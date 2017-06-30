Donal Logue Tweets Message to Missing Daughter



Gotham star Donal Logue's 16-year-old daughter, Jade, has been missing since Monday, when she went to meet a friend at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn and never arrived. Donal posted this message for Jade on his Twitter shortly after midnight on Friday:



The NYPD has posted a request for tips on the Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website:


Some commenters and bloggers have expressed worries that Jade, who is transgender, might have been the target of violence. Jade posted this to her own Twitter account last year:



source1 source2 source3
Tagged: , , ,