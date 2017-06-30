Ben Hardy to play Roger Taylor in new Queen biopic
Ben Hardy to play Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bryan Singer's biopic: https://t.co/JiI3BiR6Oi pic.twitter.com/QL2B1ecF1Y— Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) June 29, 2017
Multiple British news outlets are reporting that British actor Ben Hardy (EastEnders, X-Men: Apocalypse) has been cast as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, alongside Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury, in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy has previously worked with the film's director Bryan Singer on X-Men. Singer was reportedly impressed with his performance and wanted to work with him again. Hardy is rumored to have started taking drumming lessons to help him in his portrayal. The film will chart the 12 months before Queen’s 1985 Live Aid concert performance.
SOURCE
There are so many things I already dislike from this movie, from the Freddie casting to how they're not including any Zanzibar/Mumbai scenes (I was so interested in seeing that) and focusing on a very specific time period.
