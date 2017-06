I'm not a big fan of her personality but I love this. Reply

i dig it

I like it. Not my favorite thing she's ever done but I particularly like the beginning.

Oh noooo I just went thru an awful breakup and I cannot handle this 。゚(゚´Д`゚)゚。

It's great tho and eases my worries about that troll like "producer" Antonoff

really? i think it sounds like a fun. demo. i really dislike it lmao i'm so surprised by the reaction!

I kinda understand where you're coming from. I like it because it reminds me of something off Actor, which is really full of lush instrumentals like fun's first album, which I didn't hate some of.

idk i love actor and think its annie's best but i just feel like this song sounds like every other popular indie act (specifically some of lorde's new stuff) and has none of her usual experimentation. i'm sad :(

this is my principal skinner moment



this is my principal skinner moment



Parent

Hm I actually hated Lorde's new album, that was when I felt supremely Skinner tbh. I mean I love everything Annie has ever done musically (Actor being my fave) so maybe I have stan glasses on. I think her songwriting always hits rly hard and her voice is beautiful so no matter what she does musically I'm usually here 4 it.

But it's about Cara...?

dun dun dun

Oh I'm actually really disappointed by this. It's not for me.

too soon for a Joanne tribute album IMO

it's nice, if a little short.



i'm nervous i'm going to hate her new album & that seeing her live isn't going to be good. Reply

This is probably the last thing in the world I wanted to hear from her? Like, she's probably one of my all time favorites but I don't think I'm going to like this new album. D;

mte. it was uhhhh certainly a surprise. especially since bad believer and teenage talk were so good! wtf annie

i love her voice but i am not into what she is doing with it in this song.

very long sentence



very long sentence Reply

I quite like this song! I'm ready for her new album. <3333

