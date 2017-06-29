June 29th, 2017, 08:34 pm therealcharlie James Maslow Covers Men's Health Up and coming singer, song-writer and former lead singer of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, James Maslow is on the cover of the latest issue of Men's Health México."It has been a dream of mine ever since I was a chubby little kid to be on the cover of Men's Health and now here I am," James shares on Instagram.Source @JimmyMaso Tagged: big time rush, fitness, magazine covers and articles, nickelodeon, nobody Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5959 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-30 03:39 am (UTC)
I mean idk maybe he has a big chest lol
anyways, I'm still not over him pretending like he didn't release an album less than a month after releasing it.
lol what @ your last sentence
@ BTR Fans who still keep up with them
Is Carlos really the only one who has been working besides Kendall who's mostly doing music?
Where is Logan?
Re: @ BTR Fans who still keep up with them
logan released a single a few months ago
Re: @ BTR Fans who still keep up with them
Has Logan done anything to promote his single or did he go back into his hole?
Re: @ BTR Fans who still keep up with them
As for James, how old is he? He looks 40 but that voice sound west Hollywood YouTube celebrity think.
Re: @ BTR Fans who still keep up with them
Thats boring basic shit. It's literally an Abercrombie & Fitch photoshoot, but with penetration.
Also, how come the articles never read that step one to get these bodies is to cycle HGH/Steroids?
Whey protein and some creatine will NOT give you that definition they always show.
I'm confused and aroused simultaneously. Like, I want to go down on him, but only looking at the muscular thigh.
Lol at that quote though. Sure, Jimmy