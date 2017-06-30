Donal Logue Tweets Message to Missing Daughter

Man I just checked on people crime to see if this had any updates. When he deleted his original tweet I assumed she'd been found :( I hope she's found safe soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I feel physically sick when I hear about this poor child. I have a very terrible feeling like, in my bones. Reply

Thread

Link

What could have possibly happened? Omg :/ I can't believe no one has come forward as to having seen her? Someone must have? Ah that sucks. I hope she's found soon! Reply

Thread

Link

:( hope she's found safe

cant imagine how brutal that must be for them, not knowing where she is Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope she's okay jfc parents should never have to go through this Reply

Thread

Link

This is my worst nightmare as a parent. I hope Jade is safe, reunites with her loved ones. Reply

Thread

Link

:(



i hope she is safe. Reply

Thread

Link

:/ i hope she is safe and makes back it home to her family. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope she's okay. How scary for everyone. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope she's ok and is just like... hiding out with a friend for a while or something because of teen angst and not anything more serious. Reply

Thread

Link

i thought his son was missing? or maybe i read it wrong Reply

Thread

Link

Probably you just read some erroneous reporting from people who weren't aware that Jade is trans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is trans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's trans. I don't know if she was misgendered by some outlets.



eta: posted too late, sorry.



Edited at 2017-06-30 06:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, so sad. I hope she is found and safe soon. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow Jade is still missing!? I had thought that after Donal had taken that tweet down that maybe they found Jade. This is so awful - hopefully Jade's safe and returns home soon, I can't even imagine what the parents are going through! Reply

Thread

Link

I would lose my mind if my child went missing. I hope she's found safe and unharmed soon. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope she's safe and okay/ Reply

Thread

Link

I saw a post on tumblr from some of her friends. Everyone is looking for her :((( Reply

Thread

Link

I feel bad for the Jade. She is so young... perhaps too young to know that Barclays Center is located in a not particularly safe part of Brooklyn.



Edited at 2017-06-30 07:19 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Really? There's a Target right there and other family shopping centers, etc



That being said, I'm not from here so I don't know the history of the area well....I'm just around there often, so this is especially daunting to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's almost gentrified but not quite yet. It used to be a crack zone ghetto when I went to high school there 2 decades ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's in Park Slope/Boerum Hill - one of the most upscale and expensive neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but turn a few corners & you are in the projects Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel completely safe walking through that area. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope they find him. Reply

Thread

Link

wait. i'm lost... i thought his son was missing? que



anyway, anyone have a dl link for jayz album? not here for this tidal exclusive

i want to hear what he says about beyonce and the cheating Reply

Thread

Link

oh, she's trans... now this story makes sense. sad. i hope she's found safe soon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's transgender and was misidentified as his son by a number of media outlets.



No offense, but I don't really think a post about a missing child who may be in danger is the place to be going off-topic to ask for links to a Jay-Z album. It's kind of insensitive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're right. sorry, i should have read the whole story before commenting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









what lol after being granted breath by the mercy of all solange's good weed and chill, after lemonade came and went without his balls dangling from bey's grill, jay-z better be fighting to stay in his lane like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope they find her :( Reply

Thread

Link