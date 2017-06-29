Lady Gaga Is Now A Substitute Teacher
Lady Gaga is teaming up with Staples to give teachers the supplies they need for their students. Staples will be donating $2M to DonorsChoose.org and the Born This Way Foundation.
You can donate your school supplies at Staples stores or staplesforstudents.org
Source
All she's been doing this era is preaching positivity and helping those in need, and we need that now more than ever in Trump's America™
please donate to your local teachers and schools, we are so goddamn underpaid. also if you work somewhere cool.. reach out and offer to do free field trips for kids, especially special ed classes! We had a sailing company offer us a free field trip for sailing!!! It is one of my fave memories of my class last year! Especially cool because they were very mindful that our class had special needs. The sailing instructor had a whole convo with one of my girls about how he is friends with mermaids and she "has hair just like them! they would love to braid it," so SWEET.
