercial. Reply

I don't like this news.



I mean, I like that SuperS is getting a PROPER retelling... but I don't like that it's not episodic.



I'll watch it anyway.



Amusingly enough, I wouldn't dislike this treatment for Stars, because Manga Stars was kinda garbage... the Senshi all went out like punks and I really, really prefer the pacing of OG Anime Stars vs Manga Stars. Reply

CON: The story will be a rushed mess, with even less character development. Is Dream going to be available on Crunchyroll, since it's not episodic?





Pro: bigger budget (hopefully???)

CON: The story will be a rushed mess, with even less character development. Is Dream going to be available on Crunchyroll, since it's not episodic?

Can Toei stick with a consistent production method for SMC? Like said above, at this rate Stars will be a touring puppet show. Reply

I'm not happy about this at all. And I'm not going to be "grateful" that Toei is giving us more SMC because they've been all about the money since the beginning. WTF, I was so looking forward to an aired season 4. Especially after season 3 was so wonderful. If we don't see Saturn and Pluto's transformation, I'm going to be even more pissed off. Reply

I couldn't get into Sailor Moon Crystal. :(

I tried to, but there was something about the animation that just seemed off.

Not too long ago I started reading the Sailor Moon manga. I think I'll stick to that. Reply

