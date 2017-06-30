Donal Logue Tweets Message to Missing Daughter
Gotham star Donal Logue's 16-year-old daughter, Jade, has been missing since Monday, when she went to meet a friend at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn and never arrived. Donal posted this message for Jade on his Twitter shortly after midnight on Friday:
The NYPD has posted a request for tips on the Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website:
Some commenters and bloggers have expressed worries that Jade, who is transgender, might have been the target of violence. Jade posted this to her own Twitter account last year:
shoutout to being trans cant wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing— skrr skrr (@arlologue) April 20, 2016
cant imagine how brutal that must be for them, not knowing where she is
i hope she is safe.
That being said, I'm not from here so I don't know the history of the area well....I'm just around there often, so this is especially daunting to me.
