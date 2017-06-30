June 30th, 2017, 12:00 am zyuranger 'Open Water 3: Cage Dive' Trailer SourceThree friends filming an audition tape for an extreme reality show, take part in shark cage diving, only to be left in great white infested waters, turning their recording into life and death. Current Music: VV Brown - Shark in the Water Tagged: film - horror, film - suspense / thriller, film trailer / stills, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
2. Don't visit a creature's home, don't get hurt
3. White sharks and their bad rep.
and here's my chance
Growing concerns over great white shark boom off Cape Cod
http://abcnews.go.com/US/growing-concer
Kat McPhee-shark night-smash
Mandy Moore-47 meters down-this is us
Edited at 2017-06-30 06:23 am (UTC)
I hate the open ocean. All these people wondering what's happening in space, and I'm just like the real danger is already on our planet.