carly

Germany Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage




Days after Merkel dropped her opposition to a conscious vote legalizing same-sex marriage, the German parliament took up the issue and passed a bill doing just that. The bill gives gay couples in Germany the same rights as heterosexual couples, and will allow same-sex couples to marry and jointly adopt children.

It passed by 393 votes to 226 with Merkel voting NO.


Source

Great way to end Pride month!🏳️‍🌈
Tagged: , , ,