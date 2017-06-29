carly

Lady Gaga Is Now A Dive Bar Touring Act




Queen of Charity, Lady Gaga announced the return of her dive bar tour after JoanneTour flopped in three cities, the first being in Las Vegas on July 13 before she embarks on her sold-out Joanne stadium tour in August.

Gaga will perform at intimate bars before bringing on two up-and-coming artists. (CupcakKe?)

She told Billboard: "All the time, I think about how I started out in my career, and I was just playing in bars downtown in New York -- and you miss that, you know?"

The other stops will be in Los Angeles on July 26 and New Orleans on Aug. 30.

They will be livestreamed on el Face.


Source
Tagged: ,