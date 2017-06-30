King of Reaction GIFs Louis Tomlinson's single to be released on the 21st of July

It looks like he cleaned himself up pretty good for this. At one point he was looking pretty rough. Reply

ya he was going through some shit, he looks like hes doing better Reply

I'm sure his mom's illness and death contributed heavily to that. Reply

I always thought his bone structure was nice, but he looked like he stopped showering for a while there, so I'm glad he seems to be taking better care of himself now. he's still pretty skinny though, I came across some 1D pics from like 2012 recently and I had completely forgotten that he used to be quite muscular. him and Zayn really looked unhealthy for a while tbh. Reply

2014 was a rough year. Reply

This is the one with a child right? And he has Bebe Rexha? I don't think she can save this from flopping since she can't help herself.





And matching tattoos are a terrible idea. Especially letters and names.



If you want to do matching tattoos get something ambiguous like a damn music note or a heart in the same spot. Reply

Yeah, although two of them have sons now. But he was the first.



I don't think I know a single couple that stayed together after getting matching tattoos, but his are already tragic so I don't think it makes much of a difference lol. Reply

Name tattoos (or initials) are a sure sign of a coming breakup. Never a good idea. Reply

no thanks. Reply

I am trying to imagine these two voices together on a song and I can't. Lol! I see you denying the truth that is Larry, OP.

Obviously I'm just a jealous homophobe standing in the way of #TrueLove Reply

from the rumours I heard there isn't much of a together

the first part, including the first chorus, is apparently Bebe only, after that it's Louis Reply

She's said that they're sharing the chorus in an interview so that's probably it... Reply

lmao Reply

oooooh did not know they now have a matching tattoo yikes.



also side eyeing eleanor for getting back with louis hmm Reply

wait who the fuck is ernest? Reply

Lmao his bb brother I think Reply

His little brother. He also has 5 sisters, but obviously the brother just means more to him. Reply

Is it a better version of the song from Take Me Home? Reply

I'm still so annoyed this kid is in Dunkirk. If I hear a single fangirl squeal in the theatre when I see it I will burn that place down, Shosanna Dreyfus-style.

You mean Harry right? Not who ever this gif is, because he's cute. Reply

Wait that's Riz right? My bb. Reply

Haha yes, that's our sweet Riz! (In yet another scene from the trailer that wasn't in the movie, smh.) Yeah, I mean Harry -- I haaaaate it when pop stars get acting roles over actual trained actors just because they're famous. :P (Not that I'm exactly worried about young white male British actors getting parts, but still.) Reply

I honestly don't have a problem with it. It's just when they can't act that gets me and production will continue. Its like do you not see it? Or you blind and or deaf? Get someone capable. That's how I feel about Rihanna or when Beyonce was acting. Like don't do it, because you're not good at it.

Also.....I don't need anyone to tell me Harry can't act.....we're definitely gonna see that in this movie. Lol. Reply

I mean it's Christopher Nolan, so I'm not exactly expecting high art or historical accuracy. Reply

I'm honestly looking forward to it. He'll never Sound like Zayn or Liam but he can write a song so who knows until we here him or the lyrics. His last single wasn't bad and I've listened to it quite a few times in my car driving to work. Reply

yep, same. I actually kinda like his voice too so *shrugs* Reply

he wrote "no control" and that's one of my favorite 1D songs Reply

but he didn't wrote it alone though Reply

doesn't matter, he heavily contributed to it Reply

I liked his first single more than I thought I would. I just think his voice is very specific and needs to be used right, but I'm sure his lyrics won't be as embarrassing as some of the others... Reply

are Nialls and Harrys lyrics that embarrassing? Didn't really paid much attention.

Liam can't be meant, as Ed Sheeran mostly wrote it. Reply

I haven't paid that much attention to Niall so idk about him, but some of Harry's are. He just makes up for them while performing with his performance/stage presence... Same goes for Zayn imo, his voice is very good and he mumbles so you end up not really paying attention to the lyrics.



I'm judging Liam for Strip That Down, since he agreed to release it and I'm still bitter about that. Reply

i'm ready and excited. they've all been doing really well lately, so being a ot4 stan means i'm always on the winning team. it's nice. Reply

lmao Reply

Bebe Rexha deserves her lack of a career Reply

lol ia Reply

