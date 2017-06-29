Disney will remove women being sold off at Pirates of the Caribbean

i was just at this ride a few months ago and was kinda surprised how i didn't remember the sex trafficking display for the last two decades that i've been going to disneyland Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao I've no idea what I meant to write originally in that title but I fixed it



Also let me go get y'all some fan reactions because men are furiouuuus about this Reply

Thread

Link

i was about to say, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that title popped up in my RSS feed and I was ??? I gotta click Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you gotta be joking. they're pissed about this?? lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why am I not surprised they'd be angry over this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are so upset it's ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they're livid and i'm living Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It took them this long to figure that out. And we're meant to applaud them I suppose. Anything to cash in now they've figured out women can make them money, too. Reply

Thread

Link

Ia with all your thoughts but men are furious so I am delighted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at all the "BUT WALT WANTED IT THIS WAY" comments. Men have so much spare time to get mad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it would be neat to be a man for 1 day

all the penis related fun and all of the bliss ignorance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm surprised it took this long Reply

Thread

Link

My cousins are obsessed with Disneyland and have annual passes and collect those mouse ear Christmas ornaments. They're all like $25+ each and they have at least 200 of them 😱😱😱 Reply

Thread

Link

my god, you can just decorate an entire tree with nothing but mouse ears. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let me guess the men's comments



"historical accuracy!"

"stupid PC SJW"

"stupid women"

"First SEXIST wonder woman screenings now this"

"it's a joke!"

"suck my dick" Reply

Thread

Link

I literally saw someone say that "garbage like this" (aka removing the scene) is why Trump got elected. Like??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course, if it was still socially acceptable to treat women like crap, he wouldn't have been elected!



but fr it is pushback from people wanting respect as to why he got elected. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone said in the comments it's historically inaccurate because pirates would never auction anything off to each other. "loot" was shared via rank. I have no idea how true it is though.

Do we have an ONTD pirate expert? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol yes pretty much this, plus a handful of Not Like Other Girls agreeing w them in a desperate search of male approval Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's always historical accuracy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok @ that last guy like people will just think you're mad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Human trafficking is pc nonsense now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That last tweet is so dumb, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"The best part of the ride was the part where a woman was auctioned off to be raped" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

men are the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was prismadoll mad when they added johnny depp anamitronics to the ride? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine being this attached to a ride at disneyland Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made me laugh way too loud. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr all I can keep thinking is "these nerds" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he knows all the dialogue from that one scene? that's...creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wut @ prismadoll...walt's vision required women being sold off?



like if walt came back from the dead & rode a POTC ride that didn't have the auction scene he'd storm out like THIS IS NOT WHAT I DESIGNED? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

was that really the best part of the ride for people? good god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw poor bigot walt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

delete the whole ride give us something else Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when they added food in the hands of the women being chased because the pirates wanted the ~food not rape🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

STOP THEY DID NOT



This entire post is wild Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the 1997 refurbishment, the "Pooped Pirate" was recast as the Gluttonous Pirate, a rogue in search of food. His dialogue included lines such as: "Me belly be feeling like galleon with a load of treasure", and "I be looking for a fine pork loin, I be". The woman hiding in the barrel was replaced by a cat.



At the Magic Kingdom, the chase scene was altered to show the pirates making off with various treasure as the formerly "chased" women attempt to thwart them. The "Pooped Pirate" here holds a treasure map in his lap and a magnifying glass in one hand. His lines include: "This map says X marks the spot, but I be seein' no X's afore me". The woman in the barrel remains, although this time she is hiding a small treasure chest in the barrel with her.





Basically they switched some stuff around to make it about food and treasure instead of abducting women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I didn't see your comment before I made mine below - this is what I was remembering. I thought it was only ten years or so ago, but I guess it's been 20.



I remember how men carried on back then, too, about how feminists were ruining Disneyland now. But they got over it and they'll get over this, too. There's always something new for men to be butthurt over. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

uh ok Reply

Thread

Link

Someone tell me if Tom Corless is mad, he blocked me on twitter when I called him out for being a jerk like a year ago lmao but I bet he's mad lol Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah he's pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasssssss lmao suffer



Show me pls lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

about damn time. those tweets are hilarious albeit really sad. Reply

Thread

Link

next they need to take out johnny depp Reply

Thread

Link

this applies everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except jail Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I for one think this is really cool, and also men suck. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope it's ready for your birthday trip! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I'm hoping a few of the changes are up by that time honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link