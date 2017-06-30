blocks

Sailor Moon Crystal to Adapt Dream Arc as Two Films!


During the "25th Anniversary Usagi's Birthday Event" screening of the Sailor Moon R movie last night, it was revealed that Sailor Moon Crystal will not return for a fourth season. Instead, the fourth arc of the manga, known as the "Dream" arc, "Dead Moon Circus" arc, or SuperS, will be adapted into two films to be released theatrically. The films will be directed by Chiaki Kon, who directed Season III of Crystal. More details will be released in the coming months.

source
Tagged: ,