Lady Gaga Is Now A Dive Bar Touring Act
.@LadyGaga announces return of her Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, plans to get even "more intimate" https://t.co/AASIinA2E3 pic.twitter.com/F0IDi2HmQq— billboard (@billboard) June 29, 2017
Queen of Charity, Lady Gaga announced the return of her dive bar tour
Gaga will perform at intimate bars before bringing on two up-and-coming artists. (CupcakKe?)
She told Billboard: "All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York -- and you miss that, you know?"
The other stops will be in Los Angeles on July 26 and New Orleans on Aug. 30.
They will be livestreamed on el Face.
Source
