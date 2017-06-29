Mahomo

James Maslow Covers Men's Health



Up and coming singer, song-writer and former lead singer of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush, James Maslow is on the cover of the latest issue of Men's Health México.

"It has been a dream of mine ever since I was a chubby little kid to be on the cover of Men's Health and now here I am," James shares on Instagram.

Source @JimmyMaso

