Disney will remove women being sold off at Pirates of the Caribbean
Earlier today, Disney announced on the Disney Parks Blog that a joke from the 1960's about pirates selling off women is no longer funny so it is being removed from Pirates attractions across the world, starting with Paris this year, then in 2018 in California and Florida.
The scene in question has been around since the attraction opened in Disneyland in 1967. It depicts a group of women on an auction and a pirate yells "we wants the redhead!"
So, Disney is turning the scene from one where the woman is being auctioned off, to one where she's a pirate herself. The concept art depicts the redhead as a pirate doing the looting and pillaging as well. This is a great move because Disney will also be able to sell merchandise featuring the new female pirate (in a ride that currently, features only women cooking, smiling, dead or being sold off).
Proceed to the source comments with caution. Men (especially but also women) at the source are exceedingly upset.
Source
ONTD, do you need sex trafficking jokes to enjoy pirates?
Also let me go get y'all some fan reactions because men are furiouuuus about this
all the penis related fun and all of the bliss ignorance
"historical accuracy!"
"stupid PC SJW"
"stupid women"
"First SEXIST wonder woman screenings now this"
"it's a joke!"
"suck my dick"
but fr it is pushback from people wanting respect as to why he got elected.
Do we have an ONTD pirate expert?
like if walt came back from the dead & rode a POTC ride that didn't have the auction scene he'd storm out like THIS IS NOT WHAT I DESIGNED?
This entire post is wild
At the Magic Kingdom, the chase scene was altered to show the pirates making off with various treasure as the formerly "chased" women attempt to thwart them. The "Pooped Pirate" here holds a treasure map in his lap and a magnifying glass in one hand. His lines include: "This map says X marks the spot, but I be seein' no X's afore me". The woman in the barrel remains, although this time she is hiding a small treasure chest in the barrel with her.
Basically they switched some stuff around to make it about food and treasure instead of abducting women.
I remember how men carried on back then, too, about how feminists were ruining Disneyland now. But they got over it and they'll get over this, too. There's always something new for men to be butthurt over.
