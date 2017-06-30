Yuri!!! on ICE to collaborate with Sanrio
Fan favourite figure skating anime Yuri!!! on ICE is collaborating with Sanrio characters! Yuuri Katsuki with Pochacco, Victor Nikiforov with Pom Pom Purin, and Yuri Plisetsky with Hello Kitty are separated into 3 groups under the theme "FIND THEIR FAVORITES". The cute little story goes: After the tournament ends, in their off season, each of them has to find their own important thing.
Yuuri Katsuki x Pochacco
Victor Nikiforov x Pom Pom Purin
Yuri Plisetsky x Hello Kitty
Only the visual design has been revealed, the goods' are not yet released. There are supposedly misc. goods, clothing, and stationery. They will be released sometime this summer, so look forward to it!
Sources: 1 | 2
Translated by yours truly
ONTD, which one is your favourite? I like Pom Pom Purin but Yurio & Hello Kitty duo is TOO CUTE.
