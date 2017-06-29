Ballet: Nela my queen also the Black Swa

Disney will remove women being sold off at Pirates of the Caribbean



Earlier today, Disney announced on the Disney Parks Blog that a joke from the 1960's about pirates selling off women is no longer funny so it is being removed from Pirates attractions across the world, starting with Paris this year, then in 2018 in California and Florida.

The scene in question has been around since the attraction opened in Disneyland in 1967. It depicts a group of women on an auction and a pirate yells "we wants the redhead!"

So, Disney is turning the scene from one where the woman is being auctioned off, to one where she's a pirate herself. The concept art depicts the redhead as a pirate doing the looting and pillaging as well. This is a great move because Disney will also be able to sell merchandise featuring the new female pirate (in a ride that currently, features only women cooking, smiling, dead or being sold off).

Proceed to the source comments with caution. Men (especially but also women) at the source are exceedingly upset.

Source

ONTD, do you need sex trafficking jokes to enjoy pirates?
