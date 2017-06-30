Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage
German lawmakers vote to legalize same-sex marriage, days after Chancellor Angela Merkel softened her stance https://t.co/EQAYEpyOi7 pic.twitter.com/zmLgXoxRQB— CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2017
Days after Merkel dropped her opposition to a conscious vote legalizing same-sex marriage, the German parliament took up the issue and passed a bill doing just that. The bill gives gay couples in Germany the same rights as heterosexual couples, and will allow same-sex couples to marry and jointly adopt children.
It passed by 393 votes to 226 with Merkel voting NO.
Great way to end Pride month!🏳️🌈
Time to find my future bride.
Love to all my fellow German LGBs!!! We did it!
wediditkids.jpeg
Edited at 2017-06-30 01:59 pm (UTC)
endlich
she isn't named Teflon Angie for nothing
then again I have to admit I had no idea same sex marriage was illegal in germany of all places.
I was literally crying on the train this morning when the news came. My gf and me aren't planning on marrying anytime soon but the simple fact that we'd have the right to, and to adopt children, makes me so so so happy.
It was about fucking time anyway 🙄