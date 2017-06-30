Ben Hardy to play Roger Taylor in new Queen biopic




Multiple British news outlets are reporting that British actor Ben Hardy (EastEnders, X-Men: Apocalypse) has been cast as Queen drummer Roger Taylor, alongside Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury, in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Hardy has previously worked with the film's director Bryan Singer on X-Men. Singer was reportedly impressed with his performance and wanted to work with him again. Hardy is rumored to have started taking drumming lessons to help him in his portrayal. The film will chart the 12 months before Queen’s 1985 Live Aid concert performance.

SOURCE
Tagged: , , , ,