Lady Gaga Is Now A Dive Bar Touring Act

These posts are killing me lmao Reply

Thread

Link

my artpop could mean anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck. I'm in Vegas and this stop is the day before my birthday. Gaga really does love me. 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

But how will you know which bar to go to?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm kind of surprise I'm not sad about skipping the Joanne Tour. I mean I'm still bitter about my BTW date being cancelled. I haven't seen her live since The Fame Monster Ball in 2011. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought her Joanne Tour was sold out, lol @ me. Reply

Thread

Link

she had to downsize her stops because she couldn't sell out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah wasn't one of her stans saying that yesterday? lol @ them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They are girl. The op of the post is just been sarcastic. I guess your hatred blinds you and can't even detect sarcasm



Bloop Lol at you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are much better ppl to spend my time hating (such as all Republican voters) than this hasbeen sweetie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao at hasbeen with a freaking sold out stadium tour in the horizon



Keep seething lmaooooooooo



And with a Mariah icon. The nerve!



Edited at 2017-06-30 03:45 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop. Tell ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her LA dates are pretty close to sold out, I didn't realize other cities weren't selling as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her tour is sold out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is in Denver :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You sound poor and untalented. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was doing an arena tour. I remember the commercial during the Super Bowl. Reply

Thread

Link

it's mostly arena but she has a few dates in stadiums Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's releasing xoxo Joanne act II the disco sessions next month‼️ Reply

Thread

Link

Sis u will be PUNISHED for these lies if they end up being untrue!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao after this post I was like "What is she going to be next????" Reply

Thread

Link

I might check out the new orleans date, tbh. Haven't seen her since Monster Ball and people are so random about when they decide to come here. Reply

Thread

Link

aka

Please come watch my stupid remake movie!!11! Reply

Thread

Link

Her movie opens in November of next year. Lmaoo what the fuck is your comment omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When will the Ice House Tour start? Reply

Thread

Link

Bud Light? Oh sis. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link