Sailor Moon Crystal to Adapt Dream Arc as Two Films!
During the "25th Anniversary Usagi's Birthday Event" screening of the Sailor Moon R movie last night, it was revealed that Sailor Moon Crystal will not return for a fourth season. Instead, the fourth arc of the manga, known as the "Dream" arc, "Dead Moon Circus" arc, or SuperS, will be adapted into two films to be released theatrically. The films will be directed by Chiaki Kon, who directed Season III of Crystal. More details will be released in the coming months.
source
I mean, I like that SuperS is getting a PROPER retelling... but I don't like that it's not episodic.
I'll watch it anyway.
Amusingly enough, I wouldn't dislike this treatment for Stars, because Manga Stars was kinda garbage... the Senshi all went out like punks and I really, really prefer the pacing of OG Anime Stars vs Manga Stars.
CON: The story will be a rushed mess, with even less character development. Is Dream going to be available on Crunchyroll, since it's not episodic?
Can Toei stick with a consistent production method for SMC? Like daisyissosilly said above, at this rate Stars will be a touring puppet show.
I tried to, but there was something about the animation that just seemed off.
Not too long ago I started reading the Sailor Moon manga. I think I'll stick to that.