



queen! when will ur faves



Lmfao I love these Reply

I love her sfm <3



All she's been doing this era is preaching positivity and helping those in need, and we need that now more than ever in Trump's America™



I wish her tour didn't sell out near me I want to see her so bad 😭 Reply

I always see people selling tickets the day of concerts on the event page on FB at face value. Reply

Oh nice I'll have to check that out, thanks! Reply

A barista, a substitute teacher, a dive bar singer, what can't she do this week? Reply

lmao I cackled. Reply

LOL but seriously do we need a Cure video? I'm not really clamoring for one tbh



I like the song but idk Reply

I'm fucking done 😂💀💀💀 Reply

Blue collar queen <3 Reply

she looks so different. Reply

This was cute! Reply

Oh man. I can't stop laughing at how there are two posts in a row that start with "Lady Gaga is now ..." Reply

Lucy Ricardo's impact Reply

reductive lady gaga copying madonna straddling the tablereductive Reply

That's how most of the founding fathers signed the Constitution. Reply

Cringe 😨 Reply

Lol actually there's a meme going around and goes something like this



History is repeated



And there's that pic of Gaga during ARTPOP sitting in that circuits chair and the new one on the desk. Lol she has the same pose in both Reply

she's sweet I can't hate. <3



please donate to your local teachers and schools, we are so goddamn underpaid. also if you work somewhere cool.. reach out and offer to do free field trips for kids, especially special ed classes! We had a sailing company offer us a free field trip for sailing!!! It is one of my fave memories of my class last year! Especially cool because they were very mindful that our class had special needs. The sailing instructor had a whole convo with one of my girls about how he is friends with mermaids and she "has hair just like them! they would love to braid it," so SWEET.



That sounds so awesome!! Reply

your story just warmed my heart! Reply

It's so ridic that we already get paid a low salary and have to buy supplies, pay for PDs to renew our license, and pay for our license every 3 years. Reply

These post are perfection Reply

It both baffles me and angers me that teachers usually have to pay for their school supplies when it should be supplied by the state. The school systems in this country are such a joke and I've gotten even more angry with them as my son is now in the district and I'm CONSTANTLY having to fight with them every few months. Reply

my school gives us some money, between $150-$300 a year, which, you know, doesn't cover everything. it's nice but yeah why am i buying pencils 40 billion times a year Reply

honestly do these kids even know who lady gaga is....i dont think shes relevant to them right now. Reply

of course they know who she is. she performed at the most watched superbowl and their moms probably blast artpop non-stop tbh! Now take your Bud Light and get the fuck out of my charity post with this negative comment Reply

lmao! Tell her! Reply

yes ma'am sorry ma'am Reply

this is SUCH a look!!!!! Reply

Lol and I think that user is a robotney stan like the audacity... Reply

yesss sis let them know. Reply

Meanwhile Xtina is a professor emeritus who teaches a masters class in music history and theory.



Omg this is so cool! Reply

Having singing lessons from Prof. X must be so cool Reply

multi-tasking Queen. not since Tyra Banks/Eve in Life Size has someone been able to have so many different spanning careers. Reply

whomst else but gaga devos? Reply

