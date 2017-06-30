Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

oh i'm in Hamburg right now! wasn't expecting that lol. hope there's a parade or something i can go to! Reply

I'm crying. I have the right to adopt now?



Time to find my future bride.



Love to all my fellow German LGBs!!! We did it! Reply

OMG Yas!



wediditkids.jpeg Reply

amazing <3 congrats!!!



Edited at 2017-06-30 01:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Merkel's no isn't surprising at all if you know anything about her politics Reply

but yes to the vote! this came out of nowhere Reply

i'm confused by it because i thought i had read just a little while ago some story about lesbians changing her mind on lgbt rights. Reply

she changed her mind on same sex couples adopting but not on same sex marriage. idek



well it was to me because she was so adamant in her criticism of russia's treatment of gay people.



then again I have to admit I had no idea same sex marriage was illegal in germany of all places. Reply

yeah, she doesn't wanna lose her more conservative voters. Reply

Politics is a game. She was playing it. Reply

Happy for all the lgbt in deutschland😊🌈❤ Reply

YAY! but smh Angela, what would Queen Kate say Reply

Congrats Germany Reply

Yay! Such great news. Reply

About time! Reply

I was literally crying on the train this morning when the news came. My gf and me aren't planning on marrying anytime soon but the simple fact that we'd have the right to, and to adopt children, makes me so so so happy.

It was about fucking time anyway 🙄 Reply

god Mats is young in that gif Reply

