James Maslow Covers Men's Health

I only know him from a Whitney Avalon video... Reply

Thread

Link

needs a ..







Edited at 2017-06-30 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know who he is. Never seen him but I feel like his chest was fotoshopped to make it look bigger



I mean idk maybe he has a big chest lol Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when he used to be attractive (don't @ me)



anyways, I'm still not over him pretending like he didn't release an album less than a month after releasing it. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! I thought he was cute before but now I'm like meh.



lol what @ your last sentence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, he dropped an album in march this year and then by like the end of the same month he stopped promo'ing it and was talking about how he was heading back to the studio 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What has James been up to besides Youtube?

Is Carlos really the only one who has been working besides Kendall who's mostly doing music?

Where is Logan? Reply

Thread

Link

james released an album in march lmfao and theres a reason why he barely promo'd it. its underproduced garbage





logan released a single a few months ago

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TY! Yikes @ James solo music.

Has Logan done anything to promote his single or did he go back into his hole? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well these are a MESS.



As for James, how old is he? He looks 40 but that voice sound west Hollywood YouTube celebrity think. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They both sound awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





his Sean Cody/Corbin Fisher/Mendotcom transformation is complete. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Sean Cody tbh does that make me problematic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no. Now if you said Corbin Fisher, thats another story.

Thats boring basic shit. It's literally an Abercrombie & Fitch photoshoot, but with penetration. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Sean Cody still make videos? I feel like I haven't seen any in a decade, but maybe they're just really on top of deleting their shit on free sites lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

looks like a bro no thanks Reply

Thread

Link

This magazine's covers are always atrocious and poorly photoshopped.



Also, how come the articles never read that step one to get these bodies is to cycle HGH/Steroids?



Whey protein and some creatine will NOT give you that definition they always show. Reply

Thread

Link

Yum daddy. Looking good, even in them ugly ass boardies.



Reply

Thread

Link

daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why does his hind thigh look flexy and massive, and his foreleg looks scrawny af.



I'm confused and aroused simultaneously. Like, I want to go down on him, but only looking at the muscular thigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dude, leg day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like those swim shorts and that is honestly it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You would Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I follow him on Instagram and he's cute but his little flock of seagulls hair flip is NAGL Reply

Thread

Link

His contribution to the world of hierarchies is unmatched. You have my sword, sir. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont know ha but im always here for some man nipples Reply

Thread

Link

Damn James. Or Jimmy, is it? A lot has changed since BTR (which I sort of miss). He must have really wanted to get away from the cute boyband look. Or get cast in a superhero film.

Lol at that quote though. Sure, Jimmy Reply

Thread

Link

Not a fan of that much muscle though. I'm reminded of the article about Efron in baywatch where he has so much muscle it's uncomfortable to see and all eats is wheatgrass Reply

Thread

Link