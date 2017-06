Yuri!!! on ICE to collaborate with Sanrio

Fan favourite figure skating anime Yuri!!! on ICE is collaborating with Sanrio characters!withwith, andwithare separated into 3 groups under the theme "FIND THEIR FAVORITES". The cute little story goes: After the tournament ends, in their off season, each of them has to find their own important thing.Yuuri Katsuki x PochaccoVictor Nikiforov x Pom Pom PurinYuri Plisetsky x Hello KittyOnly the visual design has been revealed, the goods' are not yet released. There are supposedly misc. goods, clothing, and stationery. They will be released sometime this summer, so look forward to it!Sources: 1 Translated by yours truly