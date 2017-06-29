Celebs + politicians react to Trump's disparaging tweet about Mika Brzezinski
Remove this tweet. There is a lot of gossip about you on the street that hasn't been in the press- yet.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 29, 2017
+ Fat Ass in Command tweeted disparaging comments about Mika Brzezinski and her "bloody" facelift. It is not the first time Agent Orange has made nasty remarks against women as that is what he ran on and even bragged about sexual assault. America hates women and 1/4th of the country still voted for him. Members of the GOP tweeted out against it and acted shocked but didn't have the guts to @ him. John McCain was predictably disappointed and furrowed his eyebrows.
[CELEB REACTIONS]
America elected a very shitty person to be President— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017
Anybody who justifies these displays is every bit as ugly and reprehensible as the originator. https://t.co/8Qmbl16t1u— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 29, 2017
@realDonaldTrump has said worse things about cable news hosts than about Vladimir Putin. Take that in. Then read it again.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 29, 2017
You're a horrible, hurtful, human, @realDonaldTrump. I'm embarrassed that you are representing America this way. https://t.co/WT6gw2GQIe— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2017
You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017
[GOP ACTS SHOCKED]
Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017
Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017
This has to stop – we all have a job – 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 29, 2017
This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD— Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017
Powerful statement from Republican Sen. James Lankford on Trump's tweets: pic.twitter.com/L9V1CsfmFv— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017
Republican congressman from Florida. pic.twitter.com/L4njwwd8Jy— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 29, 2017
