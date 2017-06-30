aesthetic hoe

King of Reaction GIFs Louis Tomlinson's single to be released on the 21st of July

It's called "Back To You" and will feature Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals.
They already filmed a music video a few weeks ago in his home town. And it looks like this will be the album cover:



"With this song we wanted to write something a little less soppy. It's about that one person that no matter how hard you try, you keep coming back to. All your support has been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear the track."

In case you don't know what this means, let the Larries on Twitter explain it to you: Harry and Louis are obviously still sending us signs, because the Dunkirk premier is also on the 21st. So even though Louis wrote the song shortly after getting back together with Eleanor and the two recently got matching tattoos, her an "L" on her ring finger and him an "E" on the back of his hand (but that obviously stands for Ernest), it's obviously still #proof that #LarryIsReal.

Are you ready for solo!Louis or a cult member, ONTD? And do you think matching tattoos are a good idea?
