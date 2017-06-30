King of Reaction GIFs Louis Tomlinson's single to be released on the 21st of July
It's called "Back To You" and will feature Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals.
They already filmed a music video a few weeks ago in his home town. And it looks like this will be the album cover:
"With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy. It's about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear the track."
In case you don't know what this means, let the Larries on Twitter explain it to you: Harry and Louis are obviously still sending us signs, because the Dunkirk premier is also on the 21st. So even though Louis wrote the song shortly after getting back together with Eleanor and the two recently got matching tattoos, her an "L" on her ring finger and him an "E" on the back of his hand (but that obviously stands for Ernest), it's obviously still #proof that #LarryIsReal.
Are you ready for solo!Louis or a cult member, ONTD? And do you think matching tattoos are a good idea?
In case you don't know what this means, let the Larries on Twitter explain it to you: Harry and Louis are obviously still sending us signs, because the Dunkirk premier is also on the 21st. So even though Louis wrote the song shortly after getting back together with Eleanor and the two recently got matching tattoos, her an "L" on her ring finger and him an "E" on the back of his hand (but that obviously stands for Ernest), it's obviously still #proof that #LarryIsReal.
Are you ready for solo!Louis or a cult member, ONTD? And do you think matching tattoos are a good idea?
It looks like he cleaned himself up pretty good for this. At one point he was looking pretty rough.
And matching tattoos are a terrible idea. Especially letters and names.
If you want to do matching tattoos get something ambiguous like a damn music note or a heart in the same spot.
I don't think I know a single couple that stayed together after getting matching tattoos, but his are already tragic so I don't think it makes much of a difference lol.
I am trying to imagine these two voices together on a song and I can't. Lol!
the first part, including the first chorus, is apparently Bebe only, after that it's Louis
also side eyeing eleanor for getting back with louis hmm
I'm still so annoyed this kid is in Dunkirk. If I hear a single fangirl squeal in the theatre when I see it I will burn that place down, Shosanna Dreyfus-style.
You mean Harry right? Not who ever this gif is, because he's cute.
Wait that's Riz right? My bb.
I honestly don't have a problem with it. It's just when they can't act that gets me and production will continue. Its like do you not see it? Or you blind and or deaf? Get someone capable. That's how I feel about Rihanna or when Beyonce was acting. Like don't do it, because you're not good at it.
Also.....I don't need anyone to tell me Harry can't act.....we're definitely gonna see that in this movie. Lol.
I'm honestly looking forward to it. He'll never Sound like Zayn or Liam but he can write a song so who knows until we here him or the lyrics. His last single wasn't bad and I've listened to it quite a few times in my car driving to work.
Liam can't be meant, as Ed Sheeran mostly wrote it.
I'm judging Liam for Strip That Down, since he agreed to release it and I'm still bitter about that.
lack of acareer
oh wait - he was an extra in Disney's Ratatouille.