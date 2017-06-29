sixties;

Celebs + politicians react to Trump's disparaging tweet about Mika Brzezinski



+ Fat Ass in Command tweeted disparaging comments about Mika Brzezinski and her "bloody" facelift. It is not the first time Agent Orange has made nasty remarks against women as that is what he ran on and even bragged about sexual assault. America hates women and 1/4th of the country still voted for him. Members of the GOP tweeted out against it and acted shocked but didn't have the guts to @ him. John McCain was predictably disappointed and furrowed his eyebrows.

