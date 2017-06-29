omg I don't like it I don't like it Reply

ikr, it's horrifying seeing all those tusks! Reply

NO NO NO NO NO NO NO Reply

humans are so selfish Reply

Oh noooo :( Ugh this makes me so sad and mad. I love elephants. They're my favourite. Reply

i actually h8 u Reply

Has anyone seen "If A Tree Falls?" It's really haunting.



Also shouting out my fav nature documentary, "Grizzly Man!" Reply

I love Grizzly man too. I also really liked his doc about Antarctica. The scene with the penguin wandering away to die alone to this day makes me cry... and the scene underwater with the divers is mind blowing Reply

ty i will be checking out a majority of these Reply

Nerd alert.

What's the font used in these image/text.jpg captions? Header and paragraph. Reply

playfair display black and playfair display! Reply

this is a rec post, tho. i chose the ones that stood out to me.



(not the entire list, just the ones i wrote down a week ago)

(2001) The Blue Planet

(2005) The Jungle Beat

(2006) Sharkwater

(2008) Food Inc.

(2009) Life

(2009) Nature's Great Events

(2010) The Great Rift

(2011) Frozen Planet

(2011) Human Planet

(2011) Madagascar

(2011) Ocean Giants

(2011) The Bear Family & Me

(2011) Wildest Africa

(2011) Wildest India

(2011) Wings of Life

(2012) Chasing Ice

(2012) More than Honey

(2012) Venom Islands

(2012) Wildest Arctic

(2012) Wildest Latin America

(2013) Africa

(2013) Blackfish

(2013) The Polar Bear Family & Me

(2013) Wild Arabia

(2014) Changing Seas

(2014) Cowspiracy

(2014) Life Story

(2014) Mission Blue

(2014) Monkey Planet

(2014) The Snow Wolf Family & Me

(2014) Wildest Indochina

(2014) Wildest Middle East

(2015) Antarctic Edge

(2015) Baby Animals of the Wild

(2015) David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities

(2015) Europe's Last Great Wilderness

(2015) How to Change the World

(2015) Humpback Whales

(2015) India's Lost Worlds

(2015) Nature's Weirdest Events

(2015) Terra

(2015) The Elephant Outlaw

(2015) The Gorilla Family & Me

(2015) The Great Alone

(2015) The Hunt

(2015) The Messenger

(2015) Wild North

(2016) A Plastic Ocean

(2016) Born to be Free

(2016) Food Choices

(2016) Koko: The Gorilla That Talks

(2016) Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale

(2016) Rats

(2016) The Elephant Family & Me

(2016) The Ivory Game

i'm not sure what your point is. i was simply trying to relay to others a way to find other nature documentaries on Netflix that they may be interested in (though your comment seems to suggest you are taking offense to that) Reply

oh god I'll never watch Chasing Ice again. It's a beautifully made film, but it legit made me panic and every so often I think about that movie and I just start to get upset Reply

random but i love that 'virunga' font



anyone know what it is? Reply

here ya go



playfair display black/playfair display

thx so much! Reply

Virunga made me so emotional. What a phenomenal film. Reply

ILU OP :) Reply

ilu2 <3



a little different from my usual shitposting tho Reply

omg this is a beautiful post. bookmarking it now Reply

here are s'more gifs just 'cuz nature is super cool y'all Reply

I so support more posts reccing docs like this. I get sidelined with bbc and david attenborough docs so it's great to see other documentaries tho everybody should watch more planet earth documentaries on repeat....It's awesome. Reply

i was addicted to all the Planet Earth docs and their spin offs for so long. They took up most of my DVR for a while. David A's narration is mesmerizing. Reply

yes!! nature documentaries are the bomb, especially ones that bring awareness to animal cruelty. cowspiracy is one of the reasons I went vegan. Reply

now i see why you didnt have time to make the rob lowe bigfoot post. Reply

i'll have the last laugh when i finish my bigfoot in pop culture post! Reply

just here to say how much I love Orangutan's and I want to hug them all and save their habitats and give them love okay out. Reply

Edited at 2017-06-30 06:06 am (UTC) my two favs Reply

sliding them under a cut because this post is already gif heavy!



[ Part I ]



















[ Part II ]











Edited at 2017-06-30 06:36 am (UTC) i think you'll enjoy these francois langurs from an old post i madesliding them under a cut because this post is already gif heavy! Reply

