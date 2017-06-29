Celebs + politicians react to Trump's disparaging tweet about Mika Brzezinski

HONOLULU (AP) -- Hawaii files court challenge to Trump administration's definition of close U.S. relationship needed to avoid travel ban. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 30, 2017



California Sec. of State: "I will not provide sensitive voter information" requested by the Trump Elections Commission. pic.twitter.com/a68GdbdMIK — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017



VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia will not provide the voter info requested by the Trump Commission. pic.twitter.com/xF7jITiOdm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017



yay hawaii! and i know my wack ass shitbag gov abbot would allow this big brother-russia shit Reply

Oh hell, Abbott...Patrick...Paxton....not many people in the Texas lege that aren't total fuckwits. Reply

Fuckin Abbott Reply

I'm so proud of Virginia for stepping up! I still emailed the sec of the commonwealth about it though Reply

Hawaii and Cali remain superior Reply

The boldness of Trump's "Elections Commission" seeking to obtain voter data... just, unreal. Reply

TY for protecting us Californians, Alex Padilla! Reply

Both statements about the voter info are great but I particularly liked Virginia's line, "The only irregularity in the 2016 presidential election centered around Russian tampering.." haha. I am a little confused though because I did think that a lot of that info was publicly available - campaigns I've worked on have lists of names with party registration, how many times they've voted, etc. Are states effectively just saying they're not wasting time/complying in putting that shit together for them? Reply

Yay at 3 of my states representing!!!! If New Jersey steps up then that will be all the states I've lived in. Reply

apparently when they were on good terms conald offered to host their wedding at the white house or mar-a-lago?



the country is a mess Reply

Sadly him shutting the fuck up and actually doing a decent job as commander in chief would be waaayyy more shocking than anything agent orange does nowadays Reply

ia Reply

I want to punch him Reply

everyday it seems like Trump is like Reply

Pretty much.



Did anyone see that batshit insane NRA ad going around? Fucking bonkers. Reply

that ad made me sick to my stomach Reply

one of the most under-reported stories is how many more civilians are being killed by US airstrikes under him so this is accurate Reply

lmao this is scarily accurate Reply

This sniveling little fuckface. I had to amuse myself for several minutes today thinking about how people will surely vandalize his grave when he's dead. Reply

I keep thinking about all the people who die young, yet this assface is 71 and still spreading his evil across the world. Reply

The collusion story that dropped a couple hours ago is a big deal, no? Reply

His shitty tweets are well timed to cover up the bigger story. Reply

i doubt it's on purpose, he's incapable of basic coherent thinking, let alone 4D chess strategy Reply

nothing matters anymore Reply

This. It's so damn depressing. Reply

And I don't think there is recovering any respect or dignity after this. If he's not impeached its 4 years of this. I have to stop myself from thinking about it sometimes. Reply

what an embarrassment. i'm still in such disbelief that this, THIS, is what amounts to the leader of the usa. Reply

it's all a dream and we're going to wake up right? RIGHT? Reply

This is me everyday. Reply

i cant believe this is the reality we ended up in out of the infinite multiverse Reply

Satan and the Grim Reaper need to cash that final Trump Check. Ether his ass! Reply

I mean, come on. Can't one of the cooks at the WH do some vigilante justice and put antifreeze in his drink or even some strychnine on his burger or something?



*cough* not that I'm suggesting or anything... Reply

I read that as "enter his ass!" lmao D: Reply

Patricia needs to spill about that gossip that hasn't made it into the press yet... Reply

mte!!! give us the deets Patricia! Reply

Lol pretty much.... Reply

omg lmao Reply

nnnn Reply

Lol was that Spicey's comment about how the Nazis didn't even use chemical weapons? Reply

CNN has been talking about this shit for hours. How about covering some actual news instead? Reply

i know its been every segment Reply

Civil War 2.0

We fucked it all up. Reboot. I wonder how many states would say no. I wonder where Florida is gonna side. 🙄 Reply

Rick Scott and Co are shitty human beings Reply

I think about this all the time. Red states and blue states don't really have any common values anymore. Reply

Then I'd be stuck in Trumpland without any blue states to balance us out! :( Reply

Time to move! Reply

resistance spy tbh. Reply

Cascadia would welcome you with open arms! Reply

well the nra want a civil war going by their latest terrorist propaganda video Reply

it's time California broke off from the rest of this country tbhhhh.



Edited at 2017-06-30 01:18 am (UTC)

