camila cabello defines happiness
happiness is the little things... the sun on your face, a smile from a stranger, your feet on the grass pic.twitter.com/Jg9IJGjgh6— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 28, 2017
karla is happy. are you?
source
what's your definition of happiness?
i'd be a lot more keen on enjoying the ~little things if i didn't have to worry on the daily about making money to pay bills and live a decent life.
i don't need the youth vampire touching my cheeks + strangers are called strangers for a reason + grass has ants