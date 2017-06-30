I completely forgot that this was renewed. Is it worth catching up? Reply

yesss Reply

Juliette was way out of line for saying that Hallie was using her. Hallie was a Good Samaritan and ran to help Juliette in the plane crash, wtf. Juliette was the one who kept pushing Hallie to record.



Are Scarlett and Gunnar supposed to be super famous in the Nashville world? I doubt that they would get tabloid covers, they haven't reached Rayna James level fame. Lol @Gunnar looking at fan art on Tumblr. Reply

like usually, I'd get where Juliette was coming from, but I honestly do not see the motive behind her behavior this episode...It was weird af...Hallie was NOTHING but good to her, and I thought she grew and learned since her bitchy days but like WTF WAS THIS???? She cried in the end so I hope they explain what inner demons are making her do stuff like this because at this point I do not understand her...



Also, I don't think you need to have Rayna James level of fame to be on the cover of a tabloid? lol



Gunnar is cute lmfao Reply

Also, I don't think you need to have Rayna James level of fame to be on the cover of a tabloid? lol,



With Scarlett and Gunnar, I'm not sure what their level of fame is. I guess it doesn't matter, since Maddie's police drama was plastered on the talk shows. IRL, that would have warranted just a one day mention online.

